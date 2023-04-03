Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending March 29:
March 22
1:11 p.m.: Trooper responded to a hay fire on a flatbed trailer being pulled by a truck near milepost 131 on Highway 26. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Dayville Fire Department. The cause of the fire was undetermined.
March 25
8:52 p.m.: Trooper responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash near milepost 106 on Highway 19. Driver Chavez Matias Garcia, 51, of Kimberly was arrested by a Grant County sheriff's deputy and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
March 26
9:15 a.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle non-injury crash near milepost 120B on Highway 395 North. The driver suffered a medical issue that caused him to drive off the east side of the northbound lane. The vehicle struck a metal bollard and a fire hydrant, going down a steep embankment, before coming to rest in a garden. An ambulance from Blue Mountain Hospital responded but the driver refused medical treatment.
March 27
5:27 p.m.: Trooper arrested Jacob Derosier, 36, of John Day, without incident on a Grant County Community Corrections detention warrant. Derosier had reportedly cut off his ankle monitor. Derosier was transported to the Grant County Jail.
March 28
6:58 a.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 108B on Highway 395 North. The vehicle was traveling south at 45 miles per hour when the driver tried to negotiate a curve. The car went into a slide and became airborne for a short distance before landing upright in Beech Creek. The driver, Aiden Norris Sewell, 20, of Long Creek, was not injured but was issued a citation for driving uninsured.
12:04 p.m.: Trooper responded to a report of reckless driving at milepost 73 on Highway 26. Katen Von Blalack, 36, of Prineville was arrested in Mitchell on suspicion of reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal mischief in the second degree and menacing. He was taken to the Grant County Jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending March 29:
Concealed carry permits: 8
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 8
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 106 calls during the week ending March 29, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
March 22
5:33 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 5:33 p.m. on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
March 23
8:13 a.m.: Responded to an animal complaint at the intersection of Johnson Street and Dixie Creek Road, in Prairie City.
March 24
12:32 p.m.: Responded to a report of identity theft at Northeast Front Street, Prairie City.
3:04 p.m.: Responded to a report of theft at Ace Hardware in John Day.
4:16 p.m.: Responded to a report of a cow on the roadway at milepost 147, Highway 26.
9:57 p.m.: Responded to a report of a possible drug find at West Main Street, John Day.
March 25
6:37 a.m.: Responded to an animal complaint near the intersection of Highway 26 and County Road 76.
9:24 a.m.: Responded to a report of a driver with an open container at Chester's Market, John Day.
8:44 p.m.: Responded to a possible DUII-related accident at milepost 106 on Highway 19.
March 26
9:11 a.m.: Responded to a report of an accident at Rimrock Lane in Mt. Vernon.
March 27
9:01 a.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Hall Street, in Prairie City.
9:59 a.m.: Responded to a report of an unattended death on West Main Street, John Day.
10:42 a.m.: Responded to an animal complaint on South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
3:04 p.m.: Responded to a parking complaint at Third Street and North McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
4:19 p.m.: Responded to a report of a possible theft at West Front Street in Prairie City.
6:19 p.m.: Responded to a report of custodial interference at West Main Street, John Day.
10:32 p.m.: Responded to a report of a possible theft of medication on Maple Street in Granite.
March 28
12:51 a.m.: Responded to an injured deer at South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
6:57 a.m.: Responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 395 North, milepost 112B.
11:36 a.m.: Responded to a report of an injured animal on South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
2:11 p.m.: Responded to a report of animal abuse at East Main Street in John Day.
4:49 p.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Northwest Second Avenue, John Day.
5:01 p.m.: Responded to a panic alarm at a business on West Main Street, John Day.
7:06 p.m.: Responded to a dog complaint at Southeast Hillcrest Road, John Day.
7:52 p.m.: Responded to a report of a slide-off accident at milepost 36C on Highway 395 South.
11:14 p.m.: Responded to a loud noise complaint on West Main Street, John Day.
• Oregon State Police
March 26
4:30 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at Highway 26 and Belshaw Creek Road, just west of Mt. Vernon.
• John Day Ambulance
March 22
11:07 p.m.: Dispatched to Silvers Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a 75-year-old man suffering shallow breathing and a heart complication.
March 23
2:30 a.m.: Dispatched to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a 57-year-old man suffering a possible heart attack.
2:55 p.m.: Dispatched to OK Garage in Long Creek for a 79-year-old female who collapsed.
4:35 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 95-year-old female with flu-like symptoms.
March 24
8 a.m.: Dispatched to Barnes Avenue in Seneca for an 88-year-old male with medical issues.
March 26
9:09 a.m.: Dispatched to North Mountain Boulevard, Mt. Vernon, for an accident with injuries.
March 27
1:04 p.m.: Dispatched to Ridge Road, John Day, for a report of an unconscious man with shallow breathing.
6:43 p.m.: Dispatched to Main Street, John Day, for a 59-year-old man with a swollen tongue.
March 28
12:35 a.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 34-year-old man with a medical issue.
11:36 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
March 29
3:17 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for an 84-year-old male with a urinary tract infection.
• Prairie City Ambulance
8:29 p.m.: Responded to West Fifth Street for a person with a medical issue.
• John Day Fire
March 24
11:39 a.m.: Responded to a burning pickup truck and gas cans at the Sinclair gas station.
