Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
March 31: Matthew Walker was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation and was ordered to obtain an anger management assessment and — if necessary — enroll in a treatment program within 30 days of the assessment.
March 31: Ian Humbird, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass in the first degree and one count of misdemeanor escape in the third degree in connection with an incident that occurred on April 30, 2021. In a different case, Humbird pleaded guilty to another count of misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with an incident on May 5, 2021, and in another case Humbird pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with an incident on April 20, 2021.
Humbird was sentenced to 22 days in jail, 18 months of probation and 20 hours of community service. The sentences will run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine, have no contact with the victims and abstain from using drugs and alcohol while on probation.
March 31: Evan Hodge, 43, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in connection with an incident on Jan. 21. He was sentenced to one year of bench probation and ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim unless and until approved by the victim. He was also ordered to pay $200 restitution to the victim and a $100 fine.
April 1: Vega Nunez, 75, pleaded no contest to a count of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident on Aug. 31. Nunez was ordered to pay a fine of $440.
Oregon State Police
April 5
At 8:40 a.m. Oregon State Police Wildlife Division responded to a report of multiple dead turkeys on South Fork Road south of Dayville.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending April 6:
Concealed handgun licenses: 18
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 4
Releases: 4
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 8
Civil papers: 8
Warrants processed: 8
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending April 6.
Persons on probation: 45
Traffic citations filed: 10
Small claims/civil filed:1
Hearings held: 17
Violation of the basic rule: James Hammar, 63, Spray, March 23, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
Robin Olterman, 61, March 14, 75/55 zone, fined $265; Ann Lee, 43, John Day, 83/55 fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Dale Funkhouser, 62, Crane, March 1, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Elizabeth Sherbaugh, 58, Mt. Vernon, 49/30 zone, fined $165; Malcolm Zoon, 26, Bend, 80/65, fined $225; Erica Paraskevakos, 55/35, fined $165.
Failure to yield to bus lights: Ardin Hoyt, 31, Canyon City, March 1, fined $440.
Careless driving: Arlin Hoyt, 31, Canyon City, March 1, 5/20 zone, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 114 calls during the week ending April 6, including:
• Oregon State Police
April 1
10:10 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 and North River Road.
April 3
1:15 a.m.: Provided dispatch with information regarding a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near Austin Junction.
1:34 p.m.: Received a report of a suspended driver near the Outpost on Main Street in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 1
10:30 a.m. Responded to a restraining order violation in Canyon City.
1:08 p.m.: Received a report of a theft at South Washington Street in Canyon City.
1:16 p.m. Received a report of a theft at Industrial Park Road in John Day.
6 p.m.: Cited Oleg Oleynik, 31, of Philadelphia for speeding, 47/25 zone.
April 2
4:15 p.m.: Responded to a 911 cellphone call of a domestic dispute at John Day City Park and arrested Aleyda Wilson, 33, of John Day.
8:24 p.m.: Advised of a black cow on Highway 26 near milepost 147.
9:56 p.m. Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital for a domestic situation.
April 3
8:27 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious vehicle at the Mt. Vernon Community Center.
8:46 a.m.: Advised of harassment by phone at Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon.
10:08 am.: Responded to a report of littering on Highway 26.
11 a.m.: Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Patterson Bridge Road, John Day.
12:07 p.m.: Advised of a dispute at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
5:38 p.m.: Advised of a trespassing complaint on North Cozart Street in John Day.
5:46 p.m.: Responded to a driving complaint on Childress Lane in John Day.
8:48 p.m.: Received a complaint and warned owner about barking dogs on Southwest Brent Street in John Day.
9:54 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
April 4
3:11 p.m.: Responded with Oregon Trail Electric Co-op for a report of a downed power line on Barnes Avenue in John Day.
5:56 p.m.: Advised of a hog in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 142.
8:06 p.m.: Advised of a cow in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 148.
April 5
12:07 p.m.: Received a driving complaint at Grant Union High School.
3:46 p.: Grant County Parole & Probation arrested Michael Roberts, 44, on Humbolt Street in Canyon City on a state parole board warrant.
11:08 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call for a dispute at the Elkhorn Motel in John Day. John Day Ambulance took a 35-year-old female to Blue Mountain Hospital for a fractured hand.
April 6
12:28 p.m.: Arrested Scott Lee, 28, in John Day on a state parole board warrant.
1:06 p.m.: Received a report of harassment by phone on West Main Street in John Day.
• John Day Ambulance
April 1
7:17 a.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street, John Day, for an 88-year-old male with severe weakness.
April 2
8:10 p.m.: Paged with Seneca Ambulance to East Avenue in Seneca for an 84-year-old female requesting an ambulance.
April 3
1:02 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call for a possible seizure on Valley View Drive in John Day.
April 4
1:31 p.m.: Responded with Prairie City Ambulance to Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City for a female who had fallen.
2:20 p.m.: Patient transport Boise.
4:59 p.m.: Patient transport.
April 5
11:48 a.m.: Paged to Valley View Assisted Living for an elderly woman with flu-like symptoms.
12:58 p.m.: Responded to Len’s Pharmacy for an elderly male who fell and hit his head.
1:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living in John Day for a 78-year-old female with stroke symptoms.
April 6
12:20 a.m.: Responded to a 911 call from Valley View Drive in John Day for a 74-year-old female who had a series of falls.
11:04 a.m.: Dispatched with Long Creek Ambulance to Southeast Eagle in Long Creek for an 82-year-old man with stroke symptoms.
12:39 p.m.: Paged to South Canyon Boulevard for a 67-year-old female with a diabetic issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.