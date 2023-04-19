Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending April 12:
April 7
7:05 p.m.: Trooper responded to a traffic violation on Highway 26 near milepost 167. Mark John McCormick, 45, Oregon City, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Clackamas County. McCormick was also cited on suspicion of speeding (83/65 zone) and driving uninsured.
April 8
9:14 a.m.: Trooper responded to a non-injury crash near milepost 158 on Highway 26.
April 10
2:57 p.m.: Trooper arrested Bradley Cates, 27, La Grande, for a misdemeanor warrant out of Union County. Cates was taken to the Grant County Jail without incident.
7:50 p.m.: Trooper responded to a complaint of a Dayville resident taking Oregon Department of Transportation gravel from the shoulder of Highway 26 and taking it back to his property. No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
April 12
4:47 p.m.: Trooper stopped a vehicle near milepost 1C on Highway 395 South for a traffic violation. Trooper noticed multiple indicators of driver impairment. Cody Sasser, 43, John Day, was arrested on suspicion of DUII. Sasser was also cited for speeding (48/35 zone) and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Sasser was taken to the Grant County Jail.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 159 calls during the week ending April 12, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
April 5
10:37 a.m.: Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at Fox-Round Basin Road, Long Creek.
10:38 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
10:50 a.m.: Responded to a report of a civil dispute on Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
11:25 a.m.: Responded to a report of a civil dispute on Southwest Highway 402 in Monument.
1 p.m: Responded to a report of an unwanted person at Grant Union High School in John Day.
10:48 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious person at Dollar General in John Day.
April 6
3:54 p.m.: Responded to a report of a hit and run on South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
11:59 p.m.: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute at Green Acres Lane, Mt. Vernon.
April 7
5:10 p.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief at Franks Creek Road, Dayville.
6:20 p.m.: Responded to a report of harassment on Highway 402 in Monument.
7:02 p.m.: Responded to a report of harassment at the John Day Trailer Park.
April 8
7:21 a.m.: Responded to a report of an overdue motorist at Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
8:27 a.m.: Responded to a report of a prowler on Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
9:04 a.m.: Responded to a report of a car accident at Bragga Way and Highway 26, milepost 158.
2:23 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious person on West Main Street, John Day.
8:16 p.m.: Responded to a report of trespass at West Main Street, John Day.
8:20 p.m.: Responded to a report of bullying on Third Avenue, John Day.
April 9
12:49 p.m.: Responded to a report of a dispute on Highway 402 in Kimberly.
7:40 p.m.: Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on West Main Street, John Day.
April 10
3:27 a.m.: Responded to a report of a possible drunk driver on Bridge Street, John Day.
4:43 a.m.: Responded to a driving complaint on Seventh Avenue near the sewage treatment plant, John Day.
7:12 a.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious person at Leathers gas station in John Day.
10:45 a.m.: Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at Canyon Mountain Trail Road in Canyon City.
1:02 p.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief at Industrial Park Road in John Day.
1:57 p.m.: Responded to a report of trespassing at Rebel Hill Road in Canyon City.
7:17 p.m.: Responded to a call for a welfare check on Southwest Fifth Avenue in John Day.
9:32 p.m.: Responded to a report of residential flooding on Highway 395 in Canyon City.
April 11
8:33 a.m.: Responded to a report of found property at Chester’s Market, John Day.
9:56 a.m: Responded to a burglary alarm on West Main Street, John Day.
12 p.m.: Responded to a report of fraud at Highland Place, John Day.
7:45 p.m.: Responded to a report of harassment on Highway 402, Kimberly.
April 12
9:59 p.m.: Responded to a report of found property at Chester’s Market, John Day.
1:22 p.m.: Responded to a patrol request at the Pit Stop, John Day.
2:59 p.m.: Responded to a report of slashed tires on Southwest Bridge Street, John Day.
6 p.m.: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute on South Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
• Oregon State Police
April 10
9:42 p.m.: Advised of a vehicle that slid off Highway 395 North at milepost 112.
• John Day Ambulance
April 5
2:04 p.m.: Dispatched to Aslin Avenue, Mt. Vernon, for a 59-year-old female complaining of chest pains.
8:54 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street, John Day, for an 84-year-old female needing a lift assist.
9:27 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
10:01 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a person with an unknown medical condition.
April 7
5:45 a.m.: Dispatched to East Fifth Street, Prairie City, for a 71-year-old female in need of transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
April 8
4:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Roper Road, John Day, for a 62-year-old female who had fallen.
6:15 p.m.: Dispatched to Colony Lane, Monument, for a female having an asthma attack.
April 9
8:56 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, for a lift assist.
April 10
12:07 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, for patient transport.
11:10 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, for a 78-year-old female with high temperature and low oxygen levels.
12:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Marysville Lane, John Day, for an 85-year-old female who fell and needed transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
1:40 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street, John Day, for a 70-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
April 11
11:40 a.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street, John Day, for patient transport with an unknown medical condition.
6:58 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Canton Street, John Day, for an 82-year-old man in need of a lift and assistance.
April 12
11:15 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living, John Day, for patient transport with an unknown medical condition.
• Prairie City Ambulance
April 9
12:40 p.m.: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a 34-year-old female who was feeling faint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.