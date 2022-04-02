Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
March 10
9:17 a.m.: A trooper responded to North Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a sick deer. The deer was severely emaciated. The trooper put the deer down and disposed of it in the Prairie City compost pit.
March 11
1:31 p.m.: A trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 77B for an abandoned vehicle. The car, a 1991 Honda Accord, was towed from the scene.
March 14
6:13 p.m.: Traffic stop, Main and Dayton streets, John Day. A trooper stopped the operator of an electric scooter for riding into oncoming traffic and running a red light. The man reportedly admitted to having used marijuana dabs and submitted to a field sobriety test. David Wesly Burke, 27, of John Day was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of cannabis and cited for refusing a urine test, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper operation of a motor-assisted scooter in a lane and unsafe operation of a motor-assisted scooter on a sidewalk. He was booked at the Grant County Jail and released.
March 16
3:11 p.m.: A trooper made contact with a woman on Highway 26 near milepost 131 and took her into custody on multiple outstanding arrest warrants. As the trooper was attempting to fasten the woman's seat belt, she reportedly kicked him in the mouth. Somer Lee Robinson, 33, of Dayville was arrested on a charge of assaulting a public safety officer and five outstanding Grant County warrants. She was lodged in the Grant County Jail.
March 20
1:15 p.m.: A trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 166 for a single-vehicle crash. A 27-year-old man was driving east in a silver Honda CRV with three passengers when a toddler in the back seat opened the back door, causing the driver to swerve off the edge of the road and overcorrect. The vehicle spun across the highway, went through a fence and came to rest in a field. No one was injured, and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
March 26
7:05 p.m.: A trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 166 for a safety violation, gave the driver a field sobriety test and took him into custody, reportedly after a struggle. The driver was reportedly in possession of a pistol, a dagger, an assisted-opening knife, a Taser and a large quantity (5 grams or more) of fentanyl. Tyler Scott Karr, 30, was arrested on charges of DUII-drugs, resisting arrest, possession of fentanyl and three counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He was booked into the Grant County Jail.
March 28
9:36 p.m.: A trooper stopped a pickup that was driving without headlights on Highway 26 near milepost 164. Justin Alan Scheidegger, 27, of John Day was arrested on charges of driving while suspended and resisting arrest.
March 29
9:29 p.m.: A trooper stopped an Oldsmobile Aurora for a traffic violation on Highway 26 near milepost 154. Dakota Charles Stout, 27, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to display license plates. The car was impounded. The same trooper had stopped the same driver and impounded the same vehicle within the previous month.
March 30
10:58 p.m.: A trooper responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 13 for a single-vehicle crash. A Pontiac Grand Prix traveling southbound reportedly lost control, left the road and went 25 feet down the bank. The driver, whose identity was unknown, had reportedly been driven to John Day by a passer-by. The car was towed from the scene.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending March 30:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 8
Releases: 12
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 5
Warrants processed: 5
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 30:
Cases on probation: 49
Traffic citations filed: 6
Violations filed: 2
Small claims in favor of plaintiff: 1
Cases to collections: 25
Hearings held: 6
License suspensions: 3
Violation of the basic rule: Chester Born, 69, John Day, March 2, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kassidy L. Williams, 21, Canyon City, March 4, 49/35 zone; Stacy Lee Durych, 54, John Day, Feb. 25, 50/30 zone, fined $265; Julie D. Browning, 49, Gladstone, March 19, 71/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Ariana Mignon Reyes, 31, Madras, Dec. 17, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Samuel J. Baggenstos, 28, Salem, March 5, 51/35 zone, fined $165; Leo Buzzard III, 57, Mt. Vernon, 47/25 zone, fined $225; Mathew Graham LeMay, 36, Burien, Washington, Jan. 22, 60/35 zone, fined $265; Travis Benjamin Farr, 29, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 14, 28/20 zone, fined $115.
