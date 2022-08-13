Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
Aug. 3
Elizabeth Lovelock, 39, of Kimberly pleaded guilty to one count of interference with making a report in connection with an incident that happened on April 10. A second count was dismissed. Lovelock was sentenced to one year of bench probation, fined $250, and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service or work crew time, write a 1,500-word essay on breaking the cycle of abuse and have no contact with the victim in the case. She was also ordered to serve 120 hours of jail time, which will be suspended if she abides by all the conditions of her probation.
Aug. 11
Jeremiah Obadaai Gwalthney, 44, of John Day pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants in connection with an incident that occurred on June 13. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to failure to appear in court on July 14. Gwalthney was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, ordered to serve 30 days in jail with credit for time served and fined $1,005. He was also directed to complete the Victim Impact Panel program, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment, and not use or possess intoxicants.
Jared Jarrell Baker, 27, of Baker City pleaded guilty to one count of strangulation constituting domestic violence and one count of menacing constituting domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred on July 5. An additional count of fourth-degree assault was dismissed. Baker was sentenced to one year and three months in prison with credit for time served and will be subject to two years of post-prison supervision.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 9
1:11 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North following a report of an intoxicated driver who attempted to steal a flag from an automatic flagging station but put the flag back after being confronted by an Oregon Department of Transportation worker. Trooper contacted the suspect, driving a Toyota Tundra pickup, 23 miles south of the work zone. Believing the man showed signs of impairment, trooper arrested the driver and took him to the Grant County Jail, where he was held awaiting a warrant to take blood and urine samples. After samples were obtained, Michael James Nasser, 37, of Middleburg, Florida, was booked into the jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs) and reckless endangering of highway workers.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Aug. 10:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 8
Releases: 9
Arrests: 4
Citations: 6
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 4
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 157 calls during the week ending Aug. 10, including:
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 4
6:10 p.m.: Advised of an overdue motorist on Highway 395 North near milepost 67B.
Aug. 5
2:32 p.m.: Advised of a theft of fuel at the Mt. Vernon Chevron.
Aug. 7
2:17 p.m.: Responded to burglary alarm at Bank of Eastern Oregon, John Day.
3:25 p.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 135.
Aug. 8
4:12 p.m.: Advised of a calf creating a hazard on Highway 26 near Pine Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff
Aug. 4
7:44 a.m.: Responded to the parking lot of Chester's Market in John Day for a report of menacing. David Allen Strange, 26, of Prairie City was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
3:49 p.m.: Responded to Body Fitness & Dance in John Day for a disorderly, intoxicated person. Raymon G. McDonald, 57, of John Day was arrested for violation of a conditional release agreement.
Aug. 5
7:38 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 146 to remove a road hazard.
3:08 p.m.: Responded to Leathers gas station, John Day, for a motorist with an open trunk spilling items on the highway.
4:53 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 141. Charles Quarterman, 67, of Portland cited for violation of the basic rule (80/55 zone).
7:13 p.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 402 near milepost 8.
9:11 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a possible domestic dispute.
Aug. 6
10:40 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near milepost 1C. Aaron Woosley, 33, of Woodland, California, cited for speeding (54/35 zone).
12:12 pm.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 161: Tyler William Campbell, 20, of Middleton, Idaho, cited for speeding (54/35 zone).
1:15 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 152 to remove a road hazard.
4:26 p.m.: Asked to assist in a search and rescue operation at Crawfish lake in the Elkhorn Mountains. Search was called off after overdue subjects were located safe.
5:02 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a report of animal abuse.
6:46 p.m.: Responded to the scene of the Beech Creek Fire near Long Creek for fire investigation.
9:30 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 North near Highway 26. Driver warned for speeding and failure to update driver's license.
10:28 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South at Nugget Lane, Canyon City. Driver warned for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Aug. 7
3:55 a.m.: Advised of a burglar alarm at Dollar General, John Day.
12:58 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 North near milepost 85B. David Lee Noel, 73, of Walla Walla, Washington, cited for violation of the basic rule (78/55 zone) and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
1:21 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 North near milepost 84. Kevin Moore, 45, of Hermiston cited for violation of the basic rule (80/55 zone).
5:41 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 North, milepost 113B: Kipp Ladendorf, 33, of Kennewick, Washington, cited for violation of the basic rule (79/55 zone).
7:28 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive for a driving complaint.
9:34 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Canyon Boulevard for suspicious circumstances.
11:25 p.m.: Advised of a prowler on Farra Lane, Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 8
9:55 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue and Canton Street, John Day, for a report of aggressive dogs at large.
11:46 a.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a civil issue.
12:12 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue and Canton Street, John Day, for a report of aggressive dogs at large.
4:29 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
11:59 p.m.: Responded to Strawberry Village Apartments, Prairie City, for a noise complaint.
Aug. 9
12:42 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a report of a suspicious smell. Unfounded.
1:28 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, to assist a motorist.
5:45 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 112B to assist a motorist.
8:37 p.m.: Responded to Trafton Lane west of John Day for a welfare check.
8:45 p.m.: Advised of a reported fight on South Johnson Street, Prairie City.
11:15 p.m.: Advised of a theft of a dog on Pine Creek Road east of John Day.
Aug. 10
8:29 a.m.: Received information about a possible stolen vehicle on South Washington Street, Canyon City.
8:30 am: Responded to Laycock Creek Road east of Mt. Vernon for a suspicious person.
10:25 a.m.: Advised of a suicidal subject near Northwest First Avenue and Canton Street, John Day.
2:03 p.m.: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for a stolen vehicle report. The vehicle had been repossessed, not stolen.
• John Day Ambulance
Aug. 3
5:51 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a patient transport.
Aug. 5
3:10 a.m.: Dispatched to Marysville Lane for a 92-year-old man who fell and cut his head.
5:24 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Seventh Avenue for an 86-year-old female who fell and needed assistance.
6:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Beech Creek Fire near Long Creek for a 26-year-old male with a hip injury.
9:21 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
8:30 p.m.: Dispatched to Grant County Fairgrounds for a cowboy who lost consciousness at the rodeo.
Aug. 6
12:40 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a female with chest pains.
2:24 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
12:57 p..m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
7:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 33-year-old female with a medical issue. Patient transported.
Aug. 7
8:57 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a 90-year-old male with a possible stroke.
2:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 45-year-old female who lost consciousness.
Aug. 8
6:17 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 33-year-old female with a medical issue.
5:36 p.m.: Dispatched to Beech Creek Fire near Long Creek for a 26-year-old male with dehydration and a possible spider bite. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Aug. 9
5:26 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Canton Street for an accidental medical alarm activation.
7:45 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 west of Mt. Vernon for a 46-year-old male who fell off a ladder.
1:37 p.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical alert. Accidental activation.
Aug. 10
6:10 a.m.: Dispatched to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a 63-year-old female with a high heart rate.
2:22 p.m.: Dispatched to Canyon Mountain Trail, Canyon City, for a 96-year-old female with a medical issue.
• Dayville Ambulance
Dispatched to West Franklin Street for a 43-year-old female who fell. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Seneca Ambulance
5:30 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South near milepost 49C to assist Harney County with a rollover crash. John Day Ambulance also responded.
Aug. 7
Noon: Dispatched to B Avenue for a 62-year-old male with a stroke. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Monument Ambulance
Aug. 8
5:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Top Road for a 71-year-old female with high blood pressure and tightness in the chest. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Prairie City Fire
6:05 p.m.: Responded to commercial fire alarm at Malheur National Forest's Prairie City Ranger Station.
