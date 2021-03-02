A proposed ordinance amending the development code in John Day is on hold as concerns and confusion dominated a recent 90-minute discussion.
At the John Day City Council meeting Feb. 23, the council reviewed Ordinance 20-187-08, which would amend the city’s development code to strengthen and clarify enforcement provisions within the code.
Associate City Planner Daisy Goebel said the intention is to support the enforcement of the development code and promote the abatement of code evaluations in a way that will evenly apply to each citizen.
“The way it is structured is that we’re linking the municipal code to the nuisance ordinance in order to allow those existing procedures that are already in place, rather than recreating the wheel,” Goebel said. “There is a provision that allows the city to grant permits to properties that are in violation if they agree to an abatement agreement.”
The abatement process language is included in a nuisance ordinance the city already passed, and many concerns raised at the meeting were about the nuisance ordinance, rather than adding the abatement process to the city’s development code.
“People thought that we were there to discuss that existing legislation (nuisance code), and that was not the legislation that was being proposed,” Green said after the meeting. “A lot of the problem that people had was related to an ordinance that the city council adopted in 2015.”
The reason the nuisance ordinance was included in the agenda packet was to reference the specific section of the nuisance ordinance that relates to the enforcement procedures, according to Green.
City Councilor Dave Holland clarified during the council meeting that the amendment proposed to the development code is only connected to the nuisance ordinance as far as enforcement procedures go and that the nuisance ordinance is a separate problem to take care of at a different time.
“All we’re asked to look at is, are the procedures for abatement listed in the nuisance code — because that’s the only place we have procedures for abatements listed anywhere — (and) are they acceptable to use for development code procedures and violations?” Holland said. “Those same abatement procedures, not the nuisance code itself, just the procedures for abatement, that’s the question and that’s what we’re here to decide on this particular development code ordinance.”
Green said the city is trying to have one standardized set of procedures for each type of violation, whether it’s a violation of the development code or the public nuisance ordinance.
“We definitely need to go back and reset everyone’s frame of reference so that they understand we’re looking for testimony on enforcement procedures and not on legislation that’s seven years old,” Green said. “If the council wants to revisit that (nuisance ordinance) in another subsequent code amendment, they’re welcome to do so.”
John Day resident Andy Day said some of the ordinances being proposed by the city put stress on the residents who might not have the means to take care of violations or pay for additional permits proposed in the amendment. He said it needs to be clear to the public what is being proposed and why it’s being proposed.
John Day resident Blaine Burton added there has to be a place for everybody, including low-income people, to live in John Day.
Goebel said they generally don’t fine property owners and that code enforcement usually entails a phone call to an owner, getting a person to apply for the correct paperwork and work toward compliance. She added the amendment will only affect new development.
The council agreed to continue the hearing and revisit the ordinance on March 23, while allowing for public comment through March 12.
In other city news, the council passed Ordinance 20-188-09, amending the John Day Development Code, which revises language related to manufactured homes and manufactured dwelling parks. This will apply to new developments and not existing manufactured homes or mobile parks.
The council also passed Ordinance 21-190-01, which amends the John Day Comprehensive Plan, to adopt the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities action plan.
The council voted against Ordinance 21-191-02 which would have amended the John Day Development Code to reduce the notification period for type IV legislative procedures from 45 to 35 days.
