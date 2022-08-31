Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
Aug. 17
Jessica Thomas, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and another count of driving on a suspended or revoked license in connection with an event that happened on July 21, 2021. Thomas was ordered to serve 45 days in jail with credit for time served, two years of probation, had her driver’s license revoked for life and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Aug. 24:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 7
Releases: 7
Arrests: 3
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 4
Civil Papers: 16
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County Dispatch worked 171 calls during the week ending Aug. 24, including:
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 18
3:57 p.m. Advised of an animal complaint on Eagle Peak Lane.
Aug. 19
9:34 p.m.: Advised of a deer hit on Highway 26 near milepost 159 that was still alive.
Aug. 24
6:50 a.m.: Advised of a cow creating a road hazard on Highway 26, near milepost 166.
• Grant County Sheriff
Aug. 17
11:02 a.m.: Received a 911 call that a phone and other personal property were found at Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
2:40 p.m.: Responded to a report of animal abuse on Highway 26.
7:53 p.m.: Responded to 911 call about a fight on Front Street in front of El Cocinero Restaurant in Prairie City.
Aug. 18
6:15 a.m.: Responded to a 911 call from Marysville Lane where no one was speaking.
9:08 a.m.: Responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 395 near milepost 13C.
1:40 p.m.: Responded to a report of a cold assault at Len’s Pharmacy.
2:38 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suspicious subject on South Main Street in John Day.
3:47 p.m.: Received a driving complaint on Main Street in John Day.
6:57 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call with OSP for an individual male trying to start a fight on West Main Street in John Day.
7:03 p.m.: Advised of a subject stuck behind a locked Forest Service gate on Kelly Fire Road. Forest Service opened the gate.
8:07 p.m.: Advised of a stranded motorist on Highway 26, near milepost 174.
9:37 p.m.: Advised of a subject throwing a burning cigarette from a moving vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
9:45 p.m.: OSP requested assistance on Highway 26, near milepost 191 for an accident involving an elk.
Aug. 19
4:33 a.m.: Advised of a prowler with a flashlight on Main Street in John Day.
7:59 a.m.: Conducted a building check on Nugget Street in Canyon City.
9:23 a.m.: Advised of a dispute at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
11:07 a.m.: Responded to a commercial alarm at Bank of Eastern Oregon.
1:42 p.m.: Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 26 and Canyon Boulevard and warned the driver.
1:57 p.m.: Responded to a vehicle lockout at Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
5:43 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to a report of an assault at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
6:29 p.m.: Advised of a noise complaint on Seventh Street in John Day.
8:08 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call for a driver seeking directions to Blue Mountain Hospital.
8:14 p.m.: Requested to conduct a welfare check at Station 62 in Canyon City.
11:25 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call from the Veterans Administration to conduct a welfare check on Franklin Street.
Aug. 20
9:44 a.m.: Followed up on a theft report on Sixth Avenue in John Day.
10:20 a.m.: Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 26, near milepost 172 and warned the driver.
12:38 p.m.: Conducted a field interview at Suds Pub in Mt. Vernon.
2:13 p.m.: Attempted to locate a person on Mountain Boulevard in John Day.
2:26 p.m.: Received a report of a commercial alarm on Northwest Front Avenue.
3:32 p.m.: Conducted a traffic stop in the U.S. Bank parking lot in John Day and warned the driver.
3:38 p.m.: Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 26, near milepost 163.
4:42 p.m.: Conducted a welfare check at Olive Lake.
6:07 p.m.: Performed a traffic stop on Highway 395, near milepost 1 and warned the driver for speeding.
7:59 p.m.: Advised of a subject who left personal property in a patrol car. Property was returned to him on Highway 26, near milepost 156.
Aug. 21
12:24 p.m.: Received a report of a possible stolen vehicle on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon.
3:23 p.m.: Arrested Mitchell Lambeth, 40, of Canyon City on North Humbolt Street for assault in the fourth degree.
7:05 p.m.: Received drug information at Meadowbrook Apartments.
7:27 p.m.: Assisted John Day Ambulance and Dayville Fire Department on a 911 call for a 66-year-old male with complications from a dental procedure.
8 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint near Izee.
Aug. 22
7:24 a.m.: Received a 911 call for a non-injury accident on Adam Road.
12:57 p.m.: Received a parking complaint on East Main Street in John Day.
1:35 p.m.: Received a trespass complaint on West Main Street in John Day.
4:18 p.m.: Received a complaint about a landlord locking their tenants out on Nugget Street.
4:22 p.m.: Received a driving complaint in Mt. Vernon.
7:20 p.m.: Warned a driver for failure to yield near the Grant Union High School parking lot.
7:51 p.m.: Received a report of an overdue subject on High Ridge Lane that was unfounded.
9:43 p.m.: Confirmed a Grant County warrant for Lakeview on South Humbolt Street.
Aug. 23
8:47 a.m.: Arrested Olle Starnes, 52, of John Day, on a Crook County warrant.
10:30 a.m.: Dispatched to a report of illegal hunting on Schoolhouse Lane in Dayville.
7:18 a.m.: Received a report of a residential alarm on Little Dog Creek Lane.
Aug. 24
10:28 a.m.: Advised of a suicidal subject on Northwest Canton Street.
2:34 p.m.: Advised of theft of wood on Dixie Creek.
• John Day Ambulance
Aug. 19
12:58 a.m. Responded to a 911 call on Highland Drive in John Day and transported a female, 86, to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Aug. 20
12:09 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call for a 78-year-old male having difficulty breathing on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 21
5:17 a.m.: Responded to a 911 call for an 83-year-old female. Patient refused assistance.
9:56 a.m.: Responded with Long Creek Ambulance to Keeney Fork Road for a 77-year-old male stung by wasps who had an allergic reaction.
5:34 p.m.: Responded with Monument Ambulance to a female on Highway 402 with possible gall bladder pain and transported her to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Aug. 22
4:43 p.m.: Responded to a 911 call at Valley View Drive for a 99-year-old female with a possible infection.
Aug. 24
10:21 a.m.: Responded with Dayville Ambulance to a report of a very weak 85-year-old female on Highway 26 who refused service.
1:26 p.m.: Responded with Long Creek Ambulance to Burnett Lane for an elderly female with breathing difficulties.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Aug. 23
3:03 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to 911 call at Prairie City Elementary School for a male with a seizure.
• Prairie City Fire Department
Aug. 23
9:31 a.m.: Responded to a 911 call on South McHaley Street for a report of a drier vent fire.
• Monument Fire Department
Aug. 23
9:57 p.m.: Responded with the U.S. Forest Service to a report of a grass fire at the Longview Ranch.
• Seneca Ambulance
3:56 p.m.: Responded to a medical alert in Seneca on B Avenue.
