With murder and arson charges dismissed, Isaac Connery has been released from jail and is set to enter a plea related to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle April 8.
Connery, 23, who now has a Salem address, posted $1,000 bail for the vehicle charge Feb. 26 and was released with the direction he must remain in Oregon, according to documents filed in Grant County Circuit Court.
In a secret indictment filed June 23, 2020, Connery was accused of unlawfully taking Terry Smith's 2006 Toyota Tacoma on July 18, 2018.
According to press releases from Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter, Connery killed Terry Smith and his wife, Sharon, before setting fire to their home on Nan's Rock Road near Mt. Vernon.
Carpenter said Connery confessed to the crimes, but the confession, and subsequent information obtained, was ruled inadmissible in court because of Miranda rights violations.
Two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson were dismissed without prejudice — meaning the state could file charges again if further evidence is discovered — against Connery and his mother, Gabrielle Connery, 47.
