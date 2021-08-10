Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Spencer E. Leifheit III, aka Spencer L. Heinrich, 44, Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to second-degree disorderly conduct committed on May 26. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for time served. He also pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to driving under the influence of intoxicants on May 18. His driver’s license was suspended for one year. He was sentenced to two additional days in jail and 18 months of probation. He was fined $2,355. A count of second-degree disorderly conduct allegedly committed May 31 was dismissed based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating that plea negotiations and global resolution of all cases warrant dismissal.
Jason W. Wainwright, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to criminal driving while suspended or revoked and unlawful cut or transport of special forest products committed on May 22. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 18 months of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service. He was fined $1,440.
Brian L. Gregg was found in violation of the conditions of his probation July 27 for failure to pay financials, failure to complete community service, failure to obtain evaluation and failure to complete treatment. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail to be served in 48 hour blocks with a test for alcohol and controlled substances upon entry to jail each time. A positive test will result in 20 days additional jail time plus the remaining sentence to be served straight through. The probation will terminate following the final day served.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Aug. 4:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 3
Releases: 4
Arrests: 1
Citations: 5
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 20
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 2
Search and Rescue: 1
Aug. 3: Cited Tommy Caldwell, 60, Lebanon, for speeding, 56/30 zone.
Aug. 3: Cited Eugene Currey, 76, Mt. Vernon, for driving without a license and insurance.
Aug. 3: Cited James Ruckman, 42, Eugene, for speeding, 71/55 zone.
Aug. 3: Cited Troy Nicoson, 48, Mt. Vernon, for offensive littering.
Aug. 4: Cited Faith Myers, 25, Elizabethtown, Indiana, for speeding, 73/35 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Rosco C. Nelson Jr., 72, Portland, July 18, 76/45 zone, fined $265; Juvenile, 17, Haines, July 4, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Jacob I. Gonzales, 35, Prineville, July 3, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Trenton A. Van Cleave, 24, Keizer, July 4, 66/30 zone, fined $440; Keith B. Knie, 38, Boise, Feb. 10, 81/65 zone, fined $225; Charles E. Brown, 63, Baker City, June 26, 87/65 zone, fined $225; Sharon L. Baughman, 27, Ontario, June 2, 43/25 zone, fined $165; Benjamin J. Connor, 40, Bend, June 13, 74/45 zone, fined $265; Sheila C. Fries, 52, Kirkland, Washington, June 17, 47/30 zone, fined $165; Sara J. Hawley, 36, Burns, June 3, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Kelilu Kirby, 42, John Day, June 1, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Nathan A. Martin, 59, Bonney Lake, Washington, June 19, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Taylor A. Lovell, 20, Mt. Vernon, April 28, 63/45 zone, fined $165; Kevin M. Lewis, 37, Spokane, Washington, July 5, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Mariko H. Dyson, 37, Seattle, Washington, July 10, 47/25 zone.
Exceeding speed limit in school zone: Juvenile, 16, Kodiak, Alaska, June 2, 35/20 zone, fined $225.
Violation of the basic rule: Kelly A. Lorenz, 61, Paisley, July 10, 80/55 zone, fined $165; Marc D. Barnes, 56, Philomath, May 27, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Darroll W. Batke, 55, Hillsboro, June 27, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Brent Dubreuil, 21, Redmond, July 5, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Toni J. Zak, 43, Prairie City, July 4, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Cade R. Tiller, 20, Hines, July 10, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Dustin M. Wright, 23, Mt. Vernon, July 12, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Open container of alcohol: Franklin S. Sadlon, 59, Salem, June 27, fined $265.
