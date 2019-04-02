Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Tena K. Montange, 46, Prairie City, pleaded guilty March 14 to misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer committed on Jan. 3. She was sentenced to 10 days house arrest, 30 hours community service, 18 months bench probation and $200 in fines and fees. Her driver’s license was suspended for 90 days, and a charge of interfering with a peace officer was dismissed. She also pleaded guilty March 28 to misdemeanor hindering prosecution committed on Jan. 23. She was sentenced to 10 days consecutive house arrest and a $100 fine.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 27:
Concealed handgun licenses: 20
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 6
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Calvin R. Hack, 27, John Day, March 2, 74/55 zone, fined $225; Michael F. Quinn, 66, Baker City, Dec. 25, 83/55 zone, fined $225; Bryan Eubanks, 49, North Powder, Feb. 26, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Jeffrey Foss, 43, Meridian, Idaho, March 15, 48/35 zone, fined $140; Brian B. Maxson, 29, Bend, Feb. 22, 52/35 zone, fined $165; Richard Sicairoscastro, 29, Los Angeles, California, Feb. 23, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Dennis Johnson, 60, Boise, Idaho, Nov. 8, 51/25 zone, fined $225; Jon L. Kimball, 24, Dayville, Feb. 22, 48/35 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Lauren E. Lindahl, 23, Huntington Beach, California, Jan. 7, 60/30 zone, fined $265; David S. Ashby, 55, Redmond, Feb. 16, 45/25 zone, fined $140.
• Driving uninsured: Kelly J. Dick, 32, Jerome, Idaho, Jan. 13, fined $265; Joseph C. Dobyns, 43, Canyon City, Jan. 26, fined $300; Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, Feb. 10, fined $1,000 and $1,000; Crystal M. Joslin, 39, Granite, March 1, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Joseph C. Dobyns, 43, Canyon City, Jan. 26, fined $500; Crystal M. Joslin, 39, Granite, March 1, fined $440; Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, Feb. 10, fined $2,000 and $2,000.
• Illegal alteration of license plates: Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, Feb. 10, fined $1,000.
• Operating without required light: Brett A. Morris, 29, John Day, March 1, fined $165.
• Operating with a nonstandard light: Kelly J. Dick, 32, Jerome, Idaho, Jan. 13, fined $165.
• Hunting in a prohibited area: Stephen E. Van Cauteren, 52, Molalla, Oct. 7, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
March 17: A camper on the South Fork Road reported finding a dead juvenile cougar and a dead owl near his campsite. No suspect for the killings is known at this time.
March 17: Received information about a man threatening to kill his girlfriend. She went into hiding, and he left after dark to allegedly cut firewood illegally. When he returned, Thomas V. Busby, 47, Prairie City, was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing.
March 18: Received information that a man with a suspended driver’s license drove away from the Grant County Community Corrections office. Following a traffic stop on Highway 395, Nathan M. Elledge, 27, Bend, was arrested and charged with driving while his license was suspended.
March 20: Following contact on Highway 26 east of Prairie City, a 71-year-old man was found to be in a mental crisis and was transferred to a health facility.
March 23: A person in Dayville reported finding elk hides dumped on their property. They were determined to be goat hides. No littering complaint was filed.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 153 calls during the week of March 25-31, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 25: Received a report of suspicious circumstances at a dealership on West Main Street in John Day.
March 26: Dispatched to a harassment complaint at Northwest Bridge Street in John Day.
March 26: Advised of a person riding a scooter in a no-scooter zone at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day.
March 27: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 east of John Day, Jake Zurbrugg, 28, Klamath Falls, was cited for speeding, 54/35 zone.
March 27: Received a report of a theft on North Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
March 27: Dispatched to a domestic report at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 28: Received a theft report from a restaurant on Main Street in John Day.
March 28: Responded to a domestic report from Northeast Elm Street in John Day.
March 29: Dispatched to Charolais Heights in John Day for a harassment complaint.
March 31: Following a traffic stop on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day, Karina Robinson, 19, John Day, was cited for driving without a license and insurance.
March 31: Responded to a noninjury crash at the hospital in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
March 28: Received a livestock complaint at Highway 26 and Bear Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 26: Advised of trespassing in the Fall Creek area south of Canyon City.
March 26: Received a harassment complaint from a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
March 26: Advised of shots being heard near the school in Long Creek.
March 27: Received a theft report from Pine Creek Road in John Day.
March 29: Received an identity theft report from Cayuse Lane in John Day.
March 31: Advised of a child abuse report on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
March 25: Dispatched to Belshaw Creek Lane in Mt. Vernon for a 72-year-old woman with unusual bleeding and vomiting.
March 25: Responded with John Day police to East Main Street in John Day for an elderly woman.
March 25: Transported a patient from Northwest Fifth Street in John Day to the hospital in John Day.
March 25: Dispatched with John Day police to Airport Road in John Day for a rollover crash.
March 25: Responded to Northwest Holland Avenue in Mt. Vernon for a man with chest pain.
March 25: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 27: Dispatched to Adam Road in Canyon City for an elderly man.
March 27: Transported a patient to the hospital in Bend.
March 27: Responded with Monument ambulance and fire to Courtrock Road in Monument for an 81-year-old man with chest pain and fading consciousness.
March 28: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day for an 84-year-old woman who was bleeding.
March 28: Responded to La Costa Road in John Day for an 89-year-old woman.
March 28: Dispatched to Highway 395 south of Canyon City for a 75-year-old woman.
March 28: Responded to Bumpy Road in John Day for a man with flu-like symptoms.
March 29: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day for a 69-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
March 29: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 65-year-old man who had fallen.
March 29: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
March 29: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 30: Paged with John Day police to Ford Road for a woman who was not conscious but breathing.
March 31: Responded with Long Creek ambulance for a 68-year-old man.
March 31: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for an 85-year-old woman.
March 31: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
March 31: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a 22-year-old man with chest pains and flu-like symptoms.
March 31: Dispatched to Nugget Street in Canyon City for a 74-year-old woman with breathing problems.
• Mt. Vernon fire
March 25: Responded to a grass fire at a ranch.
• Monument fire
March 25: Dispatched to a report of a fire at the base of a power pole that turned out to be a controlled burn.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
March 25: Advised of a dead cow creating a hazard on Highway 395 North.
March 27: Received a report of a rock slide on Highway 395 north of Starr Ridge.
• Dayville fire
March 29: Responded to Highway 19 for a commercial fire alarm.
• John Day fire
March 31: Responded to a grass fire on West Main Street in John Day.
