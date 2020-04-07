Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 8:
Concealed handgun licenses: 0
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 1
Releases: 3
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 4
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Oregon State Police
April 1: OSP responded to a single-vehicle, noninjury, non-blocking crash at milepost 91 on 395B. After further investigation Christopher Compton, 48, displayed signs of impairment. Compton consented to field sobriety tests. After further investigation, Compton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Grant County Jail. Compton’s BAC was 0.21%. His vehicle was towed by Frontier Towing.
April 3: A driver was driving a vehicle at 45 mph, negotiating a right hand curve on Highway 395B near milepost 119, when the vehicle’s rear driver’s side wheel came off. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which traveled in a clockwise rotation, turning 180 degrees. The vehicle left the roadway, coming to a controlled rest on the gravel shoulder of the southbound lane pointed toward the south. From roadway evidence, the driver’s statements and examination of the wheel lugs, it was determined that the lug nuts had not been properly torqued and had come loose. The vehicle was driven from the scene.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 84 calls during the week of March 30 to April 5, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 30: Responded to a call of graffiti and criminal mischief.
March 31: Responded to a report of a domestic dispute. Angeline Smith, 21, of John Day was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
April 3: Informed about runaway children on West Main Street.
April 3: Responded to a driving complaint. Dharmendrakumar Yvas, 50, of John Day was arrested.
• Oregon State Police
April 3: Advised of livestock on the roadway on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 1: Two parties called regarding a restraining order violation and a dispute over a house cat on Daly Street.
April 3: Received a report of theft on South Fork Road.
• John Day ambulance
April 1: Responded to an elderly woman that fell on East Sixth Street.
April 1: Dispatched for a man with difficulty breathing on North Clark Street.
April 2: Received a report of an 81-year-old man having a seizure on Southwest First Avenue.
April 3: Dispatched for an elderly woman with difficulty standing and weakness on Valley View Drive.
April 3: Responded for an 80-year-old woman who had fallen on Green Acres Lane.
April 4: Responded to a 63-year-old woman with shortness of breath on West Main Street.
April 5: Received a report of an 86-year-old man who fell.
• Monument ambulance
April 1: Monument Fire, John Day ambulance, OSP and GCSO were dispatched for a man with a compound fracture. All units stood down. The reported patient was playing an April fools joke on his cousin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.