Circuit Court
Aug. 1
In two separate cases, charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were dropped against Benjamin Carl Ganger, approximately 31 years old, of Hillsboro and Steven Eugene Butcher, approximately 44 years old, of Island City. The charges against both men stemmed from an incident involving a mining operation that allegedly occurred on June 13, 2021, in Greenhorn.
Oregon State Police
July 27
9:20 a.m.: Trooper stopped a Ford truck for erratic driving and other offenses. The driver showed signs of impairment by controlled substances, and a short-barreled shotgun was seized from the truck. David Allen Strange, 26, no fixed address, was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.
July 29
1:27 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 89 for a single-vehicle crash. A white Kenworth tractor-trailer lost its brakes while traveling downhill through Long Creek at about 70 mph. In order to stop the runaway truck, the driver, a 55-year-old Eugene man, turned off the highway and into a field, where the truck dumped its load and came to rest. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 1
1:41 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 105, where a wildfire of about 20 acres was burning on both sides of the highway. Trooper assisted with traffic control and road closure. The highway was shut down between Mt. Vernon and Long Creek until the next day while firefighters contained the fire and removed hazards. The Grant County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Forest Service also assisted with the incident, along with private fire crews and local citizens.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Aug. 3:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 1
Releases: 4
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 3
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Aug. 3:
Traffic citations filed: 2
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Violations filed: 1
Hearings held: 11
Driver's license suspensions: 8
Cases on probation: 29
Small claims and civil cases filed: 0
Weighmaster citations filed: 1
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Avery Louis Chiklak, 26, Carrollton, Georgia, July 25, 83/55, fined $265; Christian Carl Voeller, 63, Bend, July 4, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Corey Howard King, 30, Portland, June 18, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Jonathan Gorenc, 31, Manalapan, New Jersey, July 2, 90/55 zone, fined $340; Jade Ann-Marie Vollner, 20, Astoria, July 16, 83/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Muriel Ann Frambes, 63, Baker City, July 17, 60/35 zone, fined $265; Jennifer Nicole Blalack, 35, Prineville, July 17, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Sarah Ann Herberholz, 39, Bend, July 17, 58/35 zone, fined $265; juvenile male, 16, Prairie City, July 5, 77/65 zone, fined $265; Samuel Ray Alldredge, 26, Redmond, July 11, 67/45 zone, fined $265; Melissa R. Hubbard, 31, Redmond, July 9, 55/35 zone, fined $165; Mitchel Dawain Long, 51, John Day, July 6, 36/25 zone, fined $165.
Failure to drive within lane: Rheanna Cheyenne Cartner, 23, Seneca, July 9, fined $265; Thomas Lee James, 65, Portland, July 14, fined $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Issac Jerome Lane, 40, Redmond, July 8, fined $440; Mitchel Dawain Long, 51, John Day, July 6, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Tyler Ray Fish, 27, Terrebonne, July 17, fined $265; Mitchel Dawain Long, 51, John Day, July 6, fined $265.
Open container of alcohol: Kyle Lynn Milner, 26, Canyon City, July 9, $265.
Exceeding maximum weight limit: Rickie J. Combs, 65, bates, July 26, fined $150.
Unlawful use of a weapon: Matika Marie Long, 22, John Day, sentenced to 10 days in jail and ordered to pay $300 in fines and fees.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 145 calls during the week ending Aug. 3, including:
• Oregon State Police
July 28
7:35 a.m.: Advised of a livestock complaint on Highway 395 North near milepost 112B.
10:47 a.m.: Several parties reported a disorderly subject, possibly with mental health issues, walking down the center of East Main Street near City Hall. Unable to locate.
11:35 a.m.: Advised of livestock on Highway 395 North near milepost 101B.
July 29
5:30 p.m.: Advised of cows on Highway 26 near milepost 128.
Aug. 2
6:46 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near Dog Creek Road, east of John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff
July 28
7:58 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Fourth Avenue and South Canyon Boulevard to remove a road hazard.
10:55 a.m.: Took a report of a dog left in a vehicle during extreme heat on West Main Street, John Day.
5:03 p.m.: Performed a death notification in John Day.
7:59 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near Pine Creek. Driver warned for speeding.
July 29
8:28 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue, John Day, for a welfare check.
9:13 a.m.: Received a report of criminal mischief on West Main Street, John Day.
