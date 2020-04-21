Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 15:
Concealed handgun licenses: 0
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 1
Releases: 3
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 5
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Oregon State Police
April 12: OSP received information that Matthew Berna, 38, driving a small burgundy pickup with California plates, had driven at another motorist head on near milepost 10 on Highway 395C to stop them and warn them about a pending nuclear attack. The motorist believed Berna was under the influence of drugs and noted he had blood on his hands. OSP located Berna and his pickup at a gas station in Canyon City. Berna admitted to stopping the other motorist to warn them about the nuclear attack. Berna had an extraditable felony warrant out of California for burglary. OSP saw several indicators of impairment while speaking with the him. Berna consented to field sobriety tests and displayed further indicators of impairment. Berna admitted to smoking marijuana a couple hours before OSP stopped him and later admitted to smoking methamphetamine a couple days earlier. OSP took Berna into custody and transported him to Blue Mountain Hospital for treatment of a pre-existing injury. Doug’s Towing responded and towed the vehicle. Hospital staff drew blood for later analysis. Due to Berna’s physical condition, he was unable to participate in a drug influence evaluation. OSP transported Berna to the Grant County Jail where OSP lodged him for DUII-Controlled Substance and for a California warrant.
April 13: OSP learned of a 51-year-old male subject who was out of compliance for failing to register with the Oregon State Police Sex Offender Registration. From interviews, OSP learned the subject had left the John Day area around December 2019. The subject had failed to complete his annual registration on his birthday, along with changing his address of residence. A report is being forwarded to the Grant County District Attorney.
April 17: A criminal search warrant was served on a residence in Mt. Vernon by a local agency. During the search, unlawful game animal parts were located. The residence owner agreed to release the game parts to the game trooper. Several dead heads were seized and placed into evidence at the OSP office in John Day.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 105 calls during the week of April 13 to April 19, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 14: Dispatched for an animal complaint on West Main Street.
April 16: Received a report of a missing person on Northwest Canton Street.
April 17: Advised of a hit-and-run crash at a business on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
April 13: Advised of a burglar alarm on Telephone Drive.
April 15: Advised of pigs on Highway 26 near milepost 142.
April 16: Advised of a horse on Highway 26 near milepost 156.
April 18: Advised of a complaint regarding motorcycles speeding on Highway 26.
April 18: Advised of a possible drunk driver on West Main Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 14: Advised of a hit-and-run crash on Cottonwood Road.
April 16: Received a report of theft on Brent Lane.
April 16: Received a report of criminal mischief on Council Drive.
April 16: Received a report of a juvenile problem in South Adams Road.
April 17: Along with OSP, advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon.
April 17: Received a report of assault on Highway 26.
April 18: Received a report of criminal mischief on Highway 402.
April 18: Received a report of theft on North Main Street.
• John Day ambulance
April 13: Responded for a woman who was intoxicated and non-responsive on First Avenue.
April 14: Dispatched for an elderly woman who had to be taken to a hospital.
April 16: Dispatched for a man with high blood pressure and chest pain on Valley View Drive.
April 16: Dispatched for a man with a possible bladder infection on Dog Creek Road.
April 18: Responded to a 65-year-old man with tightness in his chest and difficulty breathing on West Main Street.
April 19: Responded to a 66-year-old woman on Park Avenue.
• Seneca ambulance
April 15: Along with John Day ambulance, responded to a 73-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
April 18: Along with John Day, responded for a 1-year-old child having seizures.
• Canyon City fire
April 15: Responded to a car fire on North Adams.
• Dispatch
April 17: Assisted a lost hiker in Morrow County.
