The Cliff Knox Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement is available for public review and comment starting Aug. 27. Specific comments will help the team determine if other actions are needed, explore alternative proposals or identify concerns or gaps in information, according to a Forest Service press release.
The 40,000-acre Cliff Knox Project includes vegetation restoration actions and related road activities to improve forest resilience, reduce the risk of uncharacteristic disturbances like catastrophic wildfire or widespread insect and disease outbreaks and improve unique habitats such as riparian, quaking aspen, mountain mahogany, shrub steppe and meadows.
The project would enhance existing forest road networks to provide access while reducing road related impacts to aquatic and terrestrial habitat and water quality. The restoration activities would also benefit public and firefighter safety as well as provide economic value of forest products to support economies and provide employment opportunities.
“These fire-adapted ecosystems need restoration to prevent uncharacteristically severe disturbances from wildfire or insect and disease outbreaks,” said Craig Trulock, forest supervisor. “This project will restore our dry pine forest types, create healthier forest conditions, support jobs, and improve fish and wildlife habitats.”
Comments must be postmarked or received within 45 days from the date of publication of the notice of availability in the Federal Register; therefore, to be most useful, comments on this proposed action should be received by the Prairie City Ranger District on or before Oct. 12.
The 45-day comment period for the landscape restoration project on the Prairie City and Emigrant Creek ranger districts of the Malheur National Forest began with the publication of the notice of availability in the Federal Register.
The Cliff Knox Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement is available on the Malheur National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50433.
