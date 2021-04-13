Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 7:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 11
Releases: 12
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Casie Coyne, 52 of Gig Harbor, Washington, was cited for violation of basic rule, 82/65 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Zachary T. Tschanz, 26, Redmond, March 26, 51/30 zone, fined $265; John C. Tscharner, 72, Mt. Shasta, California, March 22, 73/55 zone, fined $165; William R. Westmoreland, 31, La Pine, March 4, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Theresa M. Payne, 47, Prineville, March 9, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Thomas M. Kellar, 46, Spokane, Washington, March 31, 77/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Jayson D. Greer, 50, Lakeview, March 3, 61/45 zone, fined $140; Ramirez L. Domingozz, 32, Salem, Sept. 13, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Peter E. Williams, 64, Portland, Oct. 31, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Darlene L. Phillips, 48, Adams, April 8, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Zena J. Peik, 48, St. Charles, Illinois, March 23, 54/35 zone, fined $165; Brinn E. Jones, 34, Enterprise, March 14, 43/30 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Ramirez L. Domingozz, 32, Salem, Sept. 13, fined $440; Darlene L. Phillips, 48, Adams, April 8, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Ramirez L. Domingozz, 32, Salem, Sept. 13, fined $265; Peter E. Williams, 64, Portland, Oct. 31, fined $265; Matthew W. March, 48, Yachats, March 18, fined $265; Michelle N. March, 42, Yachats, March 18, fined $265.
Registration sticker expired: Michelle N. March, 42, Yachats, March 18, fined $115.
Thomas E. Pfeifer pleaded guilty April 5 to a count of driving while suspended. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and ordered to pay $1,135 in fines.
Steven M. Warrington pleaded guilty April 5 to a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On March 31, the court granted a judgment for Cam Credits Inc., against Thomas and Brittany Zirkel for $7,434.22.
Oregon State Police
March 28: A cellular trail camera sent a picture to a Fish and Wildlife trooper depicting a vehicle unlawfully entering the Philip Schneider Wildlife Area. The trooper responded to the location and located the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not present at the time. The driver was later contacted and issued a citation for Unlawful Entry on State Wildlife Areas.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 161 calls during the week of April 5-11, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 6: Steven Warrington, 31, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County misdemeanor warrant.
April 7: Somer Robinson, 32, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured on Bridge Street.
April 8: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute at South Canyon Boulevard.
April 11: Cited Harrison E. Caron, 31, for driving uninsured and suspended on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
• Oregon State Police
April 8: Received a report of a cow on Highway 395 near milepost 76.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 5: Dispatched to a report of theft of personal property on Eastside Lane.
April 5: Received a report of theft on North Johnson Street.
April 5: Casie C. Coyne, 52, of Prairie City was cited on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
April 7: Received a report of a horse with a saddle but no rider. The horse owner was contacted and reunited with the horse.
April 7: Received a report of a juvenile with no permit or license, driving an SUV and vaping in Prairie City.
April 8: Received a report of three kids missing. The children were located by a parent.
April 9: Cited Svetlana V. Izotov, 21, of Vancouver, Washington, for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 150.
April 9: Cited Charlotte G. Dougharity, 75, of Mt. Vernon for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 147.
April 10: Responded to a crash with injuries on Highway 395S near milepost 13.
• John Day ambulance
April 9: Along with Prairie City ambulance, paged for a 68-year-old who fell and dislocated her knee near the Prairie City post office.
• Prairie City ambulance
April 9: Along with John Day ambulance, responded for an 86-year-old woman who fell on West Sixth Street.
• John Day fire
April 9: Received a report of a structure fire on the corner of South Canyon Boulevard and Sixth Street.
• Dispatch
April 8: Received a report of a goat running through downtown Prairie City. The animal was returned by Prairie City public works.
