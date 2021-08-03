Grant County’s leaders said July 28 that they would meet with executives from a group that urges local governments and municipalities in Oregon to push back on Gov. Kate Brown’s pandemic restrictions by adopting resolutions and ordinances that cite the U.S. Constitution as the highest law in the land.
Prairie City resident Frances Preston told the Eagle Thursday that the group, dubbed Stand 4 Freedom, opposes enforcement of the governor’s emergency declaration via local ordinances.
During the July 28 court session, County Judge Scott Myers said that, while the court would be open to meeting with the group, the county would follow all laws and regulations.
Preston collected 350 signatures from Grant County residents before approaching the court, which, she said, works out to about 5% of the county’s population.
According to a July 28 letter Preston sent to court members, Douglas County’s board of commissioners adopted a similar Stand 4 Freedom resolution declaring the county will not help state agencies or the governor with enforcing “laws, mandates or edicts” that conflict with the Constitution.
According to a proposed resolution Preston submitted to the court, Grant County commissioners would not assist in the enforcement of business or school closures or stay-at-home directives under the executive orders of the Governor relating to the coronavirus, including state agency directives or guidance. However, the proposal makes an exception when the county commissioners give executive authorization.
It is a very reasonable resolution, Preston said. “The important part of this is that we show that we are standing with the merchants.”
Preston said that it is critical the people — not the elected officials — have a document in the form of a resolution stating they have protection under the U.S. Constitution.
She said some people told her that it was too late, given that Brown lifted most COVID-19 restrictions June 30. Preston said she disagrees and that it is only the “beginning.” Indeed, the government announced that Oregon would follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control requiring masks in K-12 schools and state agencies.
Preston said it was important that the court members met with her and are willing to meet with the public. Moreover, she said, it is encouraging to see the court interested in doing what they can to show that they’re supporting the local businesses.
“The elected officials do not run the county,” Preston said. “They answer to the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.