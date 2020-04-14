Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Bobby L. Ruston, 42, pleaded guilty April 8 to five counts of first-degree burglary committed on Dec. 3, Dec. 12, Dec. 26 and March 6, and four counts of second-degree burglary committed on Dec. 3, Dec. 12, Dec. 26 and March 6. He was sentenced to serve 31 months in jail, 24 months of post-prison supervision and pay $4,252.87 in restitution: $625 to Dark Horse Antiques, $159.09 to Grant Soil and Water Conservation District, $1,392 to High Desert Office Supply, $1,500 to John Day Video Shoppe, $189 to Jonna Radinovich and $387.78 to Natural Resources Conservation Services. Two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree burglary, a count of third-degree theft and a count of felon in possession of a firearm were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 8:
Concealed handgun licenses: 0
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 1
Releases: 2
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 4
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Oregon State Police
April 9: OSP began investigating an unreported theft of a firearm from a rural Mt. Vernon residence. The property owner acknowledged the theft had occurred, but the firearm belonged to an ex-wife. OSP contacted the owner of the firearm who was unaware it was stolen and wished to file a report. On April 9, OSP was able to obtain the serial number of the firearm, and OSP had dispatch enter it into LEDS/NCIC as stolen. Investigation is ongoing.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 119 calls during the week of April 6 to April 12, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 6: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute on West Main Street.
April 10: Received a report of burglary on Southeast Hillcrest Road.
April 10: Received a report of a credit card fraud on Skyline Road.
April 10: Responded to assist Juniper Ridge with a client who was assaulting caregivers.
• Oregon State Police
April 8: Advised of a cow elk that was hit and injured on Highway 7.
April 11: Advised of livestock on the roadway at Ritter Junction.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 7: Received a report of criminal mischief on Highway 26.
April 11: Received a report of theft in Seneca.
April 11: Received a report of theft on South Humbolt Street.
• John Day ambulance
April 6: Dispatched for a man with injury on South Canyon Boulevard.
April 7: Dispatched for a woman that fell with a possible broken bone on Highland Terrace.
April 9: Along with Monument ambulance, responded to a man who blacked out on 11th Street.
April 10: Dispatched for a woman with high blood pressure on La Costa Road.
April 10: Dispatched for a man with a racing heart and high blood pressure at a business on West Main Street.
April 11: Dispatched for a woman with difficulty breathing and a fever.
• John Day fire
April 10: Along with Canyon City fire, responded to a house fire at Riverside Mobile Home Park.
