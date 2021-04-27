Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Michael A. Salanti, 65, pleaded guilty on April 20 to two counts of delivery of methamphetamine committed on Feb. 19 and March 8. He was sentenced to serve 36 months of probation and 160 hours of community service and ordered to pay $440 in fines. A count of conspiracy to commit a class B felony, three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a count of delivery of methamphetamine were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 21:
Concealed handgun licenses: 3
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 6
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 8
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Felipe Martinez, 29, of Ontario was cited for driving while suspended and uninsured and violation of basic rule, 80/65 zone.
George Brown, 46, of Mt. Vernon was cited for second-degree disorderly conduct and offensive littering.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Jonathan R. Doty, 37, Butte City, California, March 26, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Douglas L. Smith, 56, Hines, April 4, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Lance C. Clark, 57, Miles City, Montana, March 27, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Lucas R. Morgan, 37, Hermiston, April 7, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Svetlana V. Izotov, 21, Vancouver, Washington, April 8, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Kaylee P. Dyer, 25, Mt. Vernon, March 16, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Janine L. Nalbone, 58, Chico, California, March 2, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Mark R. Wessling, 63, Bend, March 16, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Connor M. White, 19, Mt. Vernon, April 4, 95/55 zone, fined $225.
Exceeding speed limit: Zafar Yasin, 54, John Day, March 14, 42/25 zone, fined $165; Kimberly R. Jacobs, 40, Prairie City, March 17, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Thomas J. Currier, 29, San Francisco, California, March 11, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Joseph D. Odell, 38, Star, Idaho, March 22, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Dylan R. Bromley, 28, Portland, March 25, 42/25 zone, fined $165; Stevie L. Porter, 37, Mt. Vernon, March 31, 75/65 zone, fined $140; Juvenile, 17, Mt. Vernon, March 12, 75/65 zone, fined $100.
Driving while suspended: Adrian L. Couey, 36, John Day, March 24, fined $440; Destiny D. Nolan, 20, Prairie City, March 10, fined $440; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, March 13, fined $440, March 19, fined $440; Jacob G. Mears, 48, John Day, Feb. 24, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Adrian L. Couey, 36, John Day, March 24, fined $265; Demar G. Miller, 43, Cheney, Washington, March 15, fined $265; Destiny D. Nolan, 20, Prairie City, March 10, fined $265; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, March 13, fined $265, March 19, fined $265; Connor M. White, 19, Mt. Vernon, April 4, fined $135.
No operator’s license: Jonathan R. Doty, 37, Butte City, California, March 26, fined $440; Kaylee P. Dyer, 25, Mt. Vernon, March 16, fined $265; Demar G. Miller, 43, Cheney, Washington, March 15, fined $265; Daniel J. Goldstein, 28, Boulder, Colorado, Feb. 26, fined $440.
Passing in a no-pass zone: Daniel J. Goldstein, 28, Boulder, Colorado, Feb. 26, fined $265.
Steven M. Warrington’s probation was extended for 12 months on April 19 due to violating the terms of his probation.
Connor M. White pleaded guilty on April 19 to a count of careless driving. He was ordered to pay a $135 fine.
On April 20, the court granted a judgment for Matthew E. Sagaser against Joseph V. Radinovich for $644.
Oregon State Police
April 23: A resident of Dayville reported that a piece of farm equipment spilled a white-colored crystal substance on the highway in Dayville. Upon further investigation, the driver of an International fertilizer spreader drove for about 1 mile on the highway, accidentally spilling fertilizer. The fertilizer was determined not to be hazardous. The driver was issued a warning for operating with a leaking or sifting load. Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene and cleaned up the spill.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 161 calls during the week of April 19-25, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 19: Sarah J. Paul, 42, of Salem was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Highway 26. Paul was cited for driving while suspended and refusal of a urine test.
April 20: Received a report of two dogs attacking a small dog on Bridge Street.
April 21: Responded for a report of disorderly conduct and arrested Clinton J. Phillips, 51, Portland.
April 23: Received a report of possible theft or fraud on Hillcrest Road.
April 24: Dispatched to a report of hit-and-run vehicle damage at a business on West Main Street.
April 25: Arrested Nathan J. Kennedy, 36, Kelso, Washington, on a Grant County warrant.
• Oregon State Police
April 23: Received a report of a burning ditch on Highway 26 near milepost 97.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 19: Takoda L. Propeck, 22, of John Day was arrested by the Klamath Falls Police Department on a Grant County warrant.
April 22: Mackenzie Clark, 25, of Prairie City was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
April 23: Grace Taylor of Canyon City was cited for speeding, 82/55 zone.
April 23: Kassidy Williams, 21, of Canyon City was cited for speeding, 48/25 zone.
April 24: Arrested Ian Humbird, 26, of Canyon City for trespassing on South Washington Street.
April 25: Along with JDPD and OSP, responded to a domestic assault on Highway 395N. Ivy A. Markwick, 24, of Long Creek was arrested. Long Creek and John Day ambulances responded for a 27-year-old man with an injured head.
• John Day ambulance
April 19: Dispatched to an elderly woman with nausea and a headache on Northeast Seventh Avenue.
April 21: Responded for a 52-year-old man with a diabetic issue on North Humbolt Street.
April 21: Responded for an 82-year-old woman with nausea and vomiting on North Humbolt Street.
April 22: Along with Prairie City fire, responded to a report of a woman barely breathing on South Main Street.
