Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
July 19
2:35 p.m.: Trooper responded to South Washington Street, canyon City. Jeremiah Obadiah Gwalthney, 44, of Canyon City was arrested on a Grant County warrant and booked into the Grant County Jail.
3:42 p.m.: Trooper responded to Adam Road near Canyon City for a dog bite complaint. A 75-year-old woman reported being bitten by a German shepherd while walking up the road. She asked that the dog's owner not be cited. Trooper verified the dog's rabies shots were up to date and warned the owner not to let the dog run loose.
9:09 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highland terrace in Mt. Vernon. Melinda Jo Moss, 43, was arrested on a felony warrant and booked into the Grant County Jail.
July 23
1:38 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 77B for a single-vehicle crash. The driver was not on scene. The driver was contacted. Investigation ongoing. Vehicle tagged for tow.
July 24
2:11 p.m.: Trooper responded to the Elkhorn Motel in John Day for a reported stabbing. The Grant County Sheriff's Office developed probable cause to arrest James Edward Stechcon, 57, of John Day, who was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespass. According to information from the sheriff's office, Stechcon had gotten into a confrontation with a resident of a nearby apartment and stabbed him in the chest with a pair of hand-held pruning shears. The victim was not taken to the hospital.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending July 27:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 9
Releases: 15
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 27
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending July 27:
Traffic citations filed: 17
Violations filed: 0
Misdemeanors filed: 2
Hearings held: 7
Driver's license suspensions: 6
Cases on probation: 34
Civil cases filed: 2
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Thomas Lee Knepper, 77, Yuma, Arizona, July 7, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Ian Da Stark, 28, Portland, July 2, 77/55 zone, fined $265; Efrain M. Salazar, 25, Bend, July 4, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Daniel Fisher Ostermann, 44, Petaluma, California, July 2, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kelly R. Flanagan, 51, Mt. Vernon, June 27, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Garrette James Smith, 35, Baker City, June 24, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Bill Joe Meadows, 39, la Center, Washington, June 24, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Kalli Marie Maddox, 20, Dallas, Oregon, July 4, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Shane Dee Wall, 57, Sun Valley, Idaho, June 22, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Travis James Evans, 35, Redmond, June 22, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Robert Lewis Van Voorhis, 74, John Day, July 22, 35/25, fined $115; Kelly Wayne Koch, 60, Hillsboro, June 22, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Levi Robert McClellan, 26, John Day, June 26, 44/30 zone, fined $165; Katie Louise Miller, 39, Eugene, July 24, 80/65 zone, $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Kelly Rene Baker, 47, Prairie City, July 3, fined $440; Thomas Harry Stephens, 60, Canyon City, June 26, $440.
Driving uninsured: Kelly Rene Baker, 47, Prairie City, July 3, fined $265.
Failure to carry proof of insurance: Jesus Rey Conejo Rodriguez, 28, Phoenix, June 29, fined $265.
No operator's license: Efrain M. Salazar, 25, Bend, July 4, fined $265.
Failure to register vehicle: Keenan Rand McPhetridge, 27, Mt. Vernon, June 7, fined $115.
Open container of alcohol: Curtis Martin, 32, Enterprise, July 16, fined $265; Rachel C. McNeal, 27, Prairie City, July 1, fined $265.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Xander McCreery, 19, Pueblo, Colorado, July 1, fined $225.
No valid hunting or angling tag: Robert Lee Warrington Jr., 38, John Day, June 22, fined $115.
Driving while using a cellphone: Rachel C. McNeal, 27, Prairie City, July 1, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 151 calls during the week ending July 27, including:
• Oregon State Police
July 24
12:43 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near Mill Corner, John Day, for a roadstruck deer. Trooper dispatched the injured animal.
July 25
7:17 a.m.: Advised of cows in Highway 26 near milepost 173.
6:15 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff
July 20
7:58 p.m.: Advised of a possible impaired driver on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
July 21
1:08 p.m.: Received a report of suspicious circumstances at Old West Federal Credit Union, John Day.
4:01 p.m.: Responded to Russell's Meat Market, Canyon City, for a civil issue.
4:17 p.m.: Received a theft report from North Washington Street, Canyon City.
5:26 p.m.: Received a report of harassment from Dog patch lane, John Day.
July 22
7:29 a.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
1:22 p.m.: Responded to Len's Pharmacy., John Day, for a driving complaint.
