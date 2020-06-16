Chris Fox listening
Chris Fox, left, an owner and manager of the Riverside Mobile Home Park, listens as discussions begin on ordinances.

 The Eagle/Rudy Diaz

The John Day City Council voted to withdraw Ordinance No. 20-180-01, an ordinance amending the John Day Development Code to strengthen and clarify enforcement provisions within the code, and Ordinance No. 20-185-06, an ordinance amending the John Day Development Code to revise code language related to manufactured homes.

Riverside Home Park filed an appeal on procedural grounds to the Land Use Board of Appeals for these two ordinances adopted by the city council on May 12, according to John Day City Manager Nick Green.

“They had asked to be notified, to have their attorneys notified, to the ordinances that would affect the park, and I neglected to do that,” Green said. “We did mail the notice to all property owners within the city limits, including Riverside, but I did not send the notice directly to their attorneys.”

Riverside and their legal counsel requested that the city council withdraw both ordinances and refer them back to the planning commission so they would have the opportunity to make comments.

The recommendation from Green to the council was to withdraw both ordinances and refer them back to the planning commission for another public hearing. A notice will go out sometime in mid- to late July, and a hearing date will be set for comment.

The planning commission will make their decision, and if there are substantive changes, those will be made by the planning commission and then sent to the council, according to Green.

In return for withdrawing the ordinances, Riverside and their legal counsel will dismiss the appeals, according to the agenda for the meeting.

Reporter

Rudy Diaz is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at rudy@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

