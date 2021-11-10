CANYON CITY — The Grant County commissioners have asked members of the U.S. Senate and a House Committee to leave the county out of proposed legislation to add nearly 4,700 miles of rivers across Oregon to the Wild and Scenic River System.
The River Democracy Act was introduced by Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley in early February. Grant County Court members contend the legislation would lock up valuable lands in Eastern Oregon and limit access to mineral resources.
“We, as the governing body of this county,” the commissioners write, “ask that Grant County be removed from Sen. Ron Wyden’s proposed land lock-ups across the state of Oregon.”
The commissioners write that expanding Wild and Scenic River designation will lock up valuable lands in Eastern Oregon and limit access to vital minerals buried in hundreds or perhaps thousands of acres of land in the county, including tellurium, which can be used in making solar panels.
“Prohibiting access to minerals that are necessary for creating green energy runs counter to the principles of conservation,” the commissioners write. “In this respect, Senator Wyden’s proposal is fundamentally anti-environmental.”
The commissioners add that the proposal runs afoul of presidential executive orders from the Trump administration that require research, development and protection of domestic critical minerals and supply chains. The commissioners write that precious minerals such as those located in Eastern Oregon can boost America’s manufacturing and defense capabilities.
The commissioners cite a letter from American Mineral Research, a mining company in Southwest Oregon, claiming that Wyden mischaracterized the level of local support for his proposal when he testified to the National Parks Subcommittee in June.
A member of the county’s Natural Resource Advisory Committee, Thom Seal, said that while there is not much support for mineral development in Oregon, that could change as the political environment changes. Seal, a metallurgist with a Ph.D. in mining engineering, noted that the U.S. depends on China for vital minerals.
