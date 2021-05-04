The May 15 deadline to apply for a controlled or premium hunt falls on a Saturday this year.
The online licensing system will process applications until 11:59 p.m. on May 15, and license vendors will also be selling applications. But Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife licensing staff will not be available to help hunters who wait until Saturday and encounter problems accessing their account.
“We are urging hunters to not wait until the last minute this year,” said Michael Hawkins, ODFW Licensing Services manager. “The majority of applications come in during the last few days before the deadline and our hold and email response times peak. But because the deadline falls on a weekend, ODFW customer service staff will not be able to help you if you wait until Saturday to apply.”
It’s easy to apply online at MyODFW.com (click the green “Buy a License” button at top right corner). People without an account can use the “Verify/ Look Up” feature to find their account.
Once logged in, go to “Purchase from the Catalog/Big Game Hunting” to find the application for each series. An annual hunting license is required to apply and can be purchased at the same time as controlled hunt applications.
Directions on how to apply online are available at https://myodfw.com/articles/how-apply-controlled-hunt, and more tips on using ODFW’s electronic licensing system are available at https://myodfw.com/ELS.
For problems, call Licensing at 503-947-6101 or email odfw.websales@odfw.oregon.gov.
People can also apply at a license sale agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.