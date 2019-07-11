Forest Service officials anticipate the Blue Ridge Fire will be fully contained Friday.
Crews and engines will continue mop up on the 667-acre lightning fire 4 miles northwest of Flagtail Lookout Thursday, according to a press release.
Staffing the fire are 125 people, including nine engines, four hand crews and one water tender.
Temporary road closures are in effect on forest roads 2400-054, 2180-173, 2180-257, 2400-275 and 2400-389.
The fire will produce smoke for several days as interior pockets of fuel are consumed.
For more information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6421 or call 541-575-1321.
