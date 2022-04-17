Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending April 13:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 4
Releases: 2
Arrests: 1
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 1
April 11
Susan Mitchell, 57, of Redmond was cited for driving while uninsured.
A juvenile was cited for driving while uninsured and operating a vehicle without a license.
April 13
Philomena Dutcher, 38, of Dayville was cited for improper use of 911.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending April 13:
Persons on probation: 44
Traffic citations filed: 14
Small claims/civil filed: 2
Eviction judgements in favor of plaintiff: 1
Hearings held: 7
Dog as a public nuisance: Robert H Bryant, 46, April 4, fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Ronald James Salazar, 34, Prairie City, Feb. 24, 89/65 zone, fined $440; Adam Kenneth Sullivan, 47, Idaho Falls, March 9, 59/30 zone, fined $265.
Failure to comply with special bobcat regulations: Nicholas William Barker, 46, fined $115.
Placing offensive substances in waterway: Kyle Lee Hand, 31, fined $440.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 154 calls during the week ending April 13, including:
• Oregon State Police
April 6
4 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26, milepost 165.
April 11
11:37 p.m.: Received a report of a semi-truck slide-off on Highway 395 North, milepost 79/80.
April 12
9:01 a.m.: Received a report of a non-injury accident on Highway 395 North, milepost 93B.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 6
3:36 p.m.: Responded to motor vehicle accident on Highway 395 South. Units stood down, accident in Harney County.
8:06 p.m.: Responded to multiple calls of a large hog on the highway on Highway 26, milepost 142/143.
April 7
6:36 a.m.: Received a call of a car stolen on West Bench Road in John Day.
12:36 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 395 South, milepost 2C. Driver warned.
1:43 p.m: Responded to a theft on South Bridge Street in John Day.
8:51 p.m.: Conducted welfare check on North Ingle Street in Mount Vernon.
9:27 p.m.: Responded to reports of a fire at Canyon Mountain Trail Road 218.
April 8
12:08 a.m.: Responded to an alarm on West Main Street in John Day.
8:10 a.m.: Warrant service attempt in Dayville.
8:59 a.m.: Advised of a trespassing complaint on Indian Creek Road in John Day.
9:02 a.m: Responded to a non-speaking 911 call from an out-of-service cellphone in the 2150 Road area.
1:49 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call regarding a mental subject on Highway 26, milepost 182.
2 p.m.: Cited Susan Rae Mitchell, 57, Redmond for speeding on Highway 26, milepost 158.
8:42 p.m.: Responded to a juvenile problem on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
9:58 p.m.: Responded to a noise complaint on Southwest Hillcrest in John Day.
April 9
8:16 a.m.: Responded to a domestic dispute on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
11:48 a.m.: Advised of an ongoing domestic issue on West Franklin Street in Dayville.
1:18 p.m.: Responded to a civil issue on North McHaley Street in Prairie City.
3:03 p.m: Responded to report of menacing on Lower Yard Road in John Day.
4:56 p.m.: Responded to a report of a dispute on Lower Yard Road in John Day.
April 10
5:45 a.m.: Responded to a report of domestic abuse at Blue Mountain Lodge in Mt. Vernon. Julien Christopher Hunter, 39, of Redmond was arrested.
6:58 a.m.: Responded to a report of domestic abuse at Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day.
10:27 a.m.: Received a report of a possible restraining order violation at 421 McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
10:56 a.m.: Advised of a report of criminal mischief at Smokey Creek Ranch in Dayville.
6:15 p.m.: Responded to a domestic dispute in Kimberly.
8:39 p.m.: Report of a suspicious subject on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
11:59 p.m.: Responded to a call of shots fired on River Lane in John Day.
April 11
7:49 a.m.: Report of an attempted theft at Grant County Fairgrounds.
7:53 a.m.: Arrested Christopher Hoppe, 38, of Mt. Vernon on a Grant County felony warrant on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
8:25 a.m.: Responded to a report of a juvenile problem on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
8:50 a.m.: Conducted a welfare check on North Johnson Street in Prairie City.
12:02 p.m.: Report of a road hazard on Highway 395 South, milepost 11C.
12:42 p.m.: Responded to a report of an unwanted subject at Chester's in John Day.
1:43 p.m.: Report of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Grant Union High School.
1:45 p.m.: Report of an abandoned vehicle on Northwest Third Avenue in John Day.
2:36 p.m.: Report of an open door. Welfare check conducted on Northeast Dayton Street in John Day.
5:16 p.m.: Report of fraud on North Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
6:40 p.m.: Welfare check conducted at the Depot RV Park in Prairie City.
6:56 p.m.: Advised of a theft on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
April 12
11:53 a.m.: Received a report of horses laying in a field somewhat lethargic on Highway 26 milepost 137.
12:44 p.m.: Received a report of possible disorderly conduct at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
2:13 p.m.: Received 911 call regarding a civil issue on North McHaley Street in Prairie City.
3:19 p.m.: Report of a suicidal subject in Prairie City.
3:19 p.m.: Philomena Dutcher, 38, of Dayville was cited for misuse of 911 in Prairie City.
6:15 p.m.: Assisted a motorist at Highway 26 and Apple Road.
6:56 p.m.: Responded to a report of trespassing at Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
April 13
8:06 a.m.: Received a report of animal abuse on Running Buck Road in in Long Creek.
9:18 a.m.: Report of multiple vehicles off the road on Dixie Summit.
1:13 p.m.: Performed a welfare check on animals in Mount Vernon.
• John Day Ambulance
April 7
5:12 p.m.: Responded to a 911 cellphone call on Silvers Lane in Mt. Vernon.
April 8
6:42 a.m.: Responded for an 81-year-old female with confusion and a lack of coordination at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City.
April 9
7:29 a.m.: Responded for a 91-year-old male with a possible heart attack on Northwest Bridge Street.
5:13 p.m.: 911 phone call for an 82-year-old male with a catheter issue at Valley View Assisted Living.
April 10
12:02 p.m.: Patient transfer to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
April 11
12:08 p.m.: John Day Ambulance and Grant County Sheriff's Office dispatched for a mental subject on Pine Creek Road in John Day.
3:10 p.m.: John Day and Prairie City Ambulance dispatched for a male subject with shortness of breath on Highway 26.
7:06 p.m.: John Day and Long Creek Ambulance responded to report of an 89-year-old female with an injured hip on Highway 395.
8:24 p.m.: John Day Ambulance and Grant County Sheriff responded to a report of an 81-year-old woman who fell and was bleeding from the head at Bare Bones in John Day.
9:58 p.m.: John Day and Prairie City Ambulance responded to a report of an 80-year-old female in need of a lift assist on Overholt Avenue in Prairie City.
April 12
8:53 a.m.: John Day and Prairie City Ambulance dispatched for a non-emergency transport at Blue Mountain Care Center in Prairie City.
2:00 p.m.: John Day Ambulance transport to Grant County Airport in John Day.
6:36 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call regarding a 91-year-old female with chest pains on North Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
• Long Creek Ambulance
April 11
7:06 p.m.: Long Creek and John Day Ambulance respond to a report of an 89-year-old female with an injured hip on Highway 395.
• John Day Fire
April 8
4:20 a.m.: Responded to a 911 call of a field on fire on Highway 395 South, milepost 7/8C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.