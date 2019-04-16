Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
David L. Murphey, 64, Tonopah, Nevada, pleaded guilty April 10 to attempting to commit felony first-degree sexual abuse on Aug. 2, 1998. He was sentenced to 30 days jail, 60 months probation and a $200 fine. He was ordered to register as a sex offender. A charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration was dismissed.
A diverted charge against Noah P. Fulfer, 25, Redmond, of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Feb. 16, 2018, was dismissed with prejudice on April 15.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 10:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 7
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 14
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
April 8: Jonathan Murphy, 42, Christmas Valley, was cited for violation of speed limit.
Justice Court
Responding to questions about traffic fines, Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett noted, “The maximum fine allowed by law may be imposed on defendants with more than 15 traffic convictions in a 12-month period, and who fail to appear and/or fail to pay fines or make payment arrangements with the court.”
• Violation of basic rule: Carson H. Hoyt, 23, Albany, March 27, 79/55 zone, fined $140.
• Exceeding speed limit: William Jefferson, 90, Rogers, Minnesota, Feb. 22, 55/35 zone, fined $140; Shannon N. Springer, 53, Prairie City, March 27, 77/65 zone, fined $165; Tanner A. Lee, 21, La Grande, April 2, 74/65 zone, fined $165.
• Robert L. Crosby II, 32, Canyon City, pleaded guilty April 10 to second-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to 72 hours jail, 12 months probation, 30 hours community service and $200 in fines and fees.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 175 calls during the week of April 8-14, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 8: Advised of a fraud case on Northwest Canton Street and Northwest Bridge Street in John Day.
April 8: Received a report of suspicious circumstances at an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day.
April 8: Responded to a dispute in John Day.
April 10: Dispatched to a gas station in west John Day for a domestic dispute.
April 10: Received a fraud report from a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
April 11: Advised of harassment at an office supply business on East Main Street in John Day.
April 11: Received a theft of services report from a gas station in west John Day.
• Oregon State Police
April 9: Advised of a livestock complaint in the Indian Creek area.
April 11: Received a report of a suspicious person on Highway 26 at Fields Creek.
April 12: Advised of a livestock complaint on Highway 26 near Dog Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 8: Received a call about suspicious circumstances on West Riverside Street in Mt. Vernon.
April 9: Advised of flood water entering a house on Highway 395 in Canyon City.
April 9: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 19 near the Grant County line.
April 9: Advised of a missing person on C Avenue in Seneca.
April 9: Received a suspicious person report from Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
April 11: Advised of an assault on Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon.
April 13: Received a suspicious person report from Long Creek.
April 14: Advised of a suspicious person on Harper Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
April 8: Responded with Long Creek ambulance to East Main Street in Long Creek for an 80-year-old woman.
April 9: Dispatched to Indian Creek Road in John Day for a 68-year-old woman.
April 9: Paged to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
April 9: Responded to a senior home in John Day.
April 9: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
April 10: Dispatched to Laycock Creek Road in John Day for an elderly man.
April 10: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
April 12: Transported a patient to a hospital in Bend.
April 12: Responded to Laycock Creek Road for a 75-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
April 13: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a man with a severe nose bleed.
April 13: Paged for a woman with chest pain on East Main Street in John Day.
April 14: Responded with Long Creek ambulance to Highway 395 in Long Creek for a 68-year-old man.
April 14: Dispatched to the high school in John Day for a 22-year-old man.
April 14: Responded to an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day for a 21-year-old woman who was not responsive.
April 14: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
April 14: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
• Prairie City ambulance
April 8: Paged for a patient in a senior home in Prairie City.
• Long Creek ambulance
April 13: Dispatched to East Main Street in Long Creek.
• Mt. Vernon fire
April 9: Advised of flood water entering a house on Green Acres Lane in Mt. Vernon.
April 9: Received a structure fire report from Highlan Drive in Mt. Vernon.
