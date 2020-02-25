In 2020, the United States Census will be conducted primarily online for the first time. To maximize the number of responses, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc. has received a $65,000 grant from United Way of the Columbia-Willamette to operate Census Assistance Centers in Baker, Grant, Union, and Wallowa counties, according to a press release.
These centers are primarily designed to assist senior citizens, low-income persons, households with children under 5, persons with disabilities, homeless populations and those without internet access. From April 1 through July 24, Census Assistance Centers will be provided at the Baker County Senior Center in Baker City, John Day Senior Center in John Day, Union County Senior Center in La Grande and Wallowa County Senior Center in Enterprise during regular business hours.
In-home appointments and pop-up style outreach at other locations, such as farmers markets, libraries, clinics, social services offices, food pantries, the EOU campus and others will also be conducted, many on weekends and evenings.
Throughout the grant period, Community Connection anticipates assisting more than 1,000 people with filling out the census. The census is a constitutionally mandated count of all residents of the United States. The results will allocate billions of dollars in federal funding to local communities over the next decade.
Many key safety net programs are funded via the census data including energy assistance, SNAP, school lunches, Section 8 housing, Head Start, Pell grants, short-term rental assistance, medical assistance programs and more.
According to the Census Bureau, Oregon’s population has grown by 8.1% since 2010. If the current population estimates hold, Oregon stands to gain increased federal assistance and an additional congressional seat in if the state is able to achieve an accurate count.
