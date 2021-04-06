Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Two charges of harassment constituting domestic violence against Kenneth J. Kincaid, allegedly committed on Feb. 19, were dismissed on April 2 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because plea negotiations warranted the matter be dismissed.
Colton J. David, 25, pleaded guilty on April 1 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and a count of recklessly endangering another person committed on June 28. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 18 months of bench probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine. His license was also suspended for one year and 90 days. A count of driving while suspended or revoked and failure to drive within a lane were dismissed.
Dillon G. Winters, 23, pleaded guilty on March 31 to a count of strangulation constituting domestic violence and harassment constituting domestic violence, both committed on Aug. 25. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 18 months of bench probation and ordered to pay $300 fines and fees. A count of fourth-degree assault was dismissed.
Joseph J. Urbaniak, 22, pleaded guilty on March 29 to a count of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence committed on Sept. 20. He was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation and 60 hours of community service.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 31:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 7
Releases: 5
Arrests: 1
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 2
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 1
Natasha Lamm, 19 of Cottage Grove was cited for violation of basic rule, 79/55 zone.
Lance Clark, 57, Miles City, Montana, was cited for violation of basic rule, 50/30 zone, and was warned for expired registration.
Zachary Tschanz, 26, of Redmond was cited for violation of basic rule, 51/30 zone.
Jonathan Doty, 36, Butte City, California, was cited for violation of basic rule, 50/30 zone, and no operator’s license.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 145 calls during the week of March 29 to April 4, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 29: Received a report of theft on Southwest Brent Drive.
March 31: Dispatched to a report of harassment on Ford Road.
March 31: Received a report of theft at a business on West Main Street.
March 31: Received a report of criminal mischief on East Main Street.
April 2: Advised of a report of criminal mischief on South Canyon Boulevard.
April 3: Cited Billie Jo Ann Penttila, 37, of John Day for driving while suspended and uninsured on Highway 26 near milepost 162.
April 4: Along with Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Southeast Hillcrest Road.
• Oregon State Police
March 29: Advised of a possibly intoxicated driver on Highway 26 in the Philip Schneider Wildlife Area.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 29: Responded to a report of a theft on South Washington Street.
March 29: Received a report of criminal mischief/broken windshield on North Cozart Street.
March 30: Received a report of fraud on Elk View Drive.
March 31: Received a report of fraud on Dixie Road.
April 1: Received a report of burglary on Wyllie Creek Road.
April 1: Took a report of a stolen vehicle and runaway juvenile in Prairie City.
April 2: Responded to a report of illegal dumping on private land.
April 2: Responded to a report of an assault on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
April 2: Arrested Robert L. Crosby II, 34, of Prairie City on probable cause for fourth-degree assault.
April 3: Reported a forest fire near Fox Valley.
April 3: A runaway juvenile using a motor vehicle without authorization was located on South Washington Street.
• John Day ambulance
March 29: Responded to Prairie City for a patient who fell and hit their head on 11th Street.
April 1: Responded for a patient with high blood pressure and trouble breathing on Valley View Drive.
April 4: Responded for a 90-year-old man with a possible stroke on Northwest Bridge Street.
• Dayville ambulance
March 31: Responded for a 78-year-old man who fell on School House Drive.
• Prairie City fire
March 31: Received a call for a grass fire with a structure threatened on North River Road.
