CANYON CITY — The Oregon Health Authority awarded Community Counseling Solutions a $1.4 million grant on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to purchase a pair of homes in Grant County to provide supportive transitional housing for people with behavioral health issues.
Kimberly Lindsay, CCS chief executive officer, said the plan is to offer longer-term transitional housing to CCS clients, primarily those struggling with mental illness. The program’s focus, she said, would be on families and veterans.
Lindsay said CCS has not yet selected the sites of the houses. However, she said the homes would likely have two to three bedrooms, depending on the price.
Lindsay said she wants to see the program come to fruition in Grant County and thinks CCS can do an excellent job delivering services.
However, she said, the location of the homes would make or break the program’s success. The houses, she said, could not be isolated from the rest of the community.
“We cannot put people 20 miles outside of town,” she said. “These are people who are lower-income. We are not talking about middle-income folks.”
Lindsay said the homes need to be in a place that is accessible for families with children. There are many people who lack adequate transportation.
While it’s not yet clear where the houses will be or how soon they will be available for use, Lindsay said the criteria for who will qualify for the housing are specific and straightforward. The housing is only for clients of CCS struggling with behavioral health issues. That could mean mental health, including depression, anxiety or other conditions. Addiction also falls under the umbrella, although Lindsay pointed out that the number of people coming in for addiction treatment has dropped significantly.
Lindsay said this means that a person not enrolled with CCS who is looking for a free place to live cannot randomly show up and be allowed to simply move in.
“(Supportive housing) is not going to be for anyone,” she said. “If you were homeless, you couldn’t just say, well, ‘I’d like to be living there.’”
Longer-term transitional housing
Lindsay said the plan moving forward is to offer low-cost transitional housing for up to a year. Tenants will be responsible for paying below-market rent and covering the cost of utilities each month.
She said CCS will hire a manager to oversee multiple transitional homes in Grant, Morrow, Wheeler and Gilliam counties. The housing manager will put together the details of the program for the homes in the four counties, including the length of time people can stay at the houses.
Typically, Lindsay said, people live in transitional housing for a month. Unfortunately, she said, that short window does not allow someone to make meaningful changes and get on solid financial footing.
Allowing people to stay up to a year provides enough time to make meaningful life changes, Lindsay said. Moreover, keeping the rent low allows tenants to save money for when it comes time to move out and live independently.
Lindsay said a fair number of the people eligible for the housing are parents of a child struggling with a mental health condition such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Lindsay said that most of the people CCS is seeing now have mental health issues. That said, it is safe to say that most people who would be accessing supportive housing will have mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety.
The supportive housing funding comes from a spending package north of $500 million that state lawmakers set aside to improve behavioral health services.
Oregon has one of the highest rates of mental illness in the U.S. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, Oregon has the fifth-highest unmet need for mental health treatment in the nation.
