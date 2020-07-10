Grant County plans to virtually rally around Grant Union boy's basketball head coach RC Huerta in a Facebook auction beginning Monday at 8 thru July 18.
Huerta, who was injured in May in an ATV accident and is continuing to recover, faces a financial burden," co-organizer and family friend Erin Gosnell said.
Averie Wenger, an organizer, and friend, said after the accident, she checked in with Huerta's wife, Jessie, and their four kids and told her she was there for her and praying for them and was there, if they needed anything, but then decided she wanted to do more.
"We just felt like we needed to do something more than just pray for her, and that's why we decided to do the auction," Wenger said.
Wenger said she's had health problems in the past and has been life-flighted to another hospital - like Huerta, who had to be flown from John Day to Bend twice - and said she knows the financial hardship.
It has been especially difficult for the family, Gosnell said since Jessie, a hairstylist, has been mostly out-of-work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We knew we had to do something," Wenger said.
Gosnell, who coordinated fundraisers when she worked in hospice care, said businesses jumped at the chance to donate items to the auction. She said companies are typically more selective and want information about the fundraiser before committing.
"It was really easy," she said. All I had to say was RC Huerta and they said, oh yes, what do I need to do."
She said people have donated from outside of the area as well.
Gosnell, along with her husband Jesse, assistant boy's basketball coach and pastor of First Baptist Church in John Day, moved to Grant County three years ago have grown close to the Huerta's, who moved to the area from Redmond about two years ago.
She said the Huerta's have become a second family for them over the last few years.
Gosnell said its impressive how much of an impact Huerta and Jessie have made on the community in a short time.
"You have to live in a small community before you get the backing of a small community," she said. "It usually takes you a long time to get their support, but not them.
People have accepted the Huerta family as their own, she said.
Wenger said those interested in bidding on items Monday and throughout the week can request to join the Facebook group "Huerta Family online auction." For information on how to place bids and purchase and pick up items.
A by-donation drive-thru lunch will be held at the First Baptist Church in John Day from noon to 2.
Gosnell said direct donations can be made to the family at PayPal.me/jessiehuerta.
