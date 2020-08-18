Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Gregory L. Baxter, 58, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to felon in possession of a firearm committed on Feb. 19. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Robert L. Crosby, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree theft committed on Nov. 3. He was sentenced to nine months in jail, 24 months of supervised probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay $8,626 in restitution fees and $1,352 in compensatory fines to Carl S. Stinnett. Counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft and third-degree theft were dismissed.
Kevin E. Mason, 26, pleaded guilty on Aug. 13 to strangulation constituting domestic violence, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, menacing constituting domestic violence, menacing, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct committed on July 25. He was sentenced to 110 days in jail, two years of probation and 180 hours of community service. Two counts of fourth-degree assault, a count of second-degree criminal mischief and a count of harassment were dismissed.
Two counts of harassment against William J. Collier Jr., allegedly committed March 10, were dismissed on Aug. 13 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because the alleged victim no longer wants to pursue the case and is protected by no longer being in a relationship with the defendant, along with a lack of state resources and calendaring concerns due to COVID-19.
A count of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and two counts of fourth-degree assault, allegedly committed June 3, were dismissed on Aug. 13 based on a motion by Carpenter because it was in the best interests of justice.
A count of second-degree criminal trespass committed Nov. 15, was dismissed on Aug. 12 based on a motion by Carpenter because it was in the best interests of justice.
A count of first-degree failure to appear committed June 16, was dismissed on Aug. 13 based on a motion by Carpenter because plea negotiations warrant that this matter be dismissed.
Valerie N. Hendrix violated her probation conditions for failure to complete community service work, failure to pay and failure to complete anger management. On Aug. 17, she was sentenced to engage with treatment, community service work and enter a payment plan within seven days of judgment. Her probation was also extended 12 months.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Brieanna E. Sumey, 21, Dayville, March 12, 72/55 zone, fined $140; Christina M. Davenport, 48, Bend, May 25, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Matthew H. Katakura, 36, Redmond, July 17, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Brogan C. McKrola, 21, Logan, Utah, July 7, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Chad J. Spring, 26, Battle Ground, Washington, May 25, 84/55 zone, fined $265; James E. French, 58, Terrebonne, Aug. 5, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Jeremy E. Lien, 45, Salem, July 9, 72/55 zone, fined $140.
Exceeding speed limit: Tyler R. Cornell, 34, Mt. Vernon, Washington, July 29, 45/25 zone, fined $165; Matthew M. Phlaum, 34, Baker City, July 8, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Sarah L. LeClaire, 40, Prairie City, March 12, 76/55 zone, fined $165; Tommy J. Skiens, 73, John Day, July 16, 35/25 zone, fined $115; Clayton L. Hughet, 26, Seneca, July 13, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Gregory A. Wells, 61, Moses Lake, Washington, July 20, 39/25 zone, fined $165; Hernan C. Mendoza, 41, Pasco, Washington, July 13, 75/60 zone, fined $225.
Driving uninsured: James R. Morris, 48, Stockton, California, July 18, fined $265; Cherryl A. Rankin, 50, Mt. Vernon, March 12, fined $265.
Failure to use safety belt: Lori Moodie-Cotta, 18, John Day, June 1, fined $115.
Careless driving—accident: Jay J. Moore, 24, John Day, July 24, fined $440.
On Aug. 7, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Shanley Cobb for $776.01.
On Aug. 7, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Isaac A. Moore of Mt. Vernon for $1,048.82.
On Aug. 7, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Andrew M. Johnson for $995.88.
On Aug. 7, the court granted a judgment for Ray Klein Inc., Professional Credit Service, against Harlan Egli for $2,572.54.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 9: OSP conducted a traffic stop on a known suspended driver. During this contact, evidence of criminal activity was observed. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle. The search yielded a .357 revolver in a hidden compartment, user quantities of methamphetamine, two digital scales with methamphetamine residue, packaging material and other drug-related paraphernalia. The driver also had two small daggers concealed. The driver, Steven L. Simmons, 41, is a convicted felon. Additionally, the driver had $360 cash on his person. The driver’s passenger, Kristy L. Freilinger, 40, of Creswell had a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation out of Lincoln County. Lincoln County requested Freilinger be cited and released with a future court date. The vehicle was left with Freilinger. OSP transported Simmons to the Grant County Jail where OSP lodged him for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine—commercial drug offense and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. OSP also issued Simmons citations for a driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.
