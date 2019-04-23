Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Michael R. Womack, 28, Island City, pleaded guilty April 18 to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on July 2. He was sentenced to 60 days jail, 24 months supervised probation, 40 hours community service and a $1,755 fine. His driver’s license was suspended for three years. Counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person were dismissed.
Daniel J. Blood, 35, Baker City, pleaded guilty April 18 to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Jan. 15. He was sentenced to 48 hours jail, 24 months bench probation and a $1,355 fine. His driver’s license was suspended for a year. One count of driving with a suspended or revoked license was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of April 17:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 6
Releases: 5
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 3
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
April 16: Glen Vanbelle, 59, La Grande, was cited for failure to drive within the lane.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Rachel E. Schafer, 39, Portland, March 26, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Todd J. Luther, 43, Roseburg, March 27, 78/55 zone, fined $200; James D. Free, 49, Baker City, March 28, 73/55 zone, fined $140; Deborah J. Morris, 64, Mt. Vernon, April 3, 45/30 zone, fined $165; Kyle J. Craig, 18, Quincy, Massachusetts, April 2, 73/55 zone, fined $140; James F. Mabe, 60, John Day, April 11, 71/55 zone; Elijah Allison, 44, Mt. Vernon, April 2, 43/30 zone, fined $140.
• Exceeding speed limit: Larry D. Johnson, 62, John Day, March 25, 45/25 zone, fined $100; Robert L. Wheelock, 69, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, March 22, 45/35 zone, fined $115; Wade D. Rynearson, 19, Union, March 26, 59/30 zone, fined $265; Todd M. Hueckman, 50, Hines, April 4, 77/65 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: David J. Darling, 45, Prairie City, Feb. 23, fined $500; Jimm E. Roba, 45, John Day, Feb. 24, fined $300; Bobby L. Ruston, 41, John Day, Jan. 12, fined $300; Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, Feb. 12, fined $300; Thomas V. Busby, 47, Prairie City, Nov. 25, fined $500, Jan. 27, fined $750, Feb. 24, fined $750; Timothy L. Keith, 35, Prairie City, Feb. 1, fined $500, March 1, fined $500; Karina P. Robinson, 19, Canyon City, Feb. 7, fined $265, March 15, fined $500, March 17, fined $300, March 17, fined $500.
• Driving while suspended: Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, Feb. 12, fined $500; Bobby L. Ruston, 41, John Day, Jan. 12, fined $500; Jimm E. Roba, 44, John Day, Feb. 24, fined $500; Thomas V. Busby, 47, Prairie City, Nov. 25, fined $750, Jan. 27, fined $1,000, Feb. 24, fined $1,500; Timothy L. Keith, 35, Prairie City, Feb. 1, fined $1,000, March 1, fined $750; David J. Darling, 45, Canyon City, Feb. 23, fined $1,000, Feb. 23, fined $1,000.
• Failure to obey traffic control device: Thomas V. Busby, 47, Prairie City, Nov. 25, fined $500.
• No operator’s license: Karina P. Robinson, 19, Canyon City, March 15, fined $500, March 17, fined $300, March 17, fined $500; James W. Moss, 40, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 15, 2018, fined $265.
• Exceed maximum weight limit: William L. Thompson, 56, North Powder, March 13, fined $300; Steven F. Patterson, 70, Prairie City, March 13, fined $1,584; Leslie Woodworth, 69, Prairie City, March 13, fined $300.
Oregon State Police
April 7: Investigated a single-vehicle noninjury crash on Highway 26 west of the Grant County line. The driver, Kai J. Horbrand, 45, Portland, was located in Dayville and cited for careless driving and driving uninsured.
April 7: Investigated a single-vehicle noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Meadowbrook Pass. The driver lost control in heavy rain, and the vehicle veered off the roadway into a ditch.
April 9: Responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in high water on Highway 19 near Kimberly. The vehicle was found out of the water but abandoned. A tow truck removed it from the roadway.
April 17: During a traffic stop on McCallum Avenue in Prairie City, contact was made with a man who allegedly stole a Monitor oil stove. Thomas V. Busby, 47, Prairie City, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree trespassing.
April 18: Following an investigation of a domestic violence incident, Joshua Haskins, 35, Prairie City, was arrested and charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, two charges of harassment and menacing.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 122 calls during the week of April 15-21, including:
• John Day Police Department
April 15: Responded to a hit and run report on West Main Street in John Day.
April 15: Received a report of criminal mischief at the high school in John Day.
April 15: Advised of criminal mischief on North Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
April 17: Responded to Main Street in John Day for a noninjury crash.
April 17: Dispatched to Hillcrest Road for an assault report.
April 18: Received a report of a juvenile problem at the high school in John Day.
April 19: Advised of a dispute on Northwest Bridge Street in John Day.
April 19: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a report of telephonic harassment.
April 21: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a report of juveniles riding a motorbike in the street and making noise.
• Oregon State Police
April 18: Received a report of black calves on Highway 26 near Moon Creek.
April 18:Advised of a vehicle vs. deer noninjury crash on Highway 26 at Hall Hill.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
April 15: Advised of a juvenile problem.
April 15: Received a trespassing report from the Fall Creek area.
April 16: Advised of fraud in Prairie City.
April 16: Received a restraining order violation report from Mt. Vernon.
April 19: Search and rescue personnel traveled to Mitchell to help with flood problems.
April 20: Search and rescue personnel responded to Mt. Vernon to help with flood problems.
April 20: Search and rescue personnel received a report of flooding in the South Fork Road area.
April 20: Advised of telephonic harassment on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
April 21: Advised of a burglary report on Highway 26 west of John Day.
April 21: Received a trespassing report from the Carpenter’s Pond area in John Day.
• John Day ambulance
April 15: Responded to Main Street in John Day.
April 16: Dispatched to Indian Creek Road in John Day.
April 16: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a woman with difficulty breathing.
April 17: Dispatched with Monument ambulance to Highway 402 for a 53-year-old woman with a broken ankle.
April 17: Dispatched with Seneca ambulance to C Avenue in Seneca for an 87-year-old woman.
April 17: Responded to Northwest Canton Street in John Day for a man who was unconscious.
April 17: Paged for a woman who may have overdosed.
April 17: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day for a man with difficulty breathing.
April 18: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for a 91-year-old man who fell.
April 18: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
April 19: Responded to Three Point Road in Canyon City.
April 21: Dispatched to Highway 26 east of Dayville for a crash with injuries.
April 21: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a 97-year-old woman.
April 21: Received a 911 call from South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
• John Day fire
April 15: Dispatched to a report of smokes and flames in the Valley View Drive area of John Day.
• Grant County dispatch
April 17: Received an accidental 911 call from a passenger on a plane.
• Canyon City public works
April 20: Received a report of high water at the Nugget Street and Inland Street bridges.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
April 20: Advised of water running over Highway 395 near Miller Mountain.