1:20 p.m.: Responded to Long Creek for a report of a semi with no brakes that went off Highway 395 North into a field. Long Creek Ambulance, Long Creek Fire, John Day Ambulance and Oregon State Police also responded. No injuries reported.
3:55 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 at Indian Creek Road for a driving complaint.
6:40 p.m.: Responded to Body Fitness & Dance, John Day, for a dog left in a vehicle with the windows barely cracked in hot weather.
July 30
10 a.m.: Responded to Nan's Rock Road, Mt. Vernon, for a trespassing complaint.
4:08 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 142 to remove a road hazard.
6:12 p.m.: Responded to Juniper Ridge Acute Care Facility, John Day, for a person with mental health issues.
8:09 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 139 for a dead deer in the roadway.
8:39 p.m.: Advised of a dog harassing wildlife on Northwest Bridge Street, John Day.
July 31
3:p.m.: Received a driving complaint from Northwest Third Avenue and Bridge Street, John Day.
7:12 p.m.: Advised of a custodial interference complaint on East Main Street, John Day.
8:45 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a suicidal subject. Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance also responded.
Aug. 1
2:36 a.m.: Advised of an unattended death at Valley View Assisted Living, John Day. Driskill Memorial Chapel responded.
7:48 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 168. Kaylene Ember Conner, 29, of Prairie City cited for speeding (85/65 zone).
10:31 a.m.: Responded to Pine Creek Road east of John Day for a domestic dispute.
12:36 p.m.: Responded to Dayville School for a criminal mischief complaint.
5:41 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
Aug. 2
7:43 a.m.: Responded to Long Creek School for a public assist.
10:22 a.m.:Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a dog left in a vehicle. The owner was contacted and took the dog home.
10:56 a.m.: Responded to a residence on Highway 395 North in Long Creek for a welfare check.
6:49 p.m.: Responded to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for an animal complaint. Tim Madden, 50, was cited for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance.
Aug. 3
9:01 a.m.: Responded to Monument School for a report of criminal mischief and possible theft.
11:09 a.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a dispute.
11:55 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Avenue, John Day, for a complaint of harassment and trespassing.
12:04 p.m.: Responded to West Bench Road, John Day, for a driving complaint.
4:39 p.m.: Responded to Hill Family Park, John Day, for a report of a possibly intoxicated person climbing on the roof of the public restroom. The subject was disorderly but not intoxicated.
• John Day Ambulance
July 28
8:54 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a patient transport.
July 29
9:31 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 83-year-old female with nausea and vomiting.
10:11 p.m.: Dispatched to Meadowbrook Apartments for a 61-year-old male who fell.
July 30
9:14 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a medical alarm from an 88-year-old female.
July 31
2:59 a.m.: Dispatched to Burnette Lane north of Long Creek; 83-year-old female transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
12:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 88-year-old female with nausea and stomach pain.
2:06 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
4:21 p.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Third Street and East Main Street for an unconscious man.
Aug. 1
6:59 a.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street for a 43-year-old female with an infected foot.
8:18 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 80-year-old female with complications.
11:39 a.m.: Dispatched to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 76-year-old female with a fall injury.
Aug. 3
3:18 p.m.: Dispatched to Three Point Road, Canyon City, for a disoriented 81-year-old female.
4:37 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 82-year-old male with abdominal pain.
• Prairie City Ambulance
July 31
8:11 p.m.: Dispatched to Hall Street for a 71-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance transported him to Blue Mountain Hospital.
• Monument Ambulance
July 30
4:55 p.m.: Dispatched to Forest Service Road 24 near FSR 2406 for an ATV accident with injuries. John Day Ambulance also responded. Wheeler County assisted.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Aug. 2
7:56 p.m.: Dispatched to Hardisty Street for a 6-year-old female with a broken arm.
• John Day Fire
• Prairie City Fire
July 29
2:33 p.m.: Responded to Keeney Fork Road for a report of a forest fire. U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry also responded.
July 30
10 a.m.: Advised of a fire at Prairie City park that had momentarily gotten out of hand but was extinguished by people on the scene.
• Mt. Vernon Fire
July 31
4:36 p.m.: Responded to Picnic Creek Ranch for a report of a lightning-caused fire.
• U.S. Forest Service
Aug. 2
7:28 a.m.: Report fa forest fire at Pine Creek.
