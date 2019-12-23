Communities in Grant County see progress as they continue to become Firewise.
Irene Jerome, Grant County’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan and Firewise coordinator, updated the county court on Dec. 11 on the progress communities are making.
“We’ve been enormously successful through a group effort in the county, and we are going to continue on that trajectory,” Jerome said.
Over the year, Jerome has worked with Deputy Dave Dobler of Grant County Search and Rescue and assisted them with mapping. There was also a mock wildfire evacuation in the Middle Fork Firewise community in Galena. The team learned how the community can improve, according to Jerome.
Firewise community members also talked to the Forest Service about fuel reduction along their boundaries, and the Forest Service responded and plans to clear some of the fuel by summer 2020 to help the community.
“They (Forest Service) did that because the community was Firewise,” Jerome said. “Firewise communities have enough of a framework and push from a well-informed group that the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management can support them and their requests.”
While establishing a Firewise community has its benefits, Jerome has looked into additional ways to inform the public about preventing fires. Jerome met with Mark Howell, a prevention officer for the Forest Service in the Blue Mountain District, to inform Grant County students on fire behavior and the excess of fire fuel in the forest.
“We did a ‘What’s involved in fire prevention’ workshop at Grant Union, and the John Day fire department came with one of their structure engines, and Dave Fields, the former state fire marshal, also came,” said Jerome. “Getting kids involved is what really makes it work.”
Jerome has also reached out to teachers to see if any students would be interested in doing a senior project where they can go out and gather information on fire hazards in communities.
The biggest trial in forming a Firewise community has been communication. A misunderstanding has been that the cities are in charge of promoting Firewise, but the program is driven by community members.
“The point of the program is to help folks who can’t help themselves,” Jerome said. “I need someone from a community to say, ‘I’ll help you do this’ and show a little bit of initiative. The program falls down when they want me to do it all.”
If a community has a project or needs additional funds to complete fire prevention, Jerome can approve the project and then reimburse the money needed to hire the contractors. Such projects as brushing roadways, providing improved mapping and clearing fire fuel near homes can be reimbursed, but the amount varies per project.
“I do all the bookkeeping for this, and some of the folks wanted to do some of the work themselves and have me pay them, but that is not what the program is designed for,” Jerome said. “If you want to hire somebody and choose a contractor and make a deal with them, I’ll make an agreement with the resident, on behalf of the county, that they will keep up with the project.”
Jerome plans to visit areas that have expressed interest in joining Firewise such as Canyon City, Monument, Canyon Creek Lane, Prairie City and several neighborhoods.
For more information about establishing a Firewise community, call Jerome at 541-575-2210.
