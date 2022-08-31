Call it a rolling history lesson.
A convoy of restored military vehicles, referred to as a moving museum by participants, camped overnight at the Grant County Fairgrounds on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The convoy was organized by the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, a nonprofit founded in 1976 whose mission is to promote, preserve, restore, share, and enjoy historic military transport with other enthusiasts and the general public.
The 24 military vehicles that made the trek to John Day are all personally owned and restored by participants in the convoy. All of the convoy participants are members of the MVPA.
The convoy is officially called the Northwest Parks Convoy and was put together by the late Mark Sigrist, who was a Vietnam veteran and historic military convoy enthusiast. Sigrist died on Aug. 2 following a battle with cancer.
Convoy leader Dan McCluskey said Sigrist originally came up with the idea of a two-week convoy as opposed to the four- to six-week journeys the group usually undertakes. “He started researching these national park loops that had been developed years ago and he put this one together starting from his ranch in Kamiah, Idaho,” McCluskey said.
The Northwest Parks Convoy is a two-week trek that spans a 1,600-mile loop through Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
The convoy staged at Sigrist’s ranch in Kamiah for a little over a week before beginning its loop through the Pacific Northwest. “We had about 70 people up there and the 33 vehicles that started this convoy,” McCluskey said.
Planning the convoys is a two-year process, according to McCluskey, with the first six months to a year going into detailed route planning. Following that stage, the organizers begin building their maps and reaching out to all the venues that will accommodate them for their stops.
“We have to find places, four places a day, that can handle this many vehicles. … We look for fairgrounds, but we’ve stayed at museums. One night we stayed at the Oregon Military Museum in Clackamas. We stayed out at Fort Stevens State Park and they were having their Old Fort Stevens Days while we were there,” McCluskey said.
“It just runs the gamut. It’s whatever we can find that fits the right distance for us for those breaks and the overnight point. We usually try and go from 100 to 180 miles a day. We’re only traveling at 35 miles an hour, that’s the speed we’ve found that all of the different-sized vehicles can keep up,” McCluskey added.
The Northwest Parks Convoy was originally scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event. Sigrist’s passing led to the convoy’s participants conducting the convoy in his honor.
Army veteran JT Gillich of Reno, Nevada, said the convoy group normally does longer convoys but elected to do shorter routes to raise awareness about older military vehicles and convoy procedures. Gillich said the vehicles are broken up into march units designated as headquarters, heavies, half-ton and three-quarter-ton vehicles and a jeep march unit.
At the rear of the convoy is a recovery unit that attempts to quckly fix any vehicles that break down along the route. Vehicles that can’t be fixed quickly are transported by the recovery unit to the convoy’s next stop, where efforts are made to make the vehicles roadworthy once again.
The Northwest Parks Convoy was on its 10th day when it stopped off in John Day. From there the group planned to overnight at Baker City, Enterprise, and Lewiston, Idaho, before making a final stop in Kamiah.
The purpose of the convoys, according to McCluskey, is to raise awareness about how the military utilized their vehicles. “We do that by performing this ‘parade across the U.S.’ is what we call it,” he said.
The convoys avoid main highways and interstate freeways due to their slow traveling speed.
“When we got into California, we didn’t hit an interstate until we finished in Santa Monica because there was still enough of the original Route 66 for us to do,” McCluskey said.
A side effect of taking old, restored vehicles on nationwide convoys is the number of people who approach the convoy to ask questions about the vehicles, an occurrence McCluskey said happens daily.
“We have sheets that we up put in the windows that tell what the vehicle is whenever we stop. Some of the stops are bigger than others. We’ll get 50, 100 people show up — sometimes we’ll get three or four. Those three or four are enough … we’re proud to do this,” McCluskey said.
The MVPA is already planning its next excursion. That convoy is set to begin in 2024 along the Jefferson Highway, which stretches from Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada to New Orleans, Louisiana.
