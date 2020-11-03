The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are working on the Middle Fork John Day River to help restore the fish habitat and water source.
Carmen Leguizamon, a fisheries habitat biologist and restoration project manager, said restoring the natural functioning of the Middle Fork is one of the main purposes of the first phase of the Vinegar to Vincent Fish Habitat Improvement Project.
The Middle Fork John Day river has been modified several times in the past for agricultural purposes and railroad grades, according to Leguizamon.
“They were the right decisions at the time,” Leguizamon said. “We realized now how that has negatively affected the fisheries.”
Leguizamon said the river used to be very windy and frequently moved, but it was modified to make room for agriculture and the railroad and was moved to one side of the valley. She said this caused the energy that would normally be dispersed across the valley to channel into one area.
This change erodes the channel, and the river becomes incised, which makes it harder for the water to get over the banks and get onto the floodplain, she said. Fish, vegetation and cool groundwater are affected by this change.
The project will reconnect the Middle Fork John Day River to the floodplain by creating new river channels and removing portions of the abandoned railroad grade.
Leguizamon said reconnecting the floodplain will help restore groundwater sources, which will provide cool water during the summer and benefit the fisheries and vegetation of the habitat.
“We do these projects to not only benefit chinook salmon and steelhead, but to also benefit specific lamprey and bull trout and rainbow trout and all those other species as well,” Leguizamon said.
This is one of many restoration projects on the Middle Fork that the Tribes have worked on. They did the restoration project on the Oxbow and Dunstan properties as they gradually worked toward the restoration of the Middle Fork John Day River.
The Tribes also just finished the Vincent to Caribou Creek project in August, which removed multiple rock barbs and riprap, placed large wooden structures and deposited spawning gravel.
“They’re all little pieces in this big puzzle that serve the purpose to help improve,” Leguizamon said.
Multiple agencies have aincluding the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation.
Leguizamon said the property on the Middle Fork also has cattle on it and is meant to be grazed as well.
“I think there’s this message that persists in the communities that ranching and fisheries cannot coincide with each other, and I just don’t think that’s true,” Leguizamon said. “All these projects show they can work together, and those two things aren’t mutually exclusive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.