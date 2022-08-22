Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
Aug. 11
Colton David, 27, pleaded guilty to criminal driving while suspended or revoked in connection with an incident that occurred on Jan. 23. David was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, fined $500, ordered to complete online traffic school within 60 days, and complete 30 hours of community service and/or community work crew.
Aug. 12
Dustin Wright, 24, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants in connection with an event that happened on July 19, 2020. Wright was sentenced to bench probation for 12 months, fined $275 and ordered to complete the Victims Impact Panel Program. He was ordered to serve 48 hours of jail time and was not credited for time served.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 12
1:57 p.m.: Trooper responded to Oregon Route 207 near milepost 18 for a motorcycle accident. The driver was going too fast entering into a sharp left hand curve in the roadway and drifted off the paved portion of the road and onto the loose graveled shoulder of the northbound lane. The motorcycle traveled along the shoulder of the northbound lane before it tipped and began to roll, dumping the operator off the bike. The operator slid along the paved portion of the roadway until he came to rest on the centerline. Raymond H. Williams, 79, of Battle Ground, Washington, was airlifted to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
6:50 p.m.: Trooper responded to the intersection of West Main Street and Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a non-injury car crash. A juvenile driver stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of West Main Street and Southwest Brent Drive and began to turn left but didn’t clear the intersection completely. The juvenile driver struck the front passenger quarter panel of an eastbound vehicle. The impact pushed the eastbound vehicle into a stationary westbound vehicle. The juvenile driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Holly Smith, 39, of Canyon City, was cited for driving without a license and driving uninsured.
Aug. 13
9:51 p.m.: An Ontario resident was contacted at the John Day Sinclair station and reportedly displayed signs of impairment. After reportedly showing multiple signs of impairment in field sobriety tests, Abigail Frances Mobley, 37, was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. A warrant was issued for a breath sample, and Mobley’s blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.21%. Mobley was cited for DUII and open container.
Aug. 15
3:14 a.m.: Trooper responded to a crash resulting in an injury on Highway 26. The driver of a Ford Focus was traveling westbound at an undetermined speed when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The driver failed to negotiate a sharp right hand curve in the roadway and traveled onto the loose shoulder of the eastbound lane before crashing into a tree on the driver’s side. The impact caused the vehicle to begin to slide sideways. The vehicle tipped and began rolling over before coming to an uncontrolled rest on its side, along the shoulder of the eastbound lane. The driver, Sherry Lee Nye, 43, of Payette, Idaho, received significant injuries and was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital. Nye received citations for driving while suspended and driving while uninsured. She was given a warning for careless driving.
5:12 p.m.: A trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near milepost 1 on Highway 395 South. The driver was suspended and didn’t have car insurance. Driver has been cited multiple times in the past for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. Caleb Vielma, 33, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and improper display.
Aug. 16
3:15 p.m.: Trooper assisted Grant County Sheriff’s Office with an assault that occurred at the intersection of South Dayton Street and East Main Street in John Day. Bryce M. Lanham, 24, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office. Trooper assisted with interviews and photographs.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Aug. 17:
Concealed handgun licenses: 3
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 12
Releases: 12
Arrests: 7
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 2
Civil Papers: 9
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
Open container of alcohol: Matthew Nicassio, 40, Bend, Aug. 3, fined $265.
Violation of the basic rule: Melissa Rose Reitz, 52, Mount Vernon 39/25 zone, fined $165; Haley Capon, 21, Baker City, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Ronald Freeman, 72, Sweet Home, 40/25 zone, fined $125; Nicholas James Alexander, 44, John Day, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Ember Conner, 29, Prairie City, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Trace Allen Fugate, 22, Bandon, 74/55 zone, fined $165; David Noel, 73, Walla Walla, Washington, 78/55 zone, fined $165.
Smoking in a motor vehicle with minors present: William Cook Jr., 32, Canyon City, fined $100.
Failure to renew registration: Shane Morgan, 20, Prineville, fined $115.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Donna Lee, 30, Canyon City, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Donna Lee, 30, Canyon City, fined $265.
Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle: David Noel, 73, Walla Walla, Washington, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County Dispatch worked 174 calls during the week ending Aug. 17, including:
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 12
7:57 a.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard in the roadway on Highway 26 near Keeney Fork.
2:25 p.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard in the roadway near Dixie Campground.
Aug. 14
5:58 p.m.: Advised of a possible drunk driver on Highway 26, milepost 182.
Aug. 15
3:09 a.m.: Responded to a 911 cell phone call of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 26, milepost 199. One female injured and transported.
9:13 p.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Highway 26 near milepost 157.
Aug. 16
7:24 p.m.: Advised of an injured deer at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School.
• Grant County Sheriff
Aug. 10
8:13 p.m.: Responded to a report of a dispute on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
Aug. 11
7:33 a.m.: Responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. John David Cramer, 36, of Placerville, California, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:10 a.m.: Warrant service. Christopher Boyer, 33, of John Day was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
7:06 p.m.: Investigated a trespass complaint on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day. Parties will work something out civilly so all have access to the creek.