Driving while suspended: Kelly Rene Baker, 47, Prairie City, Jan. 28, fined $440; Caleb J. Vielma, 32, John Day, Aug. 7, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Celeste Donna Lee, 30, John Day, May 8, $265; Kelly Rene Baker, 47, Prairie City, Jan. 28, fined $265; Ted Christopher Foltz Tipton, 51, Sisters, Oct. 4, fined $265; Caleb J. Vielma, 32, John Day, Aug. 7, fined $265.
Failure to register vehicle: Ted Christopher Foltz Tipton, 51, Sisters, Oct. 4, fined $115.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Travis Benjamin Farr, 29, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 14, fined $440.
Failure to drive within lane: Marvin C. Crist, 75, Long Creek, Jan. 31, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 109 calls during the week ending April 1, including:
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 25
4:11 p.m.: Responded with OSP to Baldy Mountain Road for a report if trespassing and a possible drink driver. Unfounded.
6:54 p.m.: Advised of small children playing in West Main Street, John Day.
March 26
5:43 p.m.: Advised of a lost dog at Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
9:36 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day. Mathew Paul Walker, 38, of John Day was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order and criminal mischief.
10:06 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a noise complaint.
March 27
10:47 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for an unattended death.
3:25 p.m.: Took a report of a theft from the Dayville Mercantile.
6:05 p.m.: Responded to Silvies Ranch near Seneca to assist a member of the public in locating an abandoned vehicle.
10:25 p.m.: Responded to East Ninth Street, Prairie City, for multiple reports of a dispute.
March 28
12:08 a.m.: Responded to the Outpost, John Day, for a reported domestic dispute. Unfounded.
7:37 a.m.: Responded to Dog Patch lane east of John Day for a driving complaint.
12:39 p.m.: Responded to Dayton Street, John Day, for a driving complaint.
12:34 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a suspicious vehicle.
6:24 p.m.: Responded to Lower Yard Road, John Day, for a report of someone pointing a firearm at another person. Unfounded.
March 29
10:23 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a fraud report. Unfounded.
12:33 p.m.: Responded to Dayville Mini Mart for theft of services.
12:40 p.m.: Responded to Humbolt Elementary, John Day, for a suspicious person.
March 30
7:03 p.m.: Responded to West Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a civil problem.
1:28 p.m.: Responded to Southwest First Avenue, John Day, for a theft report.
April 1
1:08 p.m.: Responded to South Washington Street, Canyon City, for a theft report.
1:25 p.m.: Responded to Front St., Prairie City, for an abandoned vehicle.
• John Day Ambulance
March 25
5:41 p.m.: Dispatched to Hansen Lane for a 95-year-old woman with a fall injury.
8:38 pm.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 99-year-old woman with a fall injury.
March 26
11:34 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 99-year-old female with a fall injury.
4:17 p.m.: Dispatched to Seventh Street for an 83-year-old woman with a fall injury.
7:48 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 166 at the request of OSP for a male patient with a medical issue.
March 27
8:56 a.m.: Responded to Valley View Assisted Living for a female with a medical issue.
1:05 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Drive for a medical alarm.
March 28
5:42 p.m.: Dispatched to Len's Pharmacy for a man with a fall injury.
March 29
3:28 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South and Marysville Road, Canyon City, for a female with difficulty breathing.
March 30
5:50 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 83-year-old female with severe chest pains and shortness of breath.
7:55 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
10:52 p.m.: Responded with GCSO and OSP to Highway 395 South near milepost 13 for a single-vehicle accident.
March 31
12:13 a.m.: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments for a 72-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
9:52 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for an 81-year-old female with a high fever.
April 1
7:17 a.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street, Prairie City, for an 81-year-old male with severe weakness.
• Seneca Ambulance
March 26
6:10 a.m.: Dispatched to E Street for an 83-year-old man with a severe nosebleed. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Prairie City Ambulance
2:44 pm.: Dispatched to North Johnson Street for a female with difficulty breathing. John Day Ambulance also responded.
