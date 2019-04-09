Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Cashelle J. Miles, 25, Medford, pleaded guilty March 28 to misdemeanor failure to appear on a criminal citation committed Dec. 20. She was sentenced to 30 days jail concurrent with a March 28 supplemental judgment for violating probation conditions. In that judgment, she was found in violation of failing to complete community service work, failure to pay fines or fees, reckless driving, reckless endangering another and endangering the welfare of a minor, and she was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
Cathleen A. Rose, 63, Long Creek, pleaded guilty April 2 to misdemeanor criminal driving while license was suspended or revoked committed on Sept. 19. She was sentenced to 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and a $1,000 fine.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 3: concealed handgun licenses, 27; average inmates, 11; bookings, 10; releases, 13; arrests, 1; citations, 0; fingerprints, 7; civil papers, 12; warrants processed, 2; asst./welfare check, 0; search and rescue, 0.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Tristan G. Bass, 43, Newport, March 12, 74/55 zone, fined $140; Amy E. Charette, 42, John Day, March 26, 79/55 zone, fined $225; Bradford H. Williams, 57, San Jose, California, March 2, 74/55 zone, fined $260.
• Exceeding speed limit: Joshua W. Reynolds, 35, Richfield, Utah, March 2, 80/65 zone, fined $225; Jeremy D. Field, 40, Prairie City, March 21, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Tamera C. Bancroft, 51, Klamath Falls, March 1, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Carrie E. Sullivan, 47, Dayville, Feb. 5, 42/25 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Harry P. Hosey, 72, Walla Walla Washington, March 3, 44/25 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Nick Gibson, 27, Prairie City, Jan. 23, fined $1,000; Victoria J. McLean, 36, Baker City, Jan. 19, fined $300; Tami L. Sasser, 37, Canyon City, Feb. 25, fined $265, March 26, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Nick Gibson, 27, Prairie City, Jan. 23, fined $2,000; Victoria J. McLean, 36, Baker City, Jan. 19, fined $500.
• Failure to obey traffic control device: Wyatt J. Waliser, 18, Prineville, Feb. 10, fined $165.
• Exceeding maximum weight limit: Carroll Walton, 68, Prairie City, March 13, fined $150.
• Exceeding permitted weight limit: Paul V. Novotny, 36, Imbler, March 21, fined $150.
• Use of cellphone while driving: Diane Hartwick, 64, John Day, March 2, fined $265.
• Failure to renew registration: Tami L. Sasser, 37, Canyon City, March 26, fined $440.
• Andy R. Chester, 60, Myrtle Point, pleaded guilty April 1 to second-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to $940 in fines, fees and restitution.
• Brian Johns was convicted April 3 of failure to perform duties of a driver. He was sentenced to a $440 fine.
Oregon State Police
March 25: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395 north of the Silvies Road junction, the trooper allegedly saw drug paraphernalia and empty open beer cans and smelled green marijuana. Michael S. Thomas, 28, was given a field sobriety test and then arrested. His blood alcohol content was measured three times at 0 percent. Following a drug recognition evaluation at the Grant County Jail, he was charged with driving under the influence of cannabis and inhalants.
March 27: Assisted John Day police with a domestic assault investigation at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day. John A. Loveday, 55, John Day, was arrested and charged with assaults on two days, including domestic assault, menacing, harassment and strangulation.
April 1: Served a Grant County warrant on a woman on Overholt Avenue in Prairie City. The woman said she had a hypodermic needle in her bra. Cheyanne N. Marquez, 26, was arrested.
April 2: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near John Day, Ronald D. Larkin, 69, John Day, was arrested and charged with DUII. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.02 percent.
April 4: Investigated a complaint of a person trapping inside the city limits of John Day.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 141 calls during the week of April 1-7, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 1: Received a report of a restraining order violation at a grocery store in John Day.
April 1: Advised of a harassment complaint in John Day.
April 2: Received a report of a hit-and-run crash at the store in Seneca.
April 3: Advised of a theft on Charolais Heights Road in John Day.
April 3: Responded with sheriff’s deputies to the hospital in John Day for a suicidal person.
April 3: Advised of an intoxicated person out of Mt. Vernon.
April 4: Received a report of a juvenile problem at the Grant School District 3 office.
April 5: Advised of a possible abandoned vehicle at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
April 5: Responded to a restraining order violation complaint at a restaurant on Main Street in John Day.
April 6: Received a 911 call about a dispute at Northwest Second Street and Northwest Boyce Street in John Day.
April 6: Responded to a video store on West Main Street in John Day for a burglary report.
April 6: Dispatched to a report of possible explosions in John Day.
April 6: Responded with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers to Northwest Second Avenue in John Day for a domestic report.
• Oregon State Police
April 2: Received a report of a burning vehicle that was abandoned on Highway 26.
April 3: Advised of a livestock complaint on Highway 26 east of Dayville.
April 4: Received a report of a cow on Highway 26 east of Dayville.
April 4: Advised of a jackknifed truck on Highway 395 south of Canyon City.
April 4: Received a report of suspicious circumstances at the state park west of John Day.
April 7: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Long Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 2: Received a report of a theft on North Johnson Street in Prairie City.
April 2: Received a 911 call about a kidnapping from Buckhorn Road in Canyon City.
April 2: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Patterson Bridge Road in John Day.
April 3: Received a report of a dispute at a veterinarian business in John Day.
April 4: Advised of a fraud complaint in Monument.
April 5: Received a fraud complaint from Bragga Way Road in John Day.
April 5: Advised of a harassment complaint from West Sixth Street in Prairie City.
April 7: Received a 911 call about a domestic dispute on West Sixth Street in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
April 1: Responded to Indian Creek Road in John Day for a 68-year-old woman having seizures.
April 1: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man with chest pain.
April 1: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
April 2: Responded to South Humbolt Street in Canyon City for an 85-year-old woman.
April 2: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day.
April 3: Responded to Grant County Corrections for a 28-year-old man.
April 4: Dispatched to Southwest Fourth Avenue in John Day.
April 4: Received a 911 call from East Main Street in John Day.
April 4: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a man with high blood sugar.
April 4: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
April 5: Received a 911 call from Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
April 6: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for a 91-year-old man who fell.
April 6: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a woman with a high pulse and high blood pressure.
April 6: Transported a patient from a senior home in John Day.
April 6: Responded to Southwest First Street in John Day for a 70-year-old man who had fallen.
April 7: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a 77-year-old woman.
April 7: Responded with Seneca ambulance to C Avenue in Seneca for an 87-year-old woman.
April 7: Transported a patient from a senior home in John Day.
April 7: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
April 7: Responded to Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day for an 86-year-old woman with nausea and vomiting.
April 7: Dispatched to Dixie Creek Road for an 80-year-old mane with nausea, vomiting and chest pain.
April 7: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a 45-year-old woman with an asthma attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.