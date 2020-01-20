Amid community concerns, Clark’s Disposal owner Farrell Clark said the facility indeed still accepts aluminum, steel and tin pet food cans for recycling.
According to a volunteer from a local nonprofit, Clark’s no longer recycles the pet food cans and dumps them in with the trash. Recycling the cans is vital for nonprofit, the volunteer explained. The organization ended up taking its recycling to Portland recently.
Clark said, however, the state Department of Environmental Quality regulates the recycling process at the transfer station.
According to Clark, the company operates under a state solid waste permit held by Grant County and must have approval from DEQ before the company can change its list of accepted recyclables.
In addition to aluminum, steel and tin, Clark said the facility accepts iron, white goods (washers, dryers, dishwashers and refrigerators), mixed newspapers and magazines, used motor oil and e-waste.
Clark added he submits an annual report to DEQ.
“It is all a matter of public record, “ Clark said.
Clark said, not only is the business required to accept tin and aluminum, it also earns revenue when it recycles the materials.
“We would not be in business if we decided to stop taking aluminum and tin scrap metal,” Clark explained.
Clark said, if there were instances where valid materials were not accepted for recycling, he would like to know about it. Contact Clark’s Disposal at 541-575-0432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.