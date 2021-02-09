A local nurse practitioner has been reprimanded by the state nursing board.
The Oregon State Board of Nursing on Jan. 9 issued a reprimand, the lowest form of discipline, to Shawna Clark, who operates Canyon Creek Clinic and formerly worked for Blue Mountain Hospital District.
Clark self-reported to the board in August an incident in which she accessed her own medical chart and ordered lab tests for herself that she said had been ordered by her medical provider but were not showing up in the system.
Clark acknowledged the “error was on her part,” according to the reprimand letter — essentially a public notice of a minor rule violation that does not place restrictions on duties or employment on a nursing license.
“I hope that the details are all there for the sake of transparency for everybody to see because I’m not ashamed,” Clark said during a Wednesday interview at her new practice. “I’m not disputing the fact that I accessed my chart and put in the orders for my cholesterol and annual labs that were less than what my provider had ordered.”
Clark said, under the same circumstances, she would have done the same thing for anyone else but it was inappropriate for her to do so for herself.
“If it was 6 a.m. and you had your blood drawn, I would dang well put in your orders for your annual screening labs to look for diabetes and cholesterol,” Clark said.
Miriam Montalvo, a nursing board investigator, told Clark in a Dec. 15 email that she would plan to recommend the board dismiss the case with a letter of concern at the OSBN’s January hearing. A letter of concern essentially closes an investigation with no discipline and does not become a public record, according to the nursing board’s investigation and discipline process.
The hospital placed Clark on administrative leave shortly after finding out she accessed her medical chart in July.
Clark said her new private practice has been busy and that she is seeing a total of nearly 500 patients since she opened.
“I have plenty of people to support me that legitimately know the situation,” she said. “...It makes everything that happened not so painful.”