Aug. 10: While completing a vehicle tow release, OSP conducted a computerized records check on Mackenzie R. Clark, 24, of Prairie City and learned that he had a warrant for his arrest. Dispatch called and confirmed the arrest warrant, but due to the COVID-19 situation OSP was asked to cite and release the subject. The subject was issued a citation to appear on Aug. 24 before the Grant County Justice Court for the arrest warrant.
Aug. 11: OSP took Clifford L. Nelson, 39, into custody without incident in Dayville. Nelson had two felony arrest warrants for his arrest along with three Class A misdemeanor arrest warrants out of Jackson County. Nelson had also absconded from Jackson County Probation Department. He was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged on the warrants.
Aug. 12: OSP was advised by Oregon Department of Transportation of a cold motor vehicle crash versus an elk on Highway 395C at milepost 34. ODOT told OSP no one was around the vehicle, and the crash had occurred sometime during the night. A check of Grant and Harney county dispatch centers revealed no drivers reporting the crash or the disabled Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle was later towed from the scene by Frontier Towing as a hazard/abandoned vehicle.
Aug. 13: OSP investigated a noninjury, two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 174 in the city limits of Prairie City. A driver was issued a citation for failing to yield right of way at an uncontrolled intersection. Both units involved were driven from the scene.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 201 calls during the week of Aug. 10-16, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 10: Arrested Valerie N. Hendrix, 44, of Seneca on a Grant County warrant during a traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
Aug. 10: Cited Juan Vargas of John Day for maintaining a residence as a nuisance on Canyon Boulevard.
Aug. 12: Cited Sean C. McGee, 23, of John Day for disorderly conduct on Canyon Boulevard.
Aug. 14: Responded to a noninjury crash on Southeast First Street.
Aug. 14: Cited Jessica A. Resch, 28, of Bend for driving while suspended and for no insurance on Highway 26 near milepost 161.
Aug. 15: Cited Ibrahim Jardaneh, 47, of La Grande for speeding, 51/25 zone, on Highway 26.
Aug. 15: Cited Ernest W. Dawson III, 45, of Pendleton for driving while suspended and no insurance at a business on West Main Street.
Aug. 16: Received a report of theft on Ford Road.
Aug. 16: Cited Natalia E. Yazzie, 28, of Canyon City for driving without a license.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 14: Received a report of a rollover crash with no injuries on Highway 26 near milepost 134.5.
Aug. 14: Received a report of domestic dispute on Highway 26.
Aug. 14: Advised of a motorist that needed assistance on Highway 395 near milepost 65.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 10: Received a report of theft on Highway 26 in John Day.
Aug. 11: Jamey A. Mackebon, 41, of Seattle, Washington, was arrested on a Grant County warrant on South Humbolt Street.
Aug. 12: Received a report of an assault on North Johnson Street.
Aug. 13: Received a report of a noninjury crash on North Main Street on Highway 26.
Aug. 13: Received a report of theft in Prairie City.
Aug. 14: Received a report of animal abuse on Dan’s Creek on Bates Highway.
Aug. 14: Responded to a search for a 93-year-old woman with dementia on Highway 26.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 10: Responded to an infant who was not breathing on Ingle Street.
Aug. 14: Responded for a 23-year-old man who was vomiting blood on Northwest Third Avenue.
Aug. 15: Dispatched for a man with high temperature and high blood pressure on East Fifth Street.
Aug. 15: Dispatched for a man with dizzy spells on Valley View Drive.
Aug. 15: Responded for a 71-year-old woman with low blood pressure on South Bridge Street.
Aug. 16: Along with Prairie City ambulance, responded for an 84-year-old man with stroke symptoms on North River Road.
• Monument ambulance
Aug. 10: Responded for a 54-year-old man with a reaction to a bee sting on Manny Neal Road.
• Mt. Vernon Fire
Aug. 14: Fire chief responded to a report of an illegal fire on Highway 26.
• Granite fire
Aug. 11: Responded to a wildfire in the Granite area.
