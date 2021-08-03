Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Braden M. Breyette, 22, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Aug. 22, 2020. His driver’s license was revoked for life. He was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, 120 hours of community service and 90 days house arrest. He was fined $2,255. A count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked was dismissed.
Ivy A. Markwick, 25, pleaded guilty July 29 to fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence committed on April 25. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 24 months of bench probation and 80 hours of community service. A count of harassment was dismissed.
Nicholas P. Gibson admitted July 27 to committing contempt of court. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
Jimmy J. Tohet Jr., 41, pleaded guilty July 26 to hunting on cultivated/enclosed land of another committed on Oct. 28, 2018. His hunting license was suspended for three years. He was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 40 hours of community service. He was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to Michael Keerins.
Tena K. Montange was found in violation of the terms of probation on two counts for failure to complete community service work and failure to pay. Her probation was revoked, and she was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending July 28:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 3
Releases: 10
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
July 23: Joy Mahurin, 59, Dayton, was cited for operating without a license.
July 26: William Dieken, 45, Springfield, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 80/55 zone.
Oregon State Police
July 28: A state trooper arrested Somer Robinson, 32, without incident in Dayville on South Fork Road after 9 p.m. on four Grant County warrants. Robinson was lodged in the Grant County Jail.
July 28: A state trooper responded to an non-injury motor vehicle crash on Highway 395 near milepost 12.5C.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 170 calls during the week of July 25-31, including:
July 31: Dispatch took on information on an animal potentially with rabies on South Canyon Boulevard.
• John Day Police Department
July 28: An officer responded to a call of an unwanted subject at Advantage Dental.
July 28: Responded to a driver complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 151.
July 31: Responded to a woman in crisis in front of the John Day laundromat.
July 31: Responded to a report of criminal mischief at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck.
July 31: Responded to an assault on West Main Street.
July 31: Responded to a report of a domestic assault on North Humbolt.
July 31: Cited a driver for speeding on Highway 26, near milepost 163. Could not collect any personal information due to an outage with the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 28: Responded to a report of harassment on North Johnson Road.
July 29: Responded to a driver complaint on Summit Prairie Road.
July 29: Responded to a domestic violence call on Half Street.
July 29: Responded to a livestock complaint on Highway 26, near Art Morgan Road.
July 29: Cited Tammy Caldwell, 59, Long Creek, for speeding, 56/30 zone, on Highway 395 near milepost 120B.
July 30: Responded to a parking complaint on Summit Prairie Road.
July 30: Cited Everett Ruckman, 42, of Eugene for a traffic violation on Highway 26, near milepost 157.
July 30: Responded to a report of a dead cow on Highway 26 near Dixie Pass.
July 31: Responded to trespassing on the Umatilla National Forest.
July 31: Responded to a domestic assault at the Sunset Inn Motel.
July 31: Investigated a possible arson on Highway 395.
July 31: Responded to a burglar alarm on West Main Street.
July 31: Responded to an unattended death at the Monument Church.
July 31: Cited a driver for operating a vehicle without a license on Highway 26, near milepost 131. Could not collect personal data due to a DMV outage.
• John Day ambulance
July 28: Ambulance transport to Bend.
July 30: Responded to a call on North Humbolt for a woman, 78, with high blood pressure and confusion.
July 31: Responded to a report of a woman possibly suffering from mini strokes on North Humbolt.
• Prairie City ambulance
July 31: Responded with the John Day ambulance for a man approximately 70 with a shoulder injury on Austin Road.
• Long Creek ambulance
July 30: Responded to a call on North Humbolt for a woman, 78, with high blood pressure and confusion.
July 30: Dispatched to East Main Street for a woman, 83, with difficulty breathing and chest pain.
