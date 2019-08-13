Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Cynthia J. Schultz, 53, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, July 9, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Susan A. Walberg, 66, Coos Bay, July 25, 82/55 zone, fined $265.
• Exceeding speed limit: Fonnie D. Kandler, 25, La Grande, July 24, 79/65 zone, fined $225; James R. Miller, 19, John Day, July 25, 85/65 zone, fined $225; Armand A. Cimaroli, 50, Orlando, Florida, July 20, 60/30 zone, fined $265; Grace C. Anderson, 20, Caldwell, Idaho, July 16, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Brigid H. Fellenbaum, 39, Eugene, July 13, 45/25 zone, fined $165; Frank D. Tjoelker, 46, Kentwood, Michigan, May 29, 40/30 zone, fined $115.
• Violation speed limit: Darrell W. McKrola, 43, Mt. Vernon, July 1, 34/20 zone, fined $165; Donnie R. Hughes, 64, Rancho Marieta, California, July 28, 57/35 zone, fined $265; Carla S. Inman, 72, Baker City, July 21, 57/25 zone, fined $375.
• Driving uninsured: Carleanne N. Wright, 18, Canyon City, June 18, fined $265; Craig A. Heimbold, 25, John Day, July 25, fined $265; Karl E. Souza, 56, Gooding, Idaho, July 12, fined $265; Kevin S. Chamberlain, 29, Pendleton, May 19, fined $265; Caleb J. Vielma, 32, John Day, May 30, fined $265; Frank Cobb Jr., 63, Portland, May 30, fined $265; David J. Darling, 44, John Day, May 30, fined $265; Donald C. Stratton, 84, John Day, July 4, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Rayme K. Lacey, 43, John Day, June 16, fined $440; Caleb J. Vielma, 32, John Day, May 30, fined $440; Frank Cobb Jr., 63, Portland, May 30, fined $440; David J. Darling, 44, John Day, May 30, fined $440.
• Unsafe passing on the left: Matteo P. Cartiglia, 25, Zurich, Switzerland, July 24, fined $265.
• Registration sticker expired: David J. Darling, 44, John Day, May 30, fined $115.
• Open container of alcohol: Kevin S. Chamberlain, 29, Pendleton, May 19, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
Aug. 5: Responded to Carpenter Road in John Day to take possession of eight blasting caps and four cast boosters left behind by a former miner who had passed away. They were transported to La Grande for storage pending disposal.
Aug. 6: Responded to South McHaley Avenue in Prairie City. Lacy M. Phillips, 31, Tillamook, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Tillamook County. Phillips’ 1-year-old child was left in the care of her mother.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 182 calls during the week of Aug. 5-11, including:
• John Day Police Department
Aug. 5: Received a 911 call about an assault on East Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 5: Advised of a theft on Northwest Seventh Street in John Day.
Aug. 6: Received a 911 call about a possible dispute, loud noise and possible underage drinking at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 7: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near Laycock Creek Road, Bailey V. Ganta, 22, Albany, was cited for speeding, 75/55 zone.
Aug. 7: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 west of John Day, Alexandre P. Ribas, 39, East Wenatchee, Washington, was cited for driving without a license and insurance.
Aug. 8: Received an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle report from Northeast Dayton Street in John Day.
Aug. 8: Dispatched to a credit union in John Day for a report of fraudulent activity.
Aug. 8: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for a fraud report.
Aug. 8: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day. Steven Warrington, 30, John Day, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft and forgery.
Aug. 8: Responded to Northeast Elm Street in John Day for a report of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
Aug. 9: Received a 911 call about a dispute at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 9: Responded to a crash with no injuries on West Main Street in John Day.
Aug. 10: Responded to a grocery store in John Day for a report of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
Aug. 11: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a juvenile problem.
• Oregon State Police
Aug. 7: Received a report of a suspicious person who was possibly intoxicated at a motel in John Day.
Aug. 8: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 395 at Paulina Road.
