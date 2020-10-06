In Grant County, residents interested in learning about college are welcome to join weekly virtual discussions hosted by the Grant County Oregon State University Extension Office.
OSU Open Campus Coordinator Didgette McCracken said the discussions, “College Talk Tuesdays,” cover everything from college housing to filling out college applications and financial aid paperwork from 7-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Extension Office.
McCracken said the talks feature experts and representatives from different colleges or trade schools to talk about various educational options and careers.
“It is about connecting people with resources virtually because of the situation that we’re in with COVID and then just bringing in experts that can talk about different programs that relate to college or a trade school,” she said.
Last week covered the application process for community colleges and private and public universities and tips and tricks for applying.
The most recent session, McCracken said, covered the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.
She said anyone could access previous sessions and sign up for future sessions by visiting gateway.oregonstate.edu/college-talk-tuesdays.
McCracken said the FAFSA application process can be overwhelming, and the information sessions online and the Extension Office are both a valuable resource for anyone looking to attend college or a trade school.
“You certainly don’t have to do (the FAFSA application) today or tomorrow or the next day, but it’s a lot better to do it in the month of October than it is in May or June,” she said. “There’s no reason to not do it right now and just get it over with, and have it off your plate because there’s other scholarships, there’s other applications, there’s just way more things to do if you’re a senior in high school.”