10:23 p.m.: Advised of a juvenile with a gun at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
11:26 p.m.: Advised of a disabled motorist at Chester’s Market in John Day.
11:50 p.m.: Advised of a disabled motorist on Highway 26, milepost 192.
Aug. 12
10:23 a.m.: Warrant service at 205 South Humbolt in Canyon City.
10:41 a.m.: Advised of a theft on Northwest Second Avenue in John Day.
4:13 p.m.: Advised of a traffic complaint on Wall Creek Road in Monument.
6:41 p.m.: Responded to a three-vehicle accident with John Day Ambulance on West Main Street in John Day.
10:05 p.m.: Advised of a speeding vehicle. Vehicle proceeded to Blue Mountain Hospital with a sick person.
10:45 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 163. Driver was warned for speed.
10:51 a.m.: Advised of suspicious circumstances at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Raymond McDonald, 57, of Bend was arrested.
11:10 p.m.: Trespassing complaint John Day Trailer Park. Olle Barnes, 52, of John Day was arrested.
Aug. 13
12:18 a.m.: Advised of an assault that took place at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
6:26 a.m.: Advised of a stolen vehicle on Ingle Street in Mount Vernon.
11:30 a.m.: Property found and returned to owner at Edgewood Drive and Pineview Lane in Canyon City.
12:07 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 163. Driver warned for speed and failure to provide current insurance.
12:28 p.m.: Traffic stop on Highway 26, milepost 2. Ceaser Reyna, 29, of California arrested on a restraining order violation.
6:12 p.m.: Grant County Sheriff’s Office trespassed someone from Grant County Fairgrounds. Jay Chappel, 44, of John Day was arrested for trespassing.
9:17 p.m.: Advised of a disabled vehicle at Dollar General in John Day.
9:45 p.m.: Advised of a trespassing situation at Ritter Hot Springs.
9:54 p.m.: Advised of a disorderly conduct on Milton Street in Sumpter.
11:59 p.m.: 911 cell phone call. Investigated a disorderly conduct complaint at Clyde Holliday State Park.
Aug. 14
1:58 a.m.: Advised of a suspicious group of men on West Main Street in John Day.
8:06 a.m.: Responded to an unattended death with John Day Ambulance and Prairie City Ambulance on Metschan Avenue in Prairie City.
12:46 p.m.: Advised of a theft at Silvies Valley Ranch.
5:35 p.m.: Advised of a juvenile problem at 68001 Highway 26.
Aug. 15
11:13 a.m.: Robert Crosby, 35, of John Day was arrested for probation violation at the Elkhorn Motel.
11:41 a.m.: Responded to a report of a theft on South Humbolt in Canyon City.
1:07 p.m.: Responded to reports of a shoplifter on South Humbolt in Canyon City.
6:15 p.m.: Advised of a theft on Southwest Fifth Avenue in John Day.
8:02 p.m.: Advised of a request for extra patrol due to suspicious circumstances on Northwest Canton Street in John Day.
8:47 p.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Forest Road 1663 near Prairie City.
Aug. 16
6:45 a.m.: Advised of a black Angus bull on the loose on McHaley Street in Prairie City.
3:10 p.m.: Responded to a dispute at Grant County Automotive in John Day. Bryce Lanham, 24, of John Day was arrested for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault.
3:43 p.m.: Responded to a fraud allegation in Mount Vernon.
4:18 p.m.: Report of a theft in Mount Vernon.
4:45: Responded to a child endangerment allegation at Chester’s Market in John Day.
7:34 p.m.: Responded to a report of a person being harassed and threatened in Mount Vernon.
• John Day Ambulance
Aug. 10
6:19 p.m.: Patient transport to Boise.
Aug. 12
1:59 a.m.: Responded to a 911 call about a 76-year-old female with heart problems. Individual was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Aug. 13
9:48 a.m.: Dispatched to Highland Drive for a 51-year-old female with a high heart rate.
Aug. 14
12:24 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
7:44 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a 68-year-old male with pain from a recent fall.
3:22 p.m.: Dispatched to Second Street in Monument with Monument Ambulance for a 65-year-old male with breathing issues.
5:19 p.m.: Advised of an 86-year-old female with severe cramping and pain in both legs on Highland Drive.
10:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 78-year-old male with breathing problems. Individual refused transportation.
Aug. 15
6:40 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 33-year-old woman having a panic attack.
9:10 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 88-year-old female with trouble breathing and chest pain.
12:46 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26, milepost 95, for a 71-year-old woman with fatigue and nausea.
1:05 p.m.: Ambulance transport to the airport.
1:12 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 33 year old female having a panic attack.
6:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 33 year old female having a panic attack.
Aug. 16
1:37 p.m.: Dispatched to Ford Road for a 73-year-old female with breathing problems.
5:29 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street in John Day for an 81-year-old man who lost consciousness.
6:24 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Drive for an 84-year-old man who needed a lift assist.
8:18 p.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Aug. 13
6:30 a.m.: Ambulance call to North Johnson Street. Patient transported.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Aug. 13
6:14 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Keeney Fork Road for a male stung by bees.
Aug. 16
3:15 p.m.: Dispatched to Burnet Lane for an 83-year-old female with heart issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.