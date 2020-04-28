Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 22:
Concealed handgun licenses: 0
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 3
Releases: 1
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 4
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Raymond G. Starkey, 64, Aumsville, March 3, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Ryan M. Stahl, 19, Pendleton, April 15, 76/55 zone, $165; Dianna L. Ness, 48, Milton Freewater, March 26, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Sylvester Mahone, 47, Spokane, Washington, March 6, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Katherine F. Sanders, 39, Portland, March 22, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Peter Podovinikoff, 83, Surrey, British Columbia, March 1, 47/30 zone, fined $140.
Oregon State Police
April 22: OSP arrested Raymond S. Martin, 42, of Seneca for an outstanding felony warrant out of Missouri.
April 23: OSP stopped a white Dodge pickup for violation of the posted speed, 79/65 zone. Britt M. Wilcox, 25, of John Day was issued a citation and released on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear out of the Grant County Circuit Court. He was also issued a citation for violation of the posted speed.
April 24: OSP responded to milepost 128 on Highway 26 for a vehicle versus deer crash. The vehicle was traveling eastbound at 45 mph when a deer ran into the road from the north shoulder. The driver was unable to avoid the deer. The deer struck the side of vehicle and rolled down the side, taking off the mirror and damaging the driver side. The vehicle sustained significant damage, but was driveable. The driver drove the vehicle away from the scene. No citations issued.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 90 calls during the week of April. 20-26, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 20: Received a report of a fight on West Main Street.
April 23: Received a report of a driver that was high. Tina Hand, 52, of John Day was booked and released for DUII.
April 25: Along with OSP and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a dispute on East Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
April 23: Received a report of a reckless driver between John Day and Prairie City.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 23: Received an animal complaint on Shirttail Creek Road.
• John Day ambulance
April 20: Received a report of a person with a headache, neck ache, fever and chills on Violet Street.
April 20: Responded for a 65-year-old man with chest pain on West Main Street.
April 21: Dispatched for a man with a possible broken back on Cottonwood Street.
April 21: Dispatched to Mt. Vernon for a man with a seizure who fell and hit his head.
April 22: Responded for a 25-year-old man with a possible allergic reaction.
April 22: Dispatched for a woman with flu-like symptoms on Southwest Violet Street.
April 23: Responded for a woman with heart attack symptoms on Highway 26.
April 24: Responded for an infant who had stopped breathing.
April 26: Responded to a 78-year-old woman with chest pains on Valley View Drive.
