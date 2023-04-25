Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Circuit Court
April 14
Sunnie Jean Moore, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass in the second degree and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree for an incident that occurred on March 18. Another count of menacing was dismissed. She was confined to jail for 120 hours with credit for time served and placed on bench probation for a period of 12 months. She was ordered to not have any offensive contact with the victim, not use intoxicants or frequent any establishment whose primary income is derived from the sale of alcoholic beverages.
April 14
Thomas Edward Pfeifer, 53, was convicted after he pleaded no contest to a charge of theft in the third degree for an offense committed on Jan. 12. He was confined to jail for 120 hours with credit for time served and sentenced to bench probation for a period of 12 months. He was also ordered to complete moral reconation therapy through the probation office, complete 25 hours of community service or county work crew time and not enter Huffman’s Market. He was also ordered to pay $50 in restitution to Huffman’s Market.
April 14
Shawn Alan Miller, 53, was convicted after he pleaded no contest to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of intoxicants for offenses committed on June 19. He was sentenced to a term of 13 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served. A 24-month post-prison supervision term was also imposed. His license was also suspended for a year and he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. A count of reckless driving was discharged.
Oregon State Police
April 14
2 p.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries near milepost 39C on Highway 395 South. Vehicle was traveling south and negotiating a corner when the operator overcorrected after traveling onto the soft graveled shoulder and began to slide sideways. Vehicle left the roadway and began to roll several times before coming to an uncontrolled rest in a field. The driver, a 34-year-old John Day resident, was transported to Harney District Hospital by a good Samaritan. Vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing. OSP was assisted by ODOT.
April 17
5:57 a.m.: Troopers responded to a crash involving a commercial vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 151. The operator lost control of the truck, which came to rest on the westbound shoulder after going through a wire fence. The driver was uninjured and requested his own tow prior to law enforcement notification. The owner of the fence was on site and provided insurance information.
Grant County SheriffThe Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending April 19:
Concealed carry permits: 5
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 5
Releases: 10
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 30
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 157 calls during the week ending April 19, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
April 12
8:32 p.m.: Investigated a 911 hang-up call on East Main Street in John Day.
9:31 p.m.: Investigated barking dogs on Highway 26.
11:56 p.m.: Investigated with OSP a fight in progress at The Ugly Truth in John Day.
April 13
12:32 a.m.: Investigated a suspicious circumstance on North Johnson Street in Prairie City.
4:21 p.m.: Investigated a report of an unwanted subject at West Sixth Street in Prairie City.
5:24 p.m.: Conducted a welfare check on Highway 19.
6:36 p.m.: Investigated a report of a trespass at Dollar General in John Day.
6:37 p.m.: Investigated a domestic incident at Timbers in John Day.
April 14
9:17 a.m.: Dog found at Chester’s in John Day. Caller given contact information for Hope 4 Paws.
3:16 p.m.: Investigated suspicious circumstances on Highway 26 near milepost 175.
4:32 p.m.: Advised of disorderly conduct at Dollar General in John Day.
5:38 p.m.: Received a report of suspicious circumstances at the John Day Trailer Park.
5:49 p.m.: Responded to a report of a theft at the Fourth Street road repair project in John Day.
6:32 p.m.: Investigated a case of fraud on Top Road in Monument.
7:25 p.m.: Traffic stop. Joshua Michael Starnes of El Dorado, Kansas, was cited for speeding (83/65 zone), illegal display of plates and no insurance.
9:07 p.m.: Responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at Dan’s Creek.
April 15
1:46 a.m.: Investigated a possible criminal mischief in progress on Cozart Street in Prairie City.
10:11 a.m.: Conducted welfare check after an incomplete 911 call on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
11:14 a.m.: Responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Northwest Second Avenue in John Day.
8:33 p.m.: Advised of trespassing at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
9:25 p.m..: Responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
April 16
7:24 a.m.: Arrested Olle Leroi Starnes, 52, of John Day on a charge of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
7:39 a.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious subject at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
11:31 a.m.: Responded to a domestic incident on Maple Street in Granite.
3:51 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for an unwanted subject.
4:01 p.m.: Advised of a trespassing complaint on South Canyon Boulevard on John Day.
4:30 p.m.: Grant County warrant serviced by Lakeview Police Department on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
8:59 p.m.: Responded to a report of a gun being fired at the John Day Trailer Park.
April 17
7:48 a.m.: Responded to a report of a vehicle off the road and high centered on West Bench in John Day.
3:05 p.m.: Welfare check conducted on Southwest Fifth Avenue in John Day.
3:07 p.m.: Officer contact. Justin Scheidegger, 28, of John Day was arrested for driving while suspended at Len’s Pharmacy in John Day.
5:13 p.m.: Responded to a request for a civil standby on South Bridge Street in John Day.
5:54 p.m.: Responded with the John Day Fire Department for smoke at Radio Shack in John Day.
April 18
11 a.m.: Checked on a suspicious vehicle at Sinclair in John Day.
3:22 p.m.: Responded to the carwash on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a report of a trespass.
6:16 p.m.: Responded to an animal complaint on Screech Alley Loop in John Day.
8:49 p.m.: Contacted owners regarding cattle on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 130.
April 19
9:50 a.m.: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
April 13
12:30 p.m.: Driving complaint on Clark Street in Canyon City.
April 14
1:49 p.m.: Advised of an accident on Highway 395 South, between mileposts 37C and 40C.
April 15
7:40 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious vehicle in Long Creek.
April 16
3:58 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious subject on Highway 26 near milepost 167.
5:33 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious subject on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
April 17
5:52 a.m.: Advised of a semi-truck slide-off on Highway 26 near milepost 150.
8:46 a.m.: Report of cows on Highway 26 near milepost 176.
April 18
6:11 p.m.: Advised of a cow on the road on Highway 395 North near milepost 75B.
6:57 p.m.: Advised of a disabled vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
• John Day Ambulance
April 13
8:01 a.m.: John Day and Prairie City ambulances paged for an 88-year-old female with low oxygen and a fever at Blue Mountain Care Center.
9:23 a.m.: Ambulance transport to airport.
5:20 p.m.: Ambulance transport from West Main Street in John Day.
April 14
8:20 a.m.: Responded to Southwest First Avenue in John Day for a 57-year-old male with numbness in extremities and difficulty breathing.
April 15
7:40 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a report of a 41-year-old female having a seizure.
April 16
7:00 p.m.: Responded to a lift assist on Trafton Lane in John Day.
April 17
7:59 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Moore Street in Mt. Vernon for an 82-year-old female with chest pains and shortness of breath.
10:23 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for a 75-year-old female with flu-like symptoms.
11:46 a.m.: Dispatched with Monument Ambulance for a 79-year-old male with autoimmune complications on Cupper Creek Road in Kimberly.
6:40 p.m.: Responded to Sunset Inn in John Day for a 58-year-old male who had fallen.
April 18
8:12 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a 41-year-old female with complications related to seizure disorder.
April 19
5:16 p.m.: Ambulance transport from Riverside Mobile Home Park in John Day.
• John Day Fire
April 13
6:03 p.m.: Dispatched for a possible brush fire on Highway 26.
April 14
10:57 a.m.: Responded to a controlled burn that was getting out of control on East Main Street in John Day.
