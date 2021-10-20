CANYON CITY — After months of not enforcing the state mask mandate at public meetings, the Grant County Court will now require in-person attendees to mask up when attending court sessions.
County Judge Scott Myers said Oregon Occupational Safety and Health warned the county it could get slapped with a $5,000 fine after observing a Sept. 22 Facebook Live video stream of a County Court meeting that showed most people not wearing masks.
Aaron Corvin, a public information officer with Oregon OSHA, said in an email that the agency had received a confidential complaint on Sept. 22 regarding a session of the Grant County Court.
“Holding a public meeting with no masks or face coverings,” the complaint alleged. “This is streaming live on the Blue Mountain Eagle Facebook page.”
Corvin said no similar complaints had been filed this year involving Grant County.
In August, amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kate Brown announced that masks, face shields or other face coverings would once again be required in indoor public spaces.
Nonetheless, some audience members at the Oct. 13 session pushed back on the face-covering requirement. Myers told them they would need to mask up or leave the courtroom, adding there would be no exceptions.
Prairie City resident Frances Preston told Myers she would pay the $5,000 fine and that the court should not back down to Oregon OSHA.
Myers told Preston that he would not allow disruptions to the meeting and that she would have to wear a mask or leave the courthouse. Preston ultimately put a mask on.
Meanwhile, county residents John Rowell and Charlene Morris continued to defy the judge’s order.
In a fiery exchange, Rowell asked Myers what he would do if he did not wear a mask inside the courtroom. Myers responded that, as he told Preston, Rowell would either have to mask up or leave the building.
If Rowell continued to defy the mandate, Myers said, he would call Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley and have Rowell arrested for trespassing or escorted from the building.
“Don’t call my bluff,” Myers warned Rowell and Morris.
Morris asked Myers if McKinley would acknowledge the mandate. Myers shot back that he would have them arrested for trespassing.
In a statement issued last month, McKinley said that while the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is not enforcing the mask mandate, harassment and trespassing are crimes.
Myers said it was not fair for Rowell and Morris to put him and McKinley in the position of having to enforce the state mandate.
Morris told Myers it was not fair for him to put them in the position of having to defy his order to wear a mask in county court.
Paula Guenther, an employee of the Umatilla National Forest, told Rowell and Morris that they could attend the meeting virtually via conference call.
Myers said many residents participated in the court’s meetings virtually for a variety of reasons.
Nevertheless, Morris told Myers she was disappointed that he would enforce the mandate.
Myers said he held out as long as he could when the mandates came back this summer and had not required audience members to wear masks until now.
Myers quoted the state’s public meetings manual and said he has the “inherent authority” to command the people in the courtroom about what is acceptable.
“Not wearing a mask today,” Myers said, “is not acceptable.”
What happens next?
Corvin said Oregon OSHA has jurisdiction over workplace safety and health under the Oregon Safe Employment Act. The state law authorizes Oregon OSHA to enforce statewide workplace safety and health rules.
Corvin said per state law he could not discuss the status or details of an ongoing complaint investigation. However, he can share the basic, pre-investigative complaint information, including the employer’s name, location and alleged on-the-job hazards.
“We expect employers to follow requirements designed to help protect workers against COVID-19,” Corvin said. “After receiving a complaint, we will often contact employers to see if we can get things straightened out. If we can resolve the issue in that manner, then that is what we will do.”
Corvin said Oregon OSHA can issue citations during on-site inspections. The likelihood of an in-person visit from a state investigator, he added, increases when the employer refuses to engage with the agency or provides an inadequate response during an inquiry.
Under Oregon OSHA’s rules, Corvin said, a severe violation that is not willful or repeated carries a minimum penalty of $100 and a maximum of $12,675. In contrast, a willful violation has a minimum fine of $8,900 and a maximum of $126,749.
Corvin said Oregon OSHA does not just conduct enforcement activities. He said it offers employers free and confidential consultation services, specifically surrounding the pandemic, as well as free technical advice and a full range of free online educational resources.