Failure to drive within lane: Franklin S. Sadlon, 59, Salem, June 27, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Caleb A. Batease, 25, Canyon City, July 4, fined $265; Tiffani R. Blair, 20, John Day, June 12, fined $440; Bucky A. Breck, 34, John Day, June 4, fined $440; Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, May 31, fined $265; Erik I. Mountain, 43, John Day, June 12, fined $265; Destiny D. Nolan, 20, Prairie City, June 8, fined $265; Holly B. Smith, 38, Spokane, Washington, June 2, fined $265; Mathew P. Walker, 38, John Day, May 30, fined $265; Austin W. Sexton, 34, Portland, May 28, fined $265; Raymon Glen McDonald, 56, Bend, July 2, fined $265; Toni J. Zak, 43, Prairie City, July 4, fined $265; Somer L. Robinson, 32, Dayville, June 30, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Tiffani R. Blair, 20, John Day, June 12, fined $440; Bucky A. Breck, 34, John Day, June 4, fined $440; Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, May 31, fined $265; Erik I. Mountain, 43, John Day, June 12, fined $440; Destiny D. Nolan, 20, Prairie City, June 8, fined $440; Holly B. Smith, 38, Spokane, Washington, June 2, fined $440; Mathew P. Walker, 38, John Day, May 30, fined $440; Thomas D. Shockey, 42, Springfield, June 18, fined $440; Somer L. Robinson, 32, Dayville, June 30, fined $440; Adrian Couey, 36, John Day, June 29, fined $440.
Driving while revoked: Raymon Glen McDonald, 56, Bend, July 2, fined $440; Toni J. Zak, 43, Prairie City, July 4, fined $440.
No operator’s license: David W. Cunningham, 57, Parma, Idaho, July 3, fined $265.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Keith B. Knie, 38, Boise, Feb. 10, fined $440.
Failure to obey traffic control device: David A. Kodesh, 26, John Day, July 2, fined $200.
Failure to carry proof of financial requirements: Thomas D. Shockey, 42, Springfield, June 18, fined $265.
Inadequate number of personal flotation devices: Benjamin Ives, 40, Hillsboro, June 26, fined $115.
Careless driving — accident: Steven M. Hueckman, 34, John Day, June 11, fined $440.
Operating without proper fenders: Sawyer R. Watterson, 31, Mt. Vernon, June 23, fined $165.
Mason J. Gerry pleaded no contest July 26 to depositing trash within 100 feet of water and was fined $440. He pleaded guilty July 26 to minor in possession of alcohol and was fined $440. He was ordered to attend a victim impact panel and complete a boating safety class.
Spencer E. Leifheit III, 44, of Mt. Vernon was convicted of violation of land use ordinance after trial by default after failing to appear July 12. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
The court found Thomas Richard Taylor in default Aug. 4 and ordered a judgment of restitution for the premises for the plaintiff, Deborah J. Brown, at 211 S. Washington St., Canyon City. It was further ordered the defendant shall remove all personal belongings. A total money judgment of $203 was ordered.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 205 calls during the week of Aug. 1-8, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 4: Responded to a report of a dispute on Northwest Canton.
Aug. 4: Dispatched to a report of pigs on East Main Street, near the L building.
Aug. 4: Responded to a driving complaint on Highway 26, near the Mullins Ranch.
Aug. 4: Conducted a welfare check on a subject having mental problems on Northeast Gunther.
Aug. 4: Responded to a report of a man who fell down on East Main Street.
Aug. 5: Responded to a report of a violation of a no-contact on West Main Street.
Aug. 5: Responded to an unattended death on West Main Street.
Aug. 6: Responded to a burglary at the Methodist Thrift Shop.
Aug. 6: Cited Anthony Gallinatti, 26, of Boise on a traffic stop on Highway 26 and Third Street.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 4: Responded to a report that a deer had been hit by a vehicle on Mill Corner.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 4: Responded to a civil problem on Washington Street.
Aug. 5: Responded with John Day police to a report of a disorderly patient on Schoolhouse Lane.
Aug. 5: Responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on Wall Creek Road and Highway 402 in Monument.
Aug. 5: Responded to a report of a suicidal subject at B Avenue.
Aug. 5: Took information on an overdue motorist near Dayville Merc.
Aug. 6: Cited Trevor Brown, 26, of Bend for speed, 75/55 zone, on Highway 26, milepost 151.
Aug. 6: Cited Chandler Foster, 29, for driving on a suspended license on Highway 26, near Third Street.
Aug. 7: Received a report of a suicidal subject in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 5: Responded to a report that a man, 37, with anxiety ingested pills on East Main Street.
Aug. 5: Dispatched on a call to a man, 82, with paralysis on the right side on South Overholt.
Aug. 6: Responded to a call of a man, 37, puking up blood.
Aug. 7: Cited Caleb Vielma, 32, of John Day for driving while on a suspended license and uninsured on Canton, near True Value.
• Prairie City ambulance
Aug. 7: Dispatched on a grass fire at the Oxbow Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.