Kimberly Lindsay
Kimberly Lindsay, Community Counseling Solutions chief executive officer, speaks during a 2020 session of Grant County Court.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

CANYON CITY — The Oregon Health Authority awarded Community Counseling Solutions a $1.4 million grant on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to purchase a pair of homes in Grant County to provide supportive transitional housing for people with behavioral health issues.

Kimberly Lindsay, CCS chief executive officer, said the plan is to offer longer-term transitional housing to CCS clients, primarily those struggling with mental illness. The program’s focus, she said, would be on families and veterans.

