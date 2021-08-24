Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Aug. 18:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 8
Releases: 10
Arrests: 3
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 18
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Aug. 13: Arrested Brandi Fountain, 37, Canyon City, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 16: Cited Brad Barnes, 42, Burns for disorderly conduct—fighting.
Aug. 16: Cited Haley Capon, 20, Los Alamos, New Mexico, for speeding, 77/55 zone.
Aug. 17: Cited Cody Bryant, 19, John Day, for speeding, 55/35 zone, and failure to register vehicle.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 15: A driver was westbound on Highway 26 near milepost 64 leaving a construction zone and swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle struck a construction barrier, causing the wheel to separate from the axle. The vehicle was towed. The barrier was not compromised by the collision.
Aug. 17: A vehicle struck an elk on Highway 26 near milepost 177, causing airbags to deploy. The driver was uninjured, and the vehicle was towed.
Aug. 21: A trooper stopped a vehicle for traveling 83 mph in a 65-mph zone near milepost 167 on Highway 26. On contact, the trooper smelled alcoholic beverages and saw two empty beer cans on the passenger floorboard and a six-pack of beer in the passenger seat missing one can.The driver, Blake Ibarra, 29, Canyon City, admitted to drinking three beers throughout the day. Ibarra had glassy eyes. When asked if he would do field sobriety tests, Ibarra remarked about speaking with an attorney. The trooper arrested Ibarra for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The trooper searched the vehicle and located seven beer cans and nine chillers. All but two of the containers had at least residual alcohol in them. At the jail, Ibarra provided a blood alcohol concentration sample of 0.14% about two hours after the initial stop. The driver was cited for DUII, speeding and open container.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 139 calls during the week of Aug. 16-22, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 20: Responded to a domestic dispute at the Elkhorn Motel, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Aug. 21: Responded to a complaint of an animal on Northwest Fifth Street.
Aug. 21: Responded to a report of an unwanted subject at the Sunset Motel.
Aug. 21: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at the Dollar General Store parking lot.
Aug. 22: Arrested Robert Lewis Crosby II, 34, of Prairie City at Southwest Brent on a Grant County warrant.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 18: Responded to a report of vandalism of a loader at the Prairie City mill.
Aug. 18: Responded to a report of trespassing on West Highway 26 due to water rights.
Aug. 18: Dispatched to B Avenue with John Day ambulance and Oregon State Police for a subject with mental problems.
Aug. 18: Responded to Highway 395 for a report of harassment.
Aug. 19: Cited Tristin Clark, 23, of Prineville for speeding, 85/55 zone, on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
Aug. 20: Responded to a report of animal abuse at Northwest Thompson.
Aug. 20: Contacted the owner of a cow that got caught in a cattle guard on the forest near the 39-80 road and Dale.
Aug. 21: Responded to a report of shots fired near Carpenter Road.
Aug. 21: Responded to a sexual abuse call on the Black Butte Fire.
Aug. 22: Responded to a dispute on Marysville Lane and arrested Devon Pace, 21, of John Day for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 22: Cited Braden Alexander Spencer, 20, of Canyon City for speeding, 51/35 zone, on Highway 395, near milepost 2C.
Aug. 22: Assisted an outside agency in Upshur County in West Virginia about a suicidal individual in the area.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 18:Responded to a report of a stroke on Humbolt.
Aug. 19: Responded to a report of an elderly man unable to get out of bed on Cottonwood Street.
Aug. 19: Responded to Cottonwood Street on a report of a 75-year-old man with chest pain.
Aug. 19: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical call.
Aug. 20: Responded to Valley View Memory Care on a report of an unresponsive 76-year-old woman.
Aug. 20: Paged for an 82-year-old woman at Valley View Drive with a temperature and difficulty breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.