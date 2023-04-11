Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending April 5:
March 29
2:29 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle, non-injury crash near milepost 165 on U.S. Highway 26. Driver Andrew Joseph Dunn, 48, of Prairie City was cited for not having an operator’s license and for driving uninsured. Frontier Towing removed the vehicle.
March 30
3:06 p.m.: Trooper made contact with an individual known to have a felony warrant near milepost 154 on U.S. Highway 26. Melinda Jo Moss, 44, of Prairie City was arrested without incident and transported to the Grant County Jail.
April 1
9:44 a.m.: Received a report from ODOT of a passenger vehicle that slid off the roadway into a snowbank near milepost 194 on U.S. Highway 26. Upon arrival, the vehicle was being pulled from the snowbank by a passerby. The driver, Quincy Cole Mickey, 29, of John Day was cited for driving uninsured. Damage to the vehicle did not meet the standard for a crash report.
April 3
9:01 p.m.: A 79-year-old Long Creek resident was traveling south on U.S. 395 North near the Middle Fork of the John Day River when he struck a deer. The driver, who was uninjured, salvaged the deer and took it home under OAR 635-043-0175. The driver was advised of salvage permit requirements.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending April 5:
Concealed carry permits: 8
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 9
Releases: 8
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 4
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 140 calls during the week ending April 5, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
March 29
11:14 a.m.: Responded to a noise complaint at the John Day Trailer Park.
March 30
9:34 a.m.: Responded to Juniper Ridge Acute Care Center in John Day for a person experiencing mental health issues.
1:26 p.m.: Made contact with a driver at the Riverside Mobile Home Park in John Day. Driver warned for a loud stereo.
1:28 p.m.: Responded to Juniper Ridge Acute Care Center in John Day for a person experiencing mental health issues.
2:18 p.m.: Responded to a custodial interference dispute at the Riverside Mobile Home Park in John Day.
3:11 p.m.: Traffic stop at the Nazarene Church on East Main Street in John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
4:24 p.m.: Responded with OSP to a driving complaint on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
6:25 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital for a person experiencing mental health issues.
7:52 p.m.: Assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 172.
8:25 p.m.: Traffic stop at Northwest Highland Drive in John Day. Tyler Rennels, 30, of Cannon Beach was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
March 31
7:49 a.m.: Responded to an abandoned vehicle on Highland Drive in John Day.
10:05 a.m.: Conducted a welfare check on Northwest Canton Street in John Day.
10:41 a.m.: Responded to a report of a dispute at Mountain View Mini Mart in Prairie City. Steven Spry, 25, and Trista States, 22, both of Prairie City, were cited for criminal trespass.
10:48 a.m.: Advised of an abandoned vehicle at NAPA Auto Parts in John Day.
3:18 p.m.: Investigated a non-injury, two-car accident at Dollar General in John Day.
4:51 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person at Main and Southwest Canton streets in John Day.
April 1
11:23 a.m.: Responded to a report of dogs running loose and attempting to attack people and other dogs at Davis Creek Park in John Day.
3:04 p.m.: Responded to Keeney Fork Road in Long Creek for a public assist. Locksmith phone numbers provided to motorist who locked keys inside a running vehicle.
6:53 p.m.: Investigated multiple complaints of criminal mischief on Hillcrest Drive in John Day.
8:52 p.m.: Traffic stop, U.S. Highway 26, milepost 155. Driver warned for failure to maintain lane.
9:08 p.m.: Report of a possible missing person on Northwest Bridge Street in John Day.
10:07 p.m.: Investigated a report of loud music and partying on Highway 26.
10:07 p.m.: Investigated a trespass complaint on Northwest Third Avenue, John Day.
11:50 p.m.: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute in progress on East Main Street in John Day.
April 2
9:26 a.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in John Day.
3:45 p.m.: Responded to a report of a commercial burglary alarm on West Main Street in John Day.
4:23 p.m.: Responded to a report of a hit and run on West Main Street in John Day.
April 3
10:17 a.m.: Gathered information about an assault at the John Day Trailer Park.
2:55 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Clark Street in Canyon City.
4:30 p.m.: Traffic stop on U.S. Highway 26, milepost 141. Driver warned for speed.
April 4
3:53 p.m.: Unwanted subject/trespass on North McHaley Street in Prairie City.
6:12 p.m.: Dispatched for a civil problem on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
9:13 p.m.: Building check at Grant Union High School.
April 5
10:37 a.m.: Report of an abandoned vehicle on Fox Round Basin Road.
10:38 a.m.: Welfare check on East Main Street in John Day.
10:50 a.m.: Dispatched to a civil issue on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
11:25 a.m.: Dispatched to a civil issue on Highway 402 in Monument.
1:00 p.m.: Dispatched to Grant Union High School for an unwanted subject.
• Oregon State Police
March 30
12:23 p.m.: Advised of a dead animal at Valley View Assisted Living.
April 2
2:42 p.m.: Fish and wildlife trooper advised of a complaint regarding a black bear in someone’s barn on Little Indian Creek Road in John Day. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife also advised.
April 3
8:56 p.m.: Advised of a roadstruck deer on Highway 395 North near Middle Fork Road.
• John Day Ambulance
March 29
3:17 a.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for an 84-year-old female with a medical issue.
March 31
10:50 a.m.: Responded to an 86-year-old female with a high fever on Valley View Drive in John Day.
9:46 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
April 1
9:59 a.m.: Patient transport to Boise.
2:21 p.m.: Responded to a 69-year-old female with chest pains and shortness of breath on Aslin Avenue in Mt. Vernon.
April 2
4:41 a.m.: Responded with Prairie City ambulance to a 93-year-old male who fell and couldn’t get back up on Dixie Creek Road in Prairie City.
10:46 a.m.: Responded to an 86-year-old female who complained of weakness on Valley View Drive in John Day.
April 3
4:37 p.m.: Responded for a 41-year-old female with seizures on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
April 4
5:52 p.m.: Responded to a 41-year-old female with seizures on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
• Dayville Fire Department
March 31
1:20 p.m.: Responded to a report of a grass fire on U.S. Highway 26, near milepost 127.
• Prairie City Fire Department
April 2
12:20 p.m.: Assisted outside agency on Dixie Creek Road.
• John Day Fire Department
April 4
2:18 p.m.: Standby for an emergency landing at Grant County Regional Airport.
