The Grant School District 3 school board voted that a complaint against a board member was unfounded during a school board meeting on Aug. 19.
A complaint was filed against board member Jake Taylor by Kristi Moore, the former dean of students at Grant Union High School, after noticing that Taylor shared a post via Facebook.
The post shared on Facebook was written by Shaun Robertson, a parent of a student, and the post criticized Moore for her work as the Grant Union girl’s varsity basketball coach and the school’s lack of response for his complaint. Taylor shared the post and then responded to a friend who commented on his share.
“I understand fully how ‘things’ work inside school districts and behind closed doors,” Taylor said in his response on Facebook. “I simply believe that employees should not only be qualified for whatever position they are hired for, but also should do their job as required by the district.”
Board Chair Chris Cronin said the ethics policy alleged to have been violated is board member ethics code number 22.
Code number 22 states that, when using social media websites, board members will treat and refer to other board member, staff, students and the public with respect.
During the discussion, board member Tracy Wyllie asked for clarification from Taylor regarding the post for better understanding since she felt the comments from him were not kind nor with respect.
Taylor said he read through the post, and it was all about what he was involved in for the last year and a half that directly involved his daughter.
“I may or may not have agreed with everything in the post, but I shared it so other people could read it if they had any other questions directly related to that post,” Taylor said. “That was not my writing. Another person wrote the post, but as I have learned, if you like anything on Facebook, you inherit everything that was within it.”
He said he has liked a lot of things on Facebook that he probably would not agree with 100%.
“I was very much involved with what that post was about and I’m not going to be a hypocritical and say I feel this way one day and feel a different way a different day,” Taylor said.
He clarified that the comment he made on how things work inside school districts and behind closed doors had nothing to do with being a school board member because all their meetings are public.
“As far as the social media part ... I was completely unaware that you inherit all of the content 100%,” Taylor said. “As far as a training on social, I’m 100% for that.”
Cronin said one of the things she learned about social media is that when a post is shared there needs to be something saying that you do not completely endorse the post.
“One of the areas that I have learned on my time on the board is that once you become a board member you become a public official and your role becomes different than when you were a patron or parent,” Cronin said. “You are a public official at all times. It’s a learning experience for all of us, and it’s a difficult thing.”
The school board voted to find the complaint unfounded and no further action is required.