1:41 p.m.: Search and Rescue responded with John Day Ambulance to Forest Service Road 36 for a male who was bucked off a horse.
5:23 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Apple Road to dispatch a roadstruck deer.
July 23
7:49 a.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon for a person with mental health issues.
7:53 a.m.: Responded to Happy Valley Road for a civil issue.
12:04 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 172. Jill Janicek, 55, of Meridian, Idaho, cited for violation of the basic rule (80/65 zone).
9:02 p.m.: Responded to Olive Lake to assist an outside agency.
July 24
5:52 a.m.: Advised of a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
7:53 a.m.: Advised of a male subject jumping into traffic on Highway 395 South near Grant Union Junior/Senior High School.
11 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 at Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon. Driver warned for speeding.
1:04 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Dixie Creek Road near milepost 4 for a rollover crash. No injuries reported.
2:04 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a reported stabbing. James E. Stechcon, 57, of John Day was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespass and booked into the Grant County Jail.
3:46 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a complaint of speeding and loud engine noise.
4:35 p.m.: Responded to East Fifth Street, Prairie City, for a parking complaint.
11:02 p.m.: Advised of a cougar sighting near the Snaffle Bit Dinner House, John Day.
July 25
2:43 a.m.: Advised of a crash detection on Camp Creek Road near Seneca.
11:30 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 North near milepost 87B. Avery Louis Chiklak, 26, of Carrollton, Georgia, was cited for violation of the basic rule (83/55 zone).
2:46 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 160 to assist a motorist.
July 26
7:32 a.m.: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a missing person report. Unfounded.
10:18 a.m.: Grant County medical examiner requested to assist Crook County at Driskill Memorial Chapel, John Day.
1:22 p.m.: Responded to Mt. Vernon Fire Hall for a suspicious vehicle.
3:56 p.m.: Responded with Long Creek Ambulance, John Day Ambulance and Life Flight to Highway 402 near Long Creek for a motorcycle crash.
6:03 p.m.: Grant County Jail deputy served a Crook County warrant on Frankie Gene Rippy, 73, of Bend.
July 27
4:19 p.m.: Took a report from a resident of Charolais Heights Drive, John Day, about an excessive rattlesnake problem.
• John Day Ambulance
July 21
8:30 a.m.: Dispatched to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 47-year-old male with a broken leg.
4:54 p.m.: Dispatched to Dog Patch Lane for a 96-year-old male who fell.
8:04 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market for an unresponsive female. Patient refused transport.
July 22
8:02 a.m.: Dispatched to Trafton Lane for a 63-year-old female with chest pains.
8:52 p.m.: Dispatched to Patterson Bridge Road for a 39-year-old male with a seizure. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
July 23
6:42 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old female with a migraine.
7:06 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a female who fell.
July 24
11:05 a.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 24-year-old male who overdosed. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
4:59 p.m.: Dispatched to Forest Service Road 73, Granite, for a motorcycle crash. Grant County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Forest Service law enforcement and Life Flight also dispatched. All units asked to stand down after rider declined medical attention.
July 25
12:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 87-year-old female who was vomiting and lost consciousness.
12:50 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
4:27 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
4:50 p.m.: Dispatched to Grant County Regional Airport for an 18-year-old female with a medication issue.
8:59 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
July 26
9:46 a.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street, Prairie City, for an 89-year-old male with a bleeding issue.
10:17 a.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 27-year-old female who overdosed on pills.
3:59 p.m.: Caller requested an ambulance for a child who had fallen into a swimming pool but was breathing normally and was otherwise unharmed. caller was advised to take the child to Blue Mountain Hospital.
9:24 p.m.: Dispatched to Clarks Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a female with sciatic nerve pain., Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
July 27
12:46 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
• Prairie City Ambulance
July 22
2:27 a.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street for an unknown medical issue. Patient refused transport.
11:44 a.m.: Dispatched to Second Street for a 20-something male with an unknown medical issue. John Day Ambulance also responded.
July 26
7:36 a.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street for an 89-year-old male with a bleeding head wound. John Day Ambulance also responded. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• John Day Fire
July 20
8:10 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 near milepost 156 for a grass fire. Oregon Trail Electric Co-op also advised.
July 23
8:51 p.m.: Dispatched to 755 SW Brent Drive for a grass and brush fire.