Aug. 11: Received a report of a pig seen on Highway 26 near Moon Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 5: Received a 911 call about a prowler on Half Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 6: Advised about a domestic dispute at an apartment complex on East 11th Street in Prairie City.
Aug. 6: Received a 911 call about a crash with injuries on the Izee-Paulina Road.
Aug. 8: Advised of an unwanted person on Harper Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 8: Received a 911 call about a crash with injuries on South Bridge Street near Summit Prairie in Prairie City.
Aug. 8: Responded with John Day ambulance to Crawfish Lake north of Granite for a female hiker with an ankle injury.
Aug. 8: Received a 911 call about reckless endangerment on Scotty Creek Lane in Seneca.
Aug. 9: Advised of suspicious vehicles on Highway 395 near Silvies Road.
Aug. 9: Received a 911 call about a juvenile problem on Pine Creek Road.
Aug. 10: Advised of a fight on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
Aug. 5: Received a 911 call for a man who crashed his bicycle near the Gleason Pool in John Day and was bleeding from his head.
Aug. 6: Dispatched to Chimney Gulch Road in John Day for a man with a possible stroke.
Aug. 6: Responded to Metschan Avenue in Prairie City for a man with low blood pressure.
Aug. 7: Paged to Northwest Fifth Street in John Day.
Aug. 7: Dispatched with Prairie City ambulance to West 12th Street in Prairie City for an elderly woman with trouble breathing.
Aug. 7: Responded to Chimney Gulch Road in John Day for a man with a diabetic issue.
Aug. 7: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man with difficulty breathing.
Aug. 7: Responded to Trafton Lane in John Day for a 61-year-old man with a swollen leg.
Aug. 8: Dispatched with Prairie City ambulance to an apartment on South Main Street in Prairie City for an elderly woman with chest pain.
Aug. 9: Paged with Long Creek ambulance to Keeney Fork Road near Long Creek for a 74-year-old man with a bee sting.
Aug. 10: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for a 60-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
Aug. 10: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a woman who had fallen.
• Monument ambulance
Aug. 5: Responded with Monument fire to Wilson Street for a woman who fell.
• John Day fire
Aug. 5: Received a report of an unknown chemical smell at Highway 26 and Dog Creek Road.
Aug. 7: Responded to a report of white smoke near the hospital in John Day.
• Dayville fire
Aug. 6: Paged for a grass fire on Highway 26 west of Dayville.
• Long Creek ambulance
Aug. 8: Dispatched with Long Creek fire to Short Corner Road in Long Creek to transport a man to the hospital in John Day.
• Forest Service
Aug. 8: Advised of smoke seen in the Franks Creek Road area southwest of Dayville.
Aug. 8: Received a report of small fires seen along Highway 402 near Hamilton.
Aug. 8: Advised of a fire seen north of Highway 26 near Antelope Lane in John Day.
Aug. 9: Received a report of a grass fire seen from the Rudio Road area near Kimberly.
Aug. 9: Advised of a forest fire seen in the Beech Creek and Black Butte area north of Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 9: Received a report of a forest fire seen in the Granite Hill Road area north of Sumpter.
Aug. 9: Advised of a forest fire seen near Fox.
Aug. 9: Received a report of a forest fire seen in the Beech Creek area.
Aug. 9: Advised of a forest fire seen near Middle Fork Lane in Bates.
Aug. 9: Received a report of a forest fire seen from the Hansen Lane area near Mt. Vernon.
Aug. 10: Advised of a forest fire seen in the Strawberry Mountains.
Aug. 10: Received a report of a grass fire in the Swamp Creek area north of the Izee Road.
Aug. 10: Advised of a forest fire seen from Highway 26 west of Dixie Summit.
• Prairie City fire
Aug. 9: Dispatched to a vehicle fire on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
Aug. 10: Responded with Oregon Department of Forestry to a fire on North River Road near Summit Prairie south of Prairie City.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Aug. 9: Responded to assist with a fire in the Clarks Creek area near Mt. Vernon.
• Canyon City fire
Aug. 10: Advised of a forest fire seen from Edgewood Drive in Canyon City.
