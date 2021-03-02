Blue Mountain Hospital District has entered the final month of its contract with management company Health TechS3.
According to hospital CEO Derek Daly, the contract with the company — which provides various services ranging from financial audits to a group purchasing organization to reduce costs for supplies — officially expires on March 31.
The hospital board opted not to renew the company’s contract at its Nov. 19 meeting.
Hospital board chair Amy Kreger has declined to comment on the specifics of the board’s decision and what the hospital’s management will look like as of April 1.
The Eagle has filed a public records request for information related to board’s decision to end the contract with Health TechS3.
BMHD, which is a critical access hospital, is partially funded by local property taxes.
According to David Thunell, the county’s tax assessor, the hospital’s taxing district will receive $1,339,290 during the 2020-21 tax year.
Thunell said the hospital recently retired its 2001 bond, which was for $7 million over 20 years. He said the bond received $740,223 for the 2020-21 tax year.
Mike Lieb, the regional vice president of Health TechS3, said in his Thursday report that it looks like the hospital and the management company are getting very close to having all of the final documents agreed upon. He said they should be ready within the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.