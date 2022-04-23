Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
April 10
3:56 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Pontiac sedan for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 395 South in John Day. Caleb Joe Vielma, 32, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and improper tags. The car was impounded and towed.
April 11
1:59 p.m.: Trooper responded to the laundromat on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon, where he made contact with a woman who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Melinda Jo Moss, 43, was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail.
11:44 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 79B for a single-vehicle crash. A tractor-trailer rig had detoured off Interstate 84 due to a closure and slid off Highway 395 in the snow. The driver, Dalibor Sakotic, 38, was cited for exceeding the legal length of vehicles in combination. The truck was towed back onto the road and released to the driver.
April 12
9:06 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 93 for a single-vehicle crash. A pickup towing a trailer loaded with drilling equipment had slid on an icy patch, jackknifed and gone off the road, coming to rest against a steep embankment. The driver, Douglas Delando Reece, 43, of Spring, Texas, was cited for driving without a license and driving uninsured. The pickup and trailer were towed, and the driver and his passenger were given a ride to John Day.
April 18
2:29 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 144 for an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle, a blue Nissan Quest that had ben tagged as abandoned two days earlier, was towed to John Day.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending April 20:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 3
Releases: 8
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 4
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending April 20:
Persons on probation: 44
Traffic citations filed: 7
Violations filed: 1
Hearings held: 12
Exceeding the speed limit: Raymond Leonard Thielke, 86, Canyon City, April 7, 60/35 zone, fined $265; Oleg Oleynick, 31, Philadelphia, April 1, 47/25 zone, fined $265.
Failure to drive within a lane: Marvin Clinton Crist, 75, Long Creek, March 17, fined $265.
Failure to register vehicle: Wade Franklin Keith, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2019, fined $115; Wade Franklin Keith, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2019, fined $115; Wade Franklin Keith, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2019, fined $115.
Expired registration sticker: Caleb Joe Vielma, 32, John Day, March 18, fined $115.
No operator's license: Wade Franklin Keith, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2019, fined $265; Wade Franklin Keith, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2019, fined $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Dakota Charles Stout, 25, John Day, March 1, fined $440; Caleb Joe Vielma, 32, John Day, March 18, fined $440; Keith Wade Franklin, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Dec. 8, 2019, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Dakota Charles Stout, 25, John Day, March 1, fined $265; Caleb Joe Vielma, 32, John Day, March 18, fined $265; Wade Franklin Keith, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2019, fined $265; Wade Franklin Keith, 27, Ponderay, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2019, fined $265.
Second-degree criminal trespass: Erik Ivan Mountain, 44, fined $650.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 146 calls during the week ending April 13, including:
• Oregon State Police
April 14
7:19 a.m.: Advised of a slide-off crash on Highway 395 North near milepost 105B.
April 15
8:04 a.m.: Advised of a cow on Highway 126 near milepost 147.
12:03 pm.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near Pine Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 13
5:14 p.m.: Responded to a report of a restraining order violation on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
April 14
10:35 a.m.: Responded to Patterson Bridge Road, John Day, for a suspicious person.
12:18 p.m.: Hope 4 Paws was contacted regarding loose livestock on West Franklin Avenue, Dayville.
8:29 p.m.: Advised of a harassment complaint on North McHaley Street, Prairie City.
April 15
12:44 pm.: Received a report of a lost gun at the John Day Motel.
2:55 p.m.: Responded with OSP to East Main Street, John Day, for a domestic dispute.
April 16
12:06 p.m.: Responded to Belshaw Creek Lane east of Mt. Vernon for an unattended death.
4:41 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for an animal complaint.
8:52 a.m.: Advised of a stalking complaint on Owen Street, Dayville.
7:17 p.m.: Responded to Little Indian Creek Road for a trespassing complaint.
April 17
3:48 p.m.: Received a report of a dog running in traffic near Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon.
6:34 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Southwest Brent Drive, John Day.
6:48 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a dispute.
8 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for an open door.
April 18
7:53 a.m.: Responded to Bisnett Insurance, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
8:22 a.m.: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day, for an unwanted person. Elmer R. Ahrendsen, 48, of John Day arrested for probation violation.
9:29 a.m.: Responded to Dixie Creek for a livestock complaint.
9:46 a.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a welfare check.
10:14 a.m.: Responded to Nan's Rock Road, Mt. Vernon, for an animal complaint.
6:12 p.m.: Responded to Maple Street, Granite, for a welfare check.
9:03 p.m.: Responded to the Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
April 19
6:57 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a parking complaint.
10:41 a.m.: Responded to Ingle Creek, Mt. Vernon for a report of suspicious circumstances.
12:23 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Mountain Trail, Canyon City, for a trespassing complaint.
12:32 p.m.: Responded to Bologna Creek Ranch, Kimberly, for a trespassing complaint.
2:06 p.m.: Received a report of theft at Clyde Holliday park, Mt. Vernon.
7:22 p.m.: Advised of the theft of an animal from Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
8:40 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a driving complaint.
10:04 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a driving complaint.
April 20
2:45 a.m.: Responded to Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for a suspicious person.
6:13 a.m.: Responded to Sinclair station, John Day, for an unwanted person.
9:11 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a public assist.
11:24 a.m.: Responded to the Dayville Mercantile for a public assist.
2:42 p.m.: Received a report of a hit-and-run crash at the Outpost Restaurant, John Day.
• John Day Ambulance
April 13
6:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 95-year-old female with a medical issue.
9:34 p.m.: Dispatched to East Riverside Street, Mt. Vernon, for a male in pain.
April 14
12:14 a.m.: Patient transport to Valley View Assisted Living.
9:51 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 70-year-old male with high blood pressure.
11:50 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 90-year-old female with nausea, weakness and confusion.
2:52 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
4:08 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
April 15
10:44 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
April 17
10:03 p.m.: Dispatched to Antelope Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a 52-year-old female who fell and twisted her knee.
April 18
6:50 a.m.: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
8:04 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
2:11 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Fire to Northeast Dayton Street for a lift assist.
• Seneca Ambulance
April 18
1:25 p.m.: Dispatched to C Avenue for a 71-year-old female with chest pains. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Prairie City Ambulance
April 16
5:58 p.m.: Dispatched to North Johnson Street for a 63-year-old female with back and leg pain. John Day Ambulance also responded.
April 20
1:38 p.m.: Dispatched to West Front Street for an overdose. John Day Ambulance also responded.
April 13
2:14 p.m.: Investigated a fire at 492 N. Washington St.
• Long Creek Fire
April 15
7:09 p.m.: Responded to 107 E. Main St. for a house fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.