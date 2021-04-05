With murder and arson charges dismissed, Isaac Connery pleaded not guilty Thursday to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The court scheduled a two-day, 12-person jury trial to begin Sept. 14.
During Thursday’s plea hearing Circuit Court Judge Wes Williams granted defense attorney Katie Dunn’s request for Connery to leave the state for 30 days but said he would need to attend a June 3 status hearing in person.
In a secret indictment filed June 23, 2020, Connery was accused of unlawfully taking Terry Smith’s 2006 Toyota Tacoma on July 18, 2018.
Charges of murdering Terry and Sharon Smith and setting fire to their home were dismissed after a judge ruled a confession was inadmissible because of Miranda violations.
(0) comments
